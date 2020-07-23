/
141 Apartments for rent in Delaware County, OH📍
30 Units Available
Polaris North
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,392
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
6 Units Available
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1084 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.
5 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
17 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,024
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
4 Units Available
Sunbury Pointe
2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1459 sqft
With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need.
25 Units Available
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
23 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,069
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
3 Units Available
Wynstone
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1670 sqft
A hideaway in a thriving area, Enclave Village offers rare three bedroom apartments, with such exceptional features as attached garages, private outdoor living spaces, and finished basements.
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
11 Units Available
Polaris
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
8 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,130
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
4 Units Available
West Albany
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
6 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
22 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
4 Units Available
Wynstone
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2145 sqft
Limited time offer: FREE 1st month rent for any 12 month lease signed by 4/30/2020. Offer for new residents at Olentangy Reserve.
14 Units Available
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
3 Units Available
Olentangy
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
985 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
1 Unit Available
538 Boulder Drive
538 Boulder Drive, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, ranch duplex in Delaware, OH! Large, eat in kitchen and roomy full bath. Large back yard and an attached one car garage. Basement is great for extra storage! Lawn mowing is not included.
1 Unit Available
Wynstone
764 Parkgrove Way
764 Parkgrove Way, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1008 sqft
Olentangy Schools! End Unit Ranch condo with great deck and outdoor space! Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms on first floor and full finished lower level with rec room, additional 3rd bedroom and full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
7319 Holderman St
7319 Holderman Street, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
1961 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Olentangy Schools 4BR 2k sq/ft $2,199 full basemnt - Property Id: 323984 Amazing home! WALK to Glen Oak Elementary School - FULL basement, LARGE Patio in Glen Oak! Olentangy (Shanahan) High & Middle School Glen Oak
1 Unit Available
1737 Impatiens
1737 Impatiens Way, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,297
2000 sqft
Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the OLENTANGY School District - Available Now! This home is perfectly placed in a beautiful neighborhood, this gorgeous 3 level home boasts 2000 sqft of comfortable living space.
1 Unit Available
8133 Orange Station Loop
8133 Orange Station Loop, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
2372 sqft
8133 Orange Station Loop Available 09/18/20 ruly Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Northpoint Meadows in Lewis Center! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Delaware County area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, The University of Findlay, and Franklin University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna have apartments for rent.
