maple heights
Last updated June 13 2020
121 Apartments for rent in Maple Heights, OH
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.
5144 Miller Ave.
5144 Miller Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1540 sqft
maple hts single - maple hts single (RLNE5665770)
20506 Clare Ave
20506 Clare Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
20506 Clare Ave Available 07/01/20 Newly Updated Single Family Home 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom - A single family with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with Rec Room To view or for more information, please contact Rhonda Jackson at 216-703-3023 or
5123 Stanley Ave
5123 Stanley Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
Bungalow, 3 bdrm 1 ba - (RLNE5756647)
19040 McCracken
19040 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
971 sqft
19040 McCracken Rd., Maple Hts. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom bungalow with updated eat-in kitchen and newer kitchen appliances. Freshly painted throughout with beautiful large picture window in living room and updated bathroom.
5444 Grasmere Ave
5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue - COMING SOON! - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.
14119 ROCKSIDE RD
14119 Rockside Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 Ba, Cape Cod - (RLNE5857777)
19811 LIBBY RD
19811 Libby Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
- (RLNE5814624)
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
18820 Raymond St
18820 Raymond Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1157 sqft
18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home! Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.
14603 Krems Ave
14603 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
For sale or rent. Rent for $950 section 8 OK or for sale for $72,900, see linting #4171079. New furnace with central air. Ready to move-in. Freshly painted interior. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and a huge master bedroom on the 2nd floor.
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1913 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
5178 Homewood Avenue
5178 Homewood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2067 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
15909 Walvern Boulevard
15909 Walvern Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1664 sqft
Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST! No Section 8 vouchers accepted.
20514 Mountville Drive
20514 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,298
1531 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
17501 Mccracken Rd
17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1252 sqft
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $895 rent / $895 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.
5691 Garfield Avenue
5691 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1216 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener.
5229 Forest Avenue
5229 Forest Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1259 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath available for rent immediately in the Maple Heights area. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.com application is free to fill out, once completed we will contact you for further processing.
19181 Raymond Avenue
19181 Raymond St, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
Newly Renovated Single-Unit house for rent. $950 plus full rent damage deposit upon move in. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. No Section 8. Please fill out an application at limitlesspropertymanagement.
19501 Maple Heights Blvd
19501 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$930
754 sqft
FOR SALE OWNER FINANCED!! NO RENTAL INQUIRIES!! FOE SALE BY OWNER!! - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. If you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you! The property sales price is $29,500.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Heights
Corlett
14016 Saybrook Ave
14016 Saybrook Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
- (RLNE4595598)
Lee - Miles
17515 South Miles
17515 South Miles Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$3,000
8162 sqft
Commercial property 3 minutes from I-480 Lee Rd. exit. Total sq ft is 8,162; 927 of that are five offices with two bathrooms, central air, and heat. The other 7,235 is heated warehouse space with a loading dock and drive in door.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Maple Heights, the median rent is $557 for a studio, $666 for a 1-bedroom, $830 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,092 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maple Heights, check out our monthly Maple Heights Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Maple Heights area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maple Heights from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
