Apartment List
/
OH
/
columbus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

347 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

📍
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Downtown Columbus
68 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Polaris
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Columbus
13 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$949
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Olentangy Commons
74 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$781
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Short North
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Short North
1 Unit Available
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
926 sqft
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Brookside Woods
15 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Worthington Green
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Maize-Morse
26 Units Available
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
784 sqft
We're Open! With your safety, and the safety of our team members in mind, we are offering live video and virtual tours only. Whether you are a resident or are looking for your new home, we are here to assist.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$929
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Columbus
19 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,007
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
Italian Village
19 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,055
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Devonshire
12 Units Available
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$939
1158 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Downtown Columbus
5 Units Available
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
Farber House
451 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, Farber House residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
Sharon Heights
11 Units Available
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Downtown Columbus
28 Units Available
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Easton
37 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$899
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.

Median Rent in Columbus

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Columbus is $754, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $971.
Studio
$637
1 Bed
$754
2 Beds
$971
3+ Beds
$1,250
City GuideColumbus
There's a road outside Columbus, Ohio feels like I drove along for years. This midwest way of ease, it surrounds us. I can't deny the rhythm here, and as I pull away from riverside beside me, that high street never looked so good." (O.A.R. - "Road Outside Columbus").

Who likes Trivia? Name the capital of Ohio, the largest city in Ohio, and the Spanish explorer that discovered Cuba in 1492. Columbus, Columbus, Columbus! But who ever talks about Christopher Columbus anymore? Around here, it’s all about OSU football. You had better start sporting Buckeye colors before rolling into this town.

Ohio State Buckeyes

North Market Farmer's Market

Cheetah on display at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus

Apartment Search Pointers

Buckeye Rush The best time to find a Columbus apartment? May. As OSU students migrate, graduate, and move on, the trendiest, least expensive, and most convenient apartments will become available. Be sure to snatch them up before summer ends and the Buckeyes rush back into town for a new semester.

Pets Columbus apartment complexes favor cats over dogs. Unfortunately for the canine compassionate, having a dog will drastically limit your apartment options in most urban areas. Also, be prepared to pay pet rent on top of an often non-refundable pet deposit.

The Lease Most apartments require an initial 12-month lease. However, this is balanced with relatively low and refundable deposits... a luxury that many cities don't enjoy.

Navigating Columbus Neighborhoods

Whether you're an east coast urbanite or a product of cow-town upbringing, Columbus, Ohio might be a bit of a culture shock. But never fear, I've put together a simple city guide right here:

Downtown: Where the tall buildings live. It's the heart, the epicenter, the big shebang of Columbus. Here you will find an incredibly diverse selection of employers, plenty of great happy hour spots, various festivals and events, incredibly overpriced eats, and swanky city living rentals.

Arena District: Where the football fans live. Come here to watch local games in the Nationwide Arena, or head over to one of the many sports bars to cheer on your favorite team in a lively atmosphere of plasma TV's, quality brews, and raving-mad Buckeye fans. Modern apartments overlook downtown, located just one mile away, offering great skyline views and a myriad of businesses and nightlife within walking and biking distance.

Short North: Where the fabulous live. This district is known for its art galleries, murals, gay bars and quirky cafes. While it caters to the gay community, Short North also attracts a bohemian vibe, with plenty of eccentric street performers, artists, and offbeat events. It hosts the monthly Gallery Hop and the annual Doo Dah Parade, a parody of the traditional American 4th of July parade. Apartment life in this artsy area is the “bee’s knees”… knee deep in character and creativity. Apartments range from modern flats to village-style townhomes.

South: Where the Germans live. Historically, this area was heavily populated by German immigrants. Today, it is still best-known for the German Village Oktoberfest: a salute to beer, bratwurst, and sauerkraut. Residents enjoy a close proximity to downtown, though; there’re plenty of unique shops, eateries, art galleries and cultural character in their own neck of the woods. German village architecture can be seen in both the houses and apartments around here, giving the area a sort of Pleasantville vibe.

