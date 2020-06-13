/
north canton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:38 PM
24 Apartments for rent in North Canton, OH📍
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
287 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 12
287 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1783 Beechwood Ave NE, Apt 6
1783 Beechwood Avenue Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
Results within 1 mile of North Canton
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
3147 Pleasant St. NW
3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257 This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard.
Results within 5 miles of North Canton
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Brooksedge
Contact for Availability
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1944 Rowland Ave NE
1944 Rowland Avenue Northeast, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$620
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1944 Rowland Ave NE, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 6,984 sqft multi-family built in 1954. Property is located in Ridgewood, Canton and was listed for rent for $475/month on Jan 23, 2020. (RLNE5210231)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Lehman
1 Unit Available
1027 17th St NW
1027 17th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
1027 17th St NW, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 7,416 sqft multi-family built in 1939. This property is pet friendly. (RLNE5210244)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4721 20th Street NW 9
4721 20th Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lord Manor - Property Id: 41306 Nice location just a mile south of Belden village area in Jackson Township with a plain local schools. 1st floor unit with a full bath, refregerator/freezer, electric stove and carport .
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
7501-03 Rob St. NW - 7501
7501 Rob Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
896 sqft
Available for immediate move in!!! Charming, Updated, 2bd 1ba ranch unit with attached carport on a quiet residential street in Jackson township. Very spacious unit that has been updated with new paint and flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4101 Dressler Rd Northwest
4101 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Beautiful farm house with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like your're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4231 Middlebranch Ave Northeast
4231 Middlebranch Ave NE, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$590
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4231 Middlebranch Ave Northeast in Stark County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest
4105 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1932 sqft
Beautiful home with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like you're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Gibbs Area
1 Unit Available
1313 Spring Ave
1313 Spring Avenue Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
Two bedroom apartment with nice size rooms. Upstairs apartment, two bedroom, eat in kitchen, nice size living area. Freshly painted and new flooring in some rooms. All utilities are separately metered and responsibility of the tenant.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6392 Saint Augustine Dr Northwest
6392 Saint Augustine Drive Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Come enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in a the Glenmoor Hamlets condo community! Clean and crisp with new paint/carpet (2019), finished basement and first floor master! Second bedroom with private lofted area.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Harrison Hills
1 Unit Available
1817 Trinity Place Northwest
1817 Trinity Place Northwest, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
518 sqft
Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Fairgrounds - Clarendon
1 Unit Available
2415 11th St NW
2415 11th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$780
1248 sqft
Beautiful Westbrook neighborhood: 3 bedroom & 1 bath, single family home at 2415 11th St in NW Canton. Spacious house with kitchen appliances and two car garage. Full basement with finished playroom & laundry hookups. Attic storage.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
3718-I Martindale Rd
3718 Martindale Rd NE, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3718-I Martindale Rd in Stark County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1224 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex which features living room. Dining room with built ins. Kitchen has stove and Fridge., covered carport and full basement with washer and dryer hook up.
Results within 10 miles of North Canton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5980 Margie Cir SW 210
5980 Margie Circle Southwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
880 sqft
2 bedroom commuters dream in a farm like setting - Property Id: 271147 Bright and airy top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath renovated condo unit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
560 Jarvis Rd
560 Jarvis Road, Green, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
Nearly 2300 square foor gorgeous Green Local Schools home for rent! $2100 per month. Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t. Move in right away. $2100 deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Ellet
1 Unit Available
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
Spacious two bedroom second floor apartment located in Springfield. Tenant only pays electric, gas and electric is included in rent. Central air conditioning and furnace. Laundry hookup in unit, coin operated laundry room also on site.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Canton rentals listed on Apartment List is $740.
Some of the colleges located in the North Canton area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Canton from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
