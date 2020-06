65 Apartments for rent in Fairborn, OH

Meet Fairborn's Different Neighborhoods

We all love to belong in a community, but it's important to consider what kind of community you want. That's why it's essential to go over the city's different neighborhoods and find your fit. Here's a guide.

Byron: Byron may be your sweet spot if you're looking for a nice neighborhood.

S Maple Ave/W Dayton Yellow Springs Rd: One interesting thing about this neighborhood is that Uncle Sam is one of the major employers here.

Colonel Glenn Hwy/Old Springs Rd: 1 or 2 bedroom apartments is the typical scenario you'd chance upon in this neighborhood.

N Broad St/Sprangler Rd: This is one walkable neighborhood. Don't believe that? Well, on average, a good 42 percent of the residents here spend less than 15 minutes traveling to and from their workplaces. If you don't have any patience for a long commute, you may enjoy the same luxury most residents here have.

Five Points: Most homes here are well-established. So if you like the retro vibe, you'll be a happy camper.

City Center: Looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment within a walkable area? You should scour this place, as there is an abundance of that here. And the rents not bad either.

Adams Rd: There's life, excitement, and energy in this neighborhood.

Kauffman Ave/S Maple Ave: Detached 3 or 4 bedroom apartments dominate this neighborhood. You can get a lot of space for a relatively low rental cost.

Stewart Blvd/ Orville St: Apartment complexes and other small dwellings are in abundance here. There is a very low rental cost.