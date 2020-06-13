65 Apartments for rent in Fairborn, OH📍
Located at the junction of I-675 and I-70, Fairborn, Ohio has the charm of a small town and the convenience of a city. Just a couple of minutes away from Dayton, this is a city of 32,300 people.
What's the cost?
Rental costs in Fairborn are relatively lower than other parts of Ohio. The rate for a 2 bedroom apartment depends on the neighborhood and inclusions of the agreement, since some landlords offer all bills paid apartments.
How soon should you start looking prior to moving In?
You'd need at least one month to look for a place before your scheduled move.
What else to keep in mind?
Prepare the documents needed for the rental application. You know, the standard stuff, such as a reference from your previous landlord, credit history, and proof of income. And do get acquainted with the different neighborhoods
We all love to belong in a community, but it's important to consider what kind of community you want. That's why it's essential to go over the city's different neighborhoods and find your fit. Here's a guide.
Byron: Byron may be your sweet spot if you're looking for a nice neighborhood.
S Maple Ave/W Dayton Yellow Springs Rd: One interesting thing about this neighborhood is that Uncle Sam is one of the major employers here.
Colonel Glenn Hwy/Old Springs Rd: 1 or 2 bedroom apartments is the typical scenario you'd chance upon in this neighborhood.
N Broad St/Sprangler Rd: This is one walkable neighborhood. Don't believe that? Well, on average, a good 42 percent of the residents here spend less than 15 minutes traveling to and from their workplaces. If you don't have any patience for a long commute, you may enjoy the same luxury most residents here have.
Five Points: Most homes here are well-established. So if you like the retro vibe, you'll be a happy camper.
City Center: Looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment within a walkable area? You should scour this place, as there is an abundance of that here. And the rents not bad either.
Adams Rd: There's life, excitement, and energy in this neighborhood.
Kauffman Ave/S Maple Ave: Detached 3 or 4 bedroom apartments dominate this neighborhood. You can get a lot of space for a relatively low rental cost.
Stewart Blvd/ Orville St: Apartment complexes and other small dwellings are in abundance here. There is a very low rental cost.
This is a city of folk who also like to enjoy their free time. Residents here can go swimming in Central Park, go see some fossils in Oakes Quarry Park, or go skating in Osborn Park. If all those activities still leave you with energy, you can get involved in any sport of your choice in the city's ample park equipment. It's the simple pleasures that matter in Fairborn. If you're into that notion, then you definitely belong here.
June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fairborn Rent Report. Fairborn rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Fairborn rents held steady over the past month
Fairborn rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairborn stand at $625 for a one-bedroom apartment and $813 for a two-bedroom. Fairborn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Ohio
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairborn, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
- Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).
Fairborn rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Fairborn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairborn is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Fairborn's median two-bedroom rent of $813 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Fairborn.
- While Fairborn's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairborn than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Fairborn.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.