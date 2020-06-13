/
/
newark
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Newark, OH📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr, Newark, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1316 sqft
Redwood Newark is one of Granville's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Berry View
2 Units Available
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct, Newark, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1142 sqft
Welcome to Coventry! Enjoy city living and the comfort of peaceful living in this community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S, Newark, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
919 sqft
Our spacious 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. In addition to our great floor plans and maintenance-free living, our community has the amenities you would expect and much more.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Newark
1 Unit Available
344 W Main St rear
344 West Main Street, Newark, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom ranch house - 1 bedroom ranch home with basement. Beautiful hard wood floor, brand new kitchen. (RLNE5757889)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
83 North Williams Street
83 North Williams Street, Newark, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
979 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom house, with 2 large living spaces on lower level. Brand new central air system, new flooring and paint throughout. New vinyl windows being installed next week. Detached garage/shed for storage. Large fenced backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
353 W National Dr
353 W National Dr, Newark, OH
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
5 Bedrooms 1.5 baths house - huge yard, huge basement (RLNE4606722)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Newark, the median rent is $520 for a studio, $615 for a 1-bedroom, $793 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,020 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newark, check out our monthly Newark Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Newark area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newark from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHWooster, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH