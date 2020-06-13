347 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

Navigating Columbus Neighborhoods

Whether you're an east coast urbanite or a product of cow-town upbringing, Columbus, Ohio might be a bit of a culture shock. But never fear, I've put together a simple city guide right here:

Downtown: Where the tall buildings live. It's the heart, the epicenter, the big shebang of Columbus. Here you will find an incredibly diverse selection of employers, plenty of great happy hour spots, various festivals and events, incredibly overpriced eats, and swanky city living rentals.

Arena District: Where the football fans live. Come here to watch local games in the Nationwide Arena, or head over to one of the many sports bars to cheer on your favorite team in a lively atmosphere of plasma TV's, quality brews, and raving-mad Buckeye fans. Modern apartments overlook downtown, located just one mile away, offering great skyline views and a myriad of businesses and nightlife within walking and biking distance.

Short North: Where the fabulous live. This district is known for its art galleries, murals, gay bars and quirky cafes. While it caters to the gay community, Short North also attracts a bohemian vibe, with plenty of eccentric street performers, artists, and offbeat events. It hosts the monthly Gallery Hop and the annual Doo Dah Parade, a parody of the traditional American 4th of July parade. Apartment life in this artsy area is the “bee’s knees”… knee deep in character and creativity. Apartments range from modern flats to village-style townhomes.

South: Where the Germans live. Historically, this area was heavily populated by German immigrants. Today, it is still best-known for the German Village Oktoberfest: a salute to beer, bratwurst, and sauerkraut. Residents enjoy a close proximity to downtown, though; there’re plenty of unique shops, eateries, art galleries and cultural character in their own neck of the woods. German village architecture can be seen in both the houses and apartments around here, giving the area a sort of Pleasantville vibe.

University: Where the tow trucks live. These law-abiding carjackers stalk the streets around OSU, especially during football season, and will pounce on your beloved vehicle the first chance they get. For this reason, be sure to snag an apartment with sufficient parking. Tow trucks aside, this area offers a great life for the fast-paced: there’s tailgating, frat parties, shopping and dining, lots of bars, an incredible underground music scene, and the bastion of arts and culture known as the Wexner Center. Also known as the "student ghetto", the affordability of this area makes for a shady, punk vibe that rubs many people the wrong way... but isn't that the point of punk?

Northwest: Where the quiet live. Looking to retreat into peaceful-open-space-suburbia-land? Head northwest into the neighborhoods of Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington, Dublin, and Hillard: All of the neigborhoods are a bit pricey.

Northeast: Where the nostalgic live. Is old town scenery what you're looking for? This area is made up of unique American architecture that spans various styles and historic eras. New Albany, Gahanna, and the wonderful Westerville neighborhoods are all popular locations for home seekers.