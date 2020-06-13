117 Apartments for rent in Milford, OH📍
1 of 5
1 of 45
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 46
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 36
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 20
Welcome to the land of great trails! The story of Milford is still in progress, but its past includes the arrival of water power, a grist mill, railroads, and much more. By coming here, you are joining a city that's been incorporated since the 1830's. Home to 6,709 people, Milford is influenced by nearby Cincinnati, especially when it comes to football and baseball, but the town is its own unique place. People from Milford say they're from Milford. A historic and charming downtown area, the beauty of life beside the Little Miami River, and ample activities have elevated Milford's status within the area. For its size, the city has an incredible amount of green space too. On top of that, Milford hosts a lot of festivals and events throughout the year. As you can see, great times await in this town off Interstate-275.
So you are searching for home rentals in Milford. As a renter moving to this southwestern Ohio town, you've almost got it made in the shade. A renter-occupancy rate of 51.8% is very high for Ohio, which means you are transitioning to a market focused on leasing. Additionally, a sufficient amount of openings on any particular week makes your job even easier. However, if you wish to discover your dream home, or at least one you like a lot, you must do some work.
Know You Have Variety
Whether you want a rental apartment, house, or mobile home, you'll find it in Milford. To give you an example: 43% of homes are detached houses, while 33% are apartments within buildings with 10 or more units. Mobile homes account for 2.9% of housing units. Needless to say, you get as many choices for housing as you get appetizers at a Charlie Sheen party. And Charlie Sheen always has tons of appetizers.
Know When the Market Moves Most
While you can come to Milford anytime, there are some time periods that feature more rental listings. For example, if you want a one bedroom apartment and wish to have numerous choices, start looking in May. There are six elementary schools, a junior high, and a high school in the area. If people must move to or out of the town, many choose to do so once summer vacation starts. Regardless of when you come, begin your search for rentals in Milford approximately 10 to 15 days before you plan to relocate. If you are in the area, come and tour pads. If you aren't in the area, use that world wide web.
Know Whether or Not the Home Is in Move-In Shape
Approximately 20% of homes were built before 1940, and while most have withstood time's test, some haven't. Don't get baited into renting a place that has many problems. Be especially careful if you are looking for a house to rent in Milford. In order to get you to sign a deal, some landlords won't be too vocal or straightforward about issues. Do what Nick Lachey would do and inspect the pad. Specifically check to see if appliances are outdated, if the plumbing has problems, and if the heating system works okay.
Know What Some Bills Paid Includes
Many apartment communities around town love to advertise that some of the bills are included with the cost of rent. That's great, but not very clear. Make sure to inquire about what those bills actually are. If it's just water, you won't save too much money. If it's heating and electric, then you may be saving a lot more dough. Note that all bills paid apartments are not commonly offered in Milford.
Know What You Need for the Lease
Get your credit score. Make copies of your ID and write down your social security number. Get one or two months' rent ready. Other things you may need are past residence info and proof of income. Also, in case your party during the Cincinnati Reds' Opening Day gets out of control, you are going to have to put down a deposit. Other than that stuff, you should be just fine. Now, turn on some Peter Frampton music and start the party.
The city along the Little Miami only covers 3.85 square miles, which makes it seem like the city is just one neighborhood. That, however, is not true. Where you choose to live can impact your ability to walk to stores, hear the Little Miami River flow, and see cardinals fly past your window. Just as you would take the opportunity to meet Carmen Electra seriously, take your choice of neighborhood in Milford seriously.
Major 'Hoods
Terrace Park: In the south part of town, this neighborhood features Terrace Park Country Club, Finley Ray Park, and several major retailers and chain restaurants. Terrace Park is somewhat walkable, but best if you have a car.
City Center: Here is where you will find the widest variety of housing. Village Park and Riverside Park are great spots to picnic or fly hi-tech kites. Within the neighborhood are bus lines on Main Street, ample eateries in the downtown district, and grocery and convenience stores. This is Milford's most walkable 'hood.
Price Road/Miami Avenue: In the north side of Milford, this area is mainly residential, and is full of houses, apartments, and mobile homes. If you are into bird feeding, this is your 'hood. Wild About Birds, a popular store for bird-lovers, is in the area. You can walk for some things, but a vehicle comes in handy here.
Top Apartment Communities
Concord Woods Apartments: These one and two bedroom garden style apartments and town homes are spacious, come with equipped kitchens, and have ceiling fans. Located in the north side of Milford, the complex is close to the highway and features a pool.
Valley Brook Apartments: Near the center of town, this apartment offers great location and affordability. Enjoy some paid utilities, forest views, central heating, and large closets. You could store tons of things in the closets, even things you don't want others to see.
Riverwalk Flats and Rowhouses: Near Terrace Park, these one to 3 bedroom apartments and town homes are so close to the Little Miami River you can toss a stone into it from your window. You can store kayak equipment and bikes on-site. Ceilings are nine feet high. Each home has wood floors, awesome recessed lighting, and ice makers.
Milford, within its limits, is very navigable on foot or bicycle. Numerous bus lines on Main Street also ensure you can get around the Cincinnati area without having to drive. However, it is worth noting that most residents, for convenience and personal reasons, choose to drive. It simply saves a considerable amount of time, especially if you are going to be traveling to other places in southwestern Ohio each day.
Ride on the Little Miami Bike Trail and let the cool breeze soothe your skin. If you so please, take a canoe out on those waters and row the day away. Milford is truly a beautiful town with plenty to do. When you have time to spare, feel free to have a famous cheese coney at Skyline Chili, take a picnic at Expressway Park, or buy a beverage at MJ's on Main. Walking in Milford's historic downtown district is certainly fun. Slide into By Golly's Bar and Grill to watch the Bengals football game, check out the bicycles at Bishop's Bicycles, and catch a bus to downtown. Cincinnati, which is very close, offers a myriad of activities, from exhibitions at the Taft Museum of Art to concerts at Riverbend Music Center. Residents of Milford certainly like to enjoy the greater area when they can, but there's plenty at home to keep you smiling. Just when it appears the action is fading, the town heats back up with events like the Longstone Street Festival, Halloween Scavenger Hunt, and Milford Adventure Challenge. By living in Milford, you are given the freedom to have a ball if you want or lounge around at home if you desire. The choice is yours here, and that's what makes the town a quality spot to reside.