Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:38 PM

117 Apartments for rent in Milford, OH

Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Mulberry
Contact for Availability
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mulberry
6 Units Available
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Milford
1 Unit Available
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.
Results within 5 miles of Milford
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Avalon at the Pointe
4380 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,002
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1008 sqft
Great central Cincinnati location close to shops and restaurants. Community has a 24-hour gym, bike storage, coffee bar, pool and dog park. Newly constructed units have hardwood floors and large walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$919
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Newtown
11 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dry Run
1 Unit Available
2754 TURNKEY
2754 Turnkey Court, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
3BEDROOM 3BATH UPDATED RANCH! - 3 BEDROOM, 3BATH UPDATED RANCH with finished basement. Large kitchen with skylight and screened in porch. (RLNE5819366)

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Loveland
1 Unit Available
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1269 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Loveland
1 Unit Available
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1752 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Day Heights
1 Unit Available
5703 Blue Spruce Drive
5703 Blue Spruce Drive, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Summerside
1 Unit Available
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Dry Run
1 Unit Available
2007 Knightsbridge Drive
2007 Knightsbridge Drive, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1508 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
The Village of Indian Hill
1 Unit Available
7725 Annesdale Drive
7725 Annesdale Drive, The Village of Indian Hill, OH
6 Bedrooms
$7,100
8187 sqft
Gorgeous Indian Hill home in the heart of the Village available for lease. Custom built, full brick exterior, 10 ft ceilings, five bedrooms on 2nd floor including the master suite. Gourmet kitchen, fabulous private yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6695 Branch Hill Guinea Pike
6695 Branch Hill–Guinea Pike, Clermont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2150 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished Rental Only. Experience a dream life with this updated brick colonial. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge patio overlooking a duck pond and horse pasture.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Blue Ash
120 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
35 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.

Median Rent in Milford

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Milford is $576, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $757.
Studio
$494
1 Bed
$576
2 Beds
$757
3+ Beds
$1,057
City GuideMilford
Milford's trail system is a part of the larger Little Miami Scenic Trail, which is the nation's fourth longest disused railway trail. Perfect for biking, walking and learning local culture, this trail's popularity is a testament to Milford's love for exercise, nature and history.

Welcome to the land of great trails! The story of Milford is still in progress, but its past includes the arrival of water power, a grist mill, railroads, and much more. By coming here, you are joining a city that's been incorporated since the 1830's. Home to 6,709 people, Milford is influenced by nearby Cincinnati, especially when it comes to football and baseball, but the town is its own unique place. People from Milford say they're from Milford. A historic and charming downtown area, the beauty of life beside the Little Miami River, and ample activities have elevated Milford's status within the area. For its size, the city has an incredible amount of green space too. On top of that, Milford hosts a lot of festivals and events throughout the year. As you can see, great times await in this town off Interstate-275.

Moving to Milford

So you are searching for home rentals in Milford. As a renter moving to this southwestern Ohio town, you've almost got it made in the shade. A renter-occupancy rate of 51.8% is very high for Ohio, which means you are transitioning to a market focused on leasing. Additionally, a sufficient amount of openings on any particular week makes your job even easier. However, if you wish to discover your dream home, or at least one you like a lot, you must do some work.

Know You Have Variety

Whether you want a rental apartment, house, or mobile home, you'll find it in Milford. To give you an example: 43% of homes are detached houses, while 33% are apartments within buildings with 10 or more units. Mobile homes account for 2.9% of housing units. Needless to say, you get as many choices for housing as you get appetizers at a Charlie Sheen party. And Charlie Sheen always has tons of appetizers.

Know When the Market Moves Most

While you can come to Milford anytime, there are some time periods that feature more rental listings. For example, if you want a one bedroom apartment and wish to have numerous choices, start looking in May. There are six elementary schools, a junior high, and a high school in the area. If people must move to or out of the town, many choose to do so once summer vacation starts. Regardless of when you come, begin your search for rentals in Milford approximately 10 to 15 days before you plan to relocate. If you are in the area, come and tour pads. If you aren't in the area, use that world wide web.

Know Whether or Not the Home Is in Move-In Shape

Approximately 20% of homes were built before 1940, and while most have withstood time's test, some haven't. Don't get baited into renting a place that has many problems. Be especially careful if you are looking for a house to rent in Milford. In order to get you to sign a deal, some landlords won't be too vocal or straightforward about issues. Do what Nick Lachey would do and inspect the pad. Specifically check to see if appliances are outdated, if the plumbing has problems, and if the heating system works okay.

