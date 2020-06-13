Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Marietta, OH

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1009 Third Street
1009 3rd Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1009 Third Street - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home sits near local hospital. Features include bonus room upstairs, formal dining room, breakfast nook and even an option to dine alfresco off of the kitchen balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Nelson Avenue
110 Nelson Avenue, Marietta, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1544 sqft
Coming Soon!!! 110 Nelson Avenue - This secluded three-bedroom, two-bath ranch style home in Marietta is move-in ready.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
525 6th Street
525 6th Street, Marietta, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
525 Sixth Street Marietta, OH - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has all amenities of a grandiose Sixth Street abode. Beautiful wood details throughout the home have been kept intact with modern renovations in the kitchen and both baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
504 Washington Street
504 Washington Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
504 Washington Street Marietta, OH - This home is a must-see!!! This well cared for downtown home with off-street parking is hard to find but we found it!! Beautiful woodwork throughout with hardwood floors! Two or three bedrooms depending on how

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Greene St 1
223 Greene St, Marietta, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 284954 2 bedroom all utilities included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284954 Property Id 284954 (RLNE5804175)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
106 Bartlett Street
106 Bartlett Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
106 Bartlett Street Marietta, OH - 2 Bedroom Single-Family Home on Harmar Hill - This well-maintained home on Harmar Hill boasts new carpeting and fresh paint! Fully equipped kitchen offers range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Marietta

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Brown Ave
1135 Browns Rd, Washington County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4752 sqft
Marietta Private Setting - Enjoy the private setting of this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home. Move right in to this fully furnished home just outside city limits. Features include hardwood floors, 3 car garage, above ground pool, and hot tub.
Results within 10 miles of Marietta

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4545 Emerson Avenue Apt. A
4545 Emerson Avenue, Parkersburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$680
1000 sqft
Updated Upper level 2 bedroom apartment - Newly renovated and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment conveniently located on Emerson Ave . Spacious open concept eat in kitchen with wooden cabinetry.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
404 48th Street
404 48th St, Vienna, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2300 sqft
404 48th Street, Vienna, WV 26105 - Stylish and Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story brick home in Vienna. This home features an open and airy kitchen/dining area with custom build cabinets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Marietta?
The average rent price for Marietta rentals listed on Apartment List is $960.
What cities do people live in to commute to Marietta?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marietta from include Zanesville, Parkersburg, Athens, and Cambridge.

