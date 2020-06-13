/
youngstown
56 Apartments for rent in Youngstown, OH📍
Landsdowne
1 Unit Available
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$610
3572 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part.
Schenley
1 Unit Available
143 S Portland Ave
143 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
1490 sqft
Youngstowns West Side next to Mill Creek Park! - Property Id: 239982 CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...
Steelton
1 Unit Available
1324 Salt Springs Road
1324 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1144 sqft
1324 Salt Springs Road - Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 story home located at 1324 Salt Springs Road in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has been updated with new carpet, new kitchen and bath, vinyl siding, and has fenced in yard. Rent is $750 a month plus utilities.
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
469 N. Glenellen Ave
469 North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
892 sqft
469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage.
Newport
1 Unit Available
435 West Judson Ave
435 West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This Unit is the downstairs unit of a Brick Duplex. The Lower unit is vacant, the upstairs is rented with a very long-term tenant. Lower unit is recently remodeled. It features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and a Bath.
Pleasant Grove
1 Unit Available
4331 Southern Blvd
4331 Southern Boulevard, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
Darling 1 bedroom apartment in Boardman, water included in rent. Tenant pays only gas and electric!!! 1 car garage. Kitchen is equipped with oven and refrigerator. Laundry hook up in unit.
Newport
1 Unit Available
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$550
This is an upstairs unit, has a balcony with two extra closets, newer Berber carpeting. A beautiful fire place, very large rooms. Very well maintained building with a 2-car garage that is to be shared with downstairs tenant. Nice back yard.
Erie
1 Unit Available
52 East Evergreen Ave
52 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$540
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the downstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.
Erie
1 Unit Available
54 East Evergreen Ave
54 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the upstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.
Cottage Grove
1 Unit Available
151 East Auburndale Ave
151 East Auburndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
This beautiful single family home has recently been renovated with many new and like-new features. You'd have to see it to believe it! More information will be available soon.
Lansingville
1 Unit Available
917 East Philadelphia Ave
917 East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom, 1 bath Cape Cod, full basement, 1 car garage. First month, last month, and security deposit due upon signing lease.
Downtown Youngstown
1 Unit Available
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
619 sqft
Fully furnished studio apartment located in downtown Youngstown. Rent includes all utilities, cable, internet and the units come fully furnished. Uncovered parking in our parking deck is also included. Lease term runs 12 month.
Wick Park
1 Unit Available
55 W Woodbine
55 Woodbine Avenue, Youngstown, OH
8 Bedrooms
$395
2800 sqft
This very spacious 8 bedroom house has been completely remodeled inside and out.
Results within 1 mile of Youngstown
1 Unit Available
201 Crumlin Ave.
201 Crumlin Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
201 Crumlin Ave. Available 06/20/20 201 Crumlin Ave. - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio.The home is newly remodeled including a finished basement.
1 Unit Available
22 Cherry Street
22 Cherry, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
22 Cherry Street - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, home including all kitchen appliances, and full basement. There is a nook off of the living room which makes for a nice office area of play room.
1 Unit Available
207 E. Howard St.
207 East Howard Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
207 E Howard - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The master bathroom has a beautiful double sink vanity and a large bathroom layout.
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. Available 07/01/20 306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
1 Unit Available
817 cook ave
817 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
Boardman - Property Id: 74732 Senior Citizens discount. Large 2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning. Nice neighbors. Some background required, references and verifiable income. May is free if you qualify. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5
865 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath, Prime Location, $545 - Property Id: 292781 Newly remodeled modern apartment for rent! Second Floor 1 bed, 1 bathroom. New A/C, carpet, and laminate counter-tops. LED lighting. $545 per month rent.
1 Unit Available
536 Hyatt Ave
536 Hyatt Avenue, Campbell, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1369 sqft
🏡 Campbell, Ohio Rent to own Home. 😎 Great location within a large space inside and out. Great size yard to run and play. ⛹️♂️🤸♀️ It is a 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom and 1 attached car garage.
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
1 Unit Available
3043 Green Acres Dr 2
3043 Green Acres Drive, Trumbull County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
3 bedroom apt - Property Id: 253498 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253498 Property Id 253498 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676724)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Youngstown, the median rent is $514 for a studio, $576 for a 1-bedroom, $726 for a 2-bedroom, and $944 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Youngstown, check out our monthly Youngstown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Youngstown area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Kent State University at Kent, Duquesne University, and Community College of Allegheny County. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Youngstown from include Pittsburgh, Akron, Stow, Kent, and Canton.