Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

90 Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Loveland
1 Unit Available
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1269 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Loveland
1 Unit Available
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1752 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Loveland

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9692 Union Cemetery Road
9692 Union Cemetery Road, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2331 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Bonus Room Home in Symmes Township - Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home in Symmes Township. Roomy kitchen has modern appliances and granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Landen
1 Unit Available
2927 Columbia Trail
2927 Columbia Trl, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2333 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
9105 Dominion Circle
9105 Dominion Circle, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1486 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Sycamore Station! This excellent location is convenient to Hwys, Shopping & Dining.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6695 Branch Hill Guinea Pike
6695 Branch Hill–Guinea Pike, Clermont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2150 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished Rental Only. Experience a dream life with this updated brick colonial. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge patio overlooking a duck pond and horse pasture.
Results within 5 miles of Loveland
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
35 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,107
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,217
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,229
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Mulberry
Contact for Availability
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mulberry
6 Units Available
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1249 Feather Trail
1249 Feather Trl, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1881 sqft
Located in the exclusive Miami Bluffs community, minutes from the Little Miami River, restaurants, parks, schools,& entertainment. Features incl; Fresh paint, open concept eat-in kitchen with walk-out to deck for outside entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
469 Indian Lake Drive
469 Indian Lake Drive, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1706 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
11966 Stillwind Drive
11966 Stillwind Drive, Highpoint, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1614 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Median Rent in Loveland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Loveland is $909, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,195.
Studio
$780
1 Bed
$909
2 Beds
$1,195
3+ Beds
$1,669

Loveland rents declined slightly over the past month

Loveland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $909 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,195 for a two-bedroom. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Loveland, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Loveland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,195 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Loveland.
    • While Loveland's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Loveland?
    In Loveland, the median rent is $780 for a studio, $909 for a 1-bedroom, $1,195 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,669 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Loveland, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Loveland?
    Some of the colleges located in the Loveland area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Loveland?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Loveland from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.

