90 Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH

June 2020 Loveland Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Loveland rents declined slightly over the past month Loveland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $909 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,195 for a two-bedroom. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across cities in Ohio Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state. Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).

Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have increased moderately in Loveland, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Loveland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,195 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Loveland.

While Loveland's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Cincinnati $650 $860 0.2% 0.7% Hamilton $640 $840 0.1% 1.7% Middletown $680 $900 0 0.3% Fairfield $840 $1,110 0 0.7% Covington $620 $810 -0.4% -13.3% Florence $740 $980 -0.2% -0.2% Newport $620 $820 0.3% -11.2% Loveland $910 $1,200 -0.2% 3% See More

