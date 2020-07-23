116 Apartments for rent in Lorain County, OH

/
lorain county
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
10 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$936
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
20 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.
3 Units Available
Nantucket Cove Apartments
1817 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
739 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with fully equipped kitchens complete with microwave, electric range, oven, and refrigerator. Patios or balconies available in each unit. Private entrances available.
1 Unit Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
1 Unit Available
Nantucket Apartments
5717 S Nantucket Dr, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with breakfast bar, modern appliances, and dishwashers in select units. Secured entry and on-site laundry. Free parking.
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.
1 Unit Available
5469 Schueller Blvd
5469 Schueller Blvd, Sheffield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2850 sqft
Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths.
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.
1 Unit Available
1152 Elm St
1152 Elm St, Grafton, OH
Studio
$2,800
Last available unit at this property! Up to 8400 square feet! Industrial users dream space here! 15 and 25 ton bridge cranes ready to be put to work! These have recently been updated to operate on radio controlled remotes.
1 Unit Available
2867 S Topsail
2867 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
2863 S. Topsail
2863 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
2859 S Topsail
2859 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
2871 S Topsail
2871 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
33735 East Royalton Rd
33735 E Royalton Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$2,700
3200 sqft
Beautiful carpeted show room ( approx. 2200 sq.ft. ) or for a large Office area, Plus a separate office with a 1/2 bath, kitchen area,and a bath with shower. The garage area is 40' X 25' with a 10 X 8 DR. Great for Auto Sales, Ins.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lorain County area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, North Central State College, and Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cleveland, Akron, Parma, Shaker Heights, and Lakewood have apartments for rent.
