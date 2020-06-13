117 Apartments for rent in Milford, OH

Moving to Milford

So you are searching for home rentals in Milford. As a renter moving to this southwestern Ohio town, you've almost got it made in the shade. A renter-occupancy rate of 51.8% is very high for Ohio, which means you are transitioning to a market focused on leasing. Additionally, a sufficient amount of openings on any particular week makes your job even easier. However, if you wish to discover your dream home, or at least one you like a lot, you must do some work.

Know You Have Variety

Whether you want a rental apartment, house, or mobile home, you'll find it in Milford. To give you an example: 43% of homes are detached houses, while 33% are apartments within buildings with 10 or more units. Mobile homes account for 2.9% of housing units. Needless to say, you get as many choices for housing as you get appetizers at a Charlie Sheen party. And Charlie Sheen always has tons of appetizers.

Know When the Market Moves Most

While you can come to Milford anytime, there are some time periods that feature more rental listings. For example, if you want a one bedroom apartment and wish to have numerous choices, start looking in May. There are six elementary schools, a junior high, and a high school in the area. If people must move to or out of the town, many choose to do so once summer vacation starts. Regardless of when you come, begin your search for rentals in Milford approximately 10 to 15 days before you plan to relocate. If you are in the area, come and tour pads. If you aren't in the area, use that world wide web.

Know Whether or Not the Home Is in Move-In Shape

Approximately 20% of homes were built before 1940, and while most have withstood time's test, some haven't. Don't get baited into renting a place that has many problems. Be especially careful if you are looking for a house to rent in Milford. In order to get you to sign a deal, some landlords won't be too vocal or straightforward about issues. Do what Nick Lachey would do and inspect the pad. Specifically check to see if appliances are outdated, if the plumbing has problems, and if the heating system works okay.

Know What Some Bills Paid Includes

Many apartment communities around town love to advertise that some of the bills are included with the cost of rent. That's great, but not very clear. Make sure to inquire about what those bills actually are. If it's just water, you won't save too much money. If it's heating and electric, then you may be saving a lot more dough. Note that all bills paid apartments are not commonly offered in Milford.

Know What You Need for the Lease

Get your credit score. Make copies of your ID and write down your social security number. Get one or two months' rent ready. Other things you may need are past residence info and proof of income. Also, in case your party during the Cincinnati Reds' Opening Day gets out of control, you are going to have to put down a deposit. Other than that stuff, you should be just fine. Now, turn on some Peter Frampton music and start the party.