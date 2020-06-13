Apartment List
/
OH
/
fairborn
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Fairborn, OH

📍
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1385 Maplegrove Drive
1385 Maplegrove Dr, Fairborn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1636 sqft
1385 Maplegrove Drive Available 06/19/20 1385 Maplegrove 3BR/1.5BA (Fairborn) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Fairborn, Ohio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2335 Pinnacle Court, Unit 103
2335 Pinnacle Court, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1087 sqft
Beautiful First Floor Condo - This first floor centrally located unit is minutes from WPAFB, WSU, shopping and more. With 2 bedrooms, and 2 baths, a great room and open kitchen, this is a perfect place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
607 Flintridge Drive
607 Flintridge Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
744 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Fairborn - Spacious 2 bedroom ranch in Fairborn with larger than average rooms. This home provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Located on a corner lot with a HUGE storage shed.

1 of 14

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
326 W. Xenia Drive
326 West Xenia Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$690
1200 sqft
2 bdrm, 1 bath Remodeled Townhome, walking distance to WPAFB - 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome style unit in Fairborn w/ approx. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Brand new kitchen and bath. Refrigerator and stove included. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3300 sqft
2724 Laurelwood Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
1942 Daffodil Drive
1942 Daffodil Drive, Greene County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3286 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.
Results within 5 miles of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wright View
1 Unit Available
152 N Cherrywood Ave
152 North Cherrywood Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath Duplex Appliances includes fridge & stove. Over 900+ sq ft living space. No pets.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2418 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7590 Dayton Springfield Road
7590 Dayton Road, Clark County, OH
Studio
$1,200
6841 sqft
Great Location on Datyon-Springfield Rd right outside of Enon! Listed at $1,200 per month Full Service lease; All utilities included.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 10 miles of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
69 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.

Median Rent in Fairborn

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fairborn is $625, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $813.
Studio
$565
1 Bed
$625
2 Beds
$813
3+ Beds
$1,071
City GuideFairborn
"Now I know Im going back to Fairborn / Now I know its where I gotta be / And the road Im walking down / Goes on and on and on and on and on in front of me." (-Alice Peacock, "Fairborn")

Located at the junction of I-675 and I-70, Fairborn, Ohio has the charm of a small town and the convenience of a city. Just a couple of minutes away from Dayton, this is a city of 32,300 people.

Moving to Fairborn

What's the cost?

Rental costs in Fairborn are relatively lower than other parts of Ohio. The rate for a 2 bedroom apartment depends on the neighborhood and inclusions of the agreement, since some landlords offer all bills paid apartments.

How soon should you start looking prior to moving In?

You'd need at least one month to look for a place before your scheduled move.

What else to keep in mind?

Prepare the documents needed for the rental application. You know, the standard stuff, such as a reference from your previous landlord, credit history, and proof of income. And do get acquainted with the different neighborhoods

Meet Fairborn's Different Neighborhoods

We all love to belong in a community, but it's important to consider what kind of community you want. That's why it's essential to go over the city's different neighborhoods and find your fit. Here's a guide.

Byron: Byron may be your sweet spot if you're looking for a nice neighborhood.

S Maple Ave/W Dayton Yellow Springs Rd: One interesting thing about this neighborhood is that Uncle Sam is one of the major employers here.

Colonel Glenn Hwy/Old Springs Rd: 1 or 2 bedroom apartments is the typical scenario you'd chance upon in this neighborhood.

N Broad St/Sprangler Rd: This is one walkable neighborhood. Don't believe that? Well, on average, a good 42 percent of the residents here spend less than 15 minutes traveling to and from their workplaces. If you don't have any patience for a long commute, you may enjoy the same luxury most residents here have.

Five Points: Most homes here are well-established. So if you like the retro vibe, you'll be a happy camper.

City Center: Looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment within a walkable area? You should scour this place, as there is an abundance of that here. And the rents not bad either.

Adams Rd: There's life, excitement, and energy in this neighborhood.

Kauffman Ave/S Maple Ave: Detached 3 or 4 bedroom apartments dominate this neighborhood. You can get a lot of space for a relatively low rental cost.

Stewart Blvd/ Orville St: Apartment complexes and other small dwellings are in abundance here. There is a very low rental cost.

Life and Leisure in Fairborn Ohio

This is a city of folk who also like to enjoy their free time. Residents here can go swimming in Central Park, go see some fossils in Oakes Quarry Park, or go skating in Osborn Park. If all those activities still leave you with energy, you can get involved in any sport of your choice in the city's ample park equipment. It's the simple pleasures that matter in Fairborn. If you're into that notion, then you definitely belong here.

June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report. Fairborn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report. Fairborn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fairborn rents held steady over the past month

Fairborn rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairborn stand at $625 for a one-bedroom apartment and $813 for a two-bedroom. Fairborn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairborn, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fairborn rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairborn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairborn is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairborn's median two-bedroom rent of $813 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Fairborn.
    • While Fairborn's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairborn than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Fairborn.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fairborn?
    In Fairborn, the median rent is $565 for a studio, $625 for a 1-bedroom, $813 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,071 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fairborn, check out our monthly Fairborn Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fairborn?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fairborn area include Wright State University-Main Campus, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fairborn?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairborn from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.

    Similar Pages

    Fairborn 1 BedroomsFairborn 2 Bedrooms
    Fairborn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairborn Apartments with Garage
    Fairborn Cheap Places