Know What Some Bills Paid Includes

Many apartment communities around town love to advertise that some of the bills are included with the cost of rent. That's great, but not very clear. Make sure to inquire about what those bills actually are. If it's just water, you won't save too much money. If it's heating and electric, then you may be saving a lot more dough. Note that all bills paid apartments are not commonly offered in Milford.

Know What You Need for the Lease

Get your credit score. Make copies of your ID and write down your social security number. Get one or two months' rent ready. Other things you may need are past residence info and proof of income. Also, in case your party during the Cincinnati Reds' Opening Day gets out of control, you are going to have to put down a deposit. Other than that stuff, you should be just fine. Now, turn on some Peter Frampton music and start the party.

Milford Neighborhoods and Top Apartment Communities

The city along the Little Miami only covers 3.85 square miles, which makes it seem like the city is just one neighborhood. That, however, is not true. Where you choose to live can impact your ability to walk to stores, hear the Little Miami River flow, and see cardinals fly past your window. Just as you would take the opportunity to meet Carmen Electra seriously, take your choice of neighborhood in Milford seriously.

Major 'Hoods

Terrace Park: In the south part of town, this neighborhood features Terrace Park Country Club, Finley Ray Park, and several major retailers and chain restaurants. Terrace Park is somewhat walkable, but best if you have a car.

City Center: Here is where you will find the widest variety of housing. Village Park and Riverside Park are great spots to picnic or fly hi-tech kites. Within the neighborhood are bus lines on Main Street, ample eateries in the downtown district, and grocery and convenience stores. This is Milford's most walkable 'hood.

Price Road/Miami Avenue: In the north side of Milford, this area is mainly residential, and is full of houses, apartments, and mobile homes. If you are into bird feeding, this is your 'hood. Wild About Birds, a popular store for bird-lovers, is in the area. You can walk for some things, but a vehicle comes in handy here.

Top Apartment Communities

Concord Woods Apartments: These one and two bedroom garden style apartments and town homes are spacious, come with equipped kitchens, and have ceiling fans. Located in the north side of Milford, the complex is close to the highway and features a pool.

Valley Brook Apartments: Near the center of town, this apartment offers great location and affordability. Enjoy some paid utilities, forest views, central heating, and large closets. You could store tons of things in the closets, even things you don't want others to see.

Riverwalk Flats and Rowhouses: Near Terrace Park, these one to 3 bedroom apartments and town homes are so close to the Little Miami River you can toss a stone into it from your window. You can store kayak equipment and bikes on-site. Ceilings are nine feet high. Each home has wood floors, awesome recessed lighting, and ice makers.

Living in Milford

Milford, within its limits, is very navigable on foot or bicycle. Numerous bus lines on Main Street also ensure you can get around the Cincinnati area without having to drive. However, it is worth noting that most residents, for convenience and personal reasons, choose to drive. It simply saves a considerable amount of time, especially if you are going to be traveling to other places in southwestern Ohio each day.

Ride on the Little Miami Bike Trail and let the cool breeze soothe your skin. If you so please, take a canoe out on those waters and row the day away. Milford is truly a beautiful town with plenty to do. When you have time to spare, feel free to have a famous cheese coney at Skyline Chili, take a picnic at Expressway Park, or buy a beverage at MJ's on Main. Walking in Milford's historic downtown district is certainly fun. Slide into By Golly's Bar and Grill to watch the Bengals football game, check out the bicycles at Bishop's Bicycles, and catch a bus to downtown. Cincinnati, which is very close, offers a myriad of activities, from exhibitions at the Taft Museum of Art to concerts at Riverbend Music Center. Residents of Milford certainly like to enjoy the greater area when they can, but there's plenty at home to keep you smiling. Just when it appears the action is fading, the town heats back up with events like the Longstone Street Festival, Halloween Scavenger Hunt, and Milford Adventure Challenge. By living in Milford, you are given the freedom to have a ball if you want or lounge around at home if you desire. The choice is yours here, and that's what makes the town a quality spot to reside.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Milford?
In Milford, the median rent is $494 for a studio, $576 for a 1-bedroom, $757 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,057 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Milford, check out our monthly Milford Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Milford?
Some of the colleges located in the Milford area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Milford?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Milford from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.