University: Where the tow trucks live. These law-abiding carjackers stalk the streets around OSU, especially during football season, and will pounce on your beloved vehicle the first chance they get. For this reason, be sure to snag an apartment with sufficient parking. Tow trucks aside, this area offers a great life for the fast-paced: there’s tailgating, frat parties, shopping and dining, lots of bars, an incredible underground music scene, and the bastion of arts and culture known as the Wexner Center. Also known as the "student ghetto", the affordability of this area makes for a shady, punk vibe that rubs many people the wrong way... but isn't that the point of punk?

Northwest: Where the quiet live. Looking to retreat into peaceful-open-space-suburbia-land? Head northwest into the neighborhoods of Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington, Dublin, and Hillard: All of the neigborhoods are a bit pricey.

Northeast: Where the nostalgic live. Is old town scenery what you're looking for? This area is made up of unique American architecture that spans various styles and historic eras. New Albany, Gahanna, and the wonderful Westerville neighborhoods are all popular locations for home seekers.

How to Get By in Columbus

Get a car. If you are moving from a place like New York, then public transportation here will seem like a cruel joke. If you are moving from a sprawling city like Los Angeles or San Antonio, then it might not seem too bad. Either way, life will be easier with your own ride.... especially in winter, when cold weather can make even the most convenient neighborhoods a harsh place to walk, bike, or wait for a bus.

Become a Buckeyes fan. The easiest way to make friends in Columbus: Just put on the OSU colors (which are gray and scarlet, not red) and scream "O.H." You will hear an "I.O." echoing back at you with instant, effortless comradery. And, should you dare support an out-of-state team at the local sports bars, you’d better keep your voice down and have an escape plan.

Count Your Vices. Cigarette smoking laws are very strict in Columbus, the bars close at 2 a.m., and you can only buy beer from 1 p.m. to midnight on Sundays. For those not used to having the government regulate their bad habits, this surprise can be both shocking and annoying.

Scrape the surface. Many people move here from big, big cities, drive down High Street, drink at Oktoberfest, and then claim that there's nothing else to do. Despite all the live music, festivals, and football games, they say, "Columbus sucks." Columbus residents say, "Columbus sucks because you suck." This affectionate phrase is now the title of an underground flyer/event calendar that comes out once a month. If you're into radical art shows, offensive comedy, noisy hardcore punk, ambient, drone, tribal and grind music, then this flyer is for you!

That about wraps it up. The most difficult step of any journey is the first, and with just one step at a time is the arduous journey completed. Now go forth, just as Christopher Columbus did, for you have some serious exploring to do.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbus rents declined over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $754 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    -0.1%
    1%
    Newark
    $620
    $790
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Dublin
    $940
    $1,220
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    0
    0.4%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0
    4.4%
    Reynoldsburg
    $760
    $980
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Grove City
    $860
    $1,110
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $960
    -1.3%
    0.7%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Columbus’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Columbus renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full Columbus Renter Survey

    Here’s how Columbus ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A-
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    C
    Weather
    A-
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Columbus’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Columbus renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average scores."

    Key Findings in Columbus include the following:

    • Columbus renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Columbus were pet-friendliness and job and career opportunities, which both received A grades.
    • The biggest area of concern to Columbus renters is weather, which received a score of C.
    • Columbus millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C+.
    • Columbus earned similar scores compared to other Ohio cities like Cleveland (C) and Cincinnati (C+), but earned higher marks than Dayton (F).
    • Columbus did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin (A-), Phoenix (B-) and Chicago (B-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "It’s a great city with big city entertainment and small city safety and traffic." -Anon.
    • "I love how many things there are to do, but the cost of living is high." -Julie H.
    • "There’s always something to do and nothing is too far away. Great communities with friendly people." -Karl D.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Columbus?
    In Columbus, the median rent is $637 for a studio, $754 for a 1-bedroom, $971 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,250 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Columbus, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Columbus?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Columbus include Downtown Columbus, Tuttle West, Northern Woods, Independence Village, and East Broad.
    How pet-friendly is Columbus?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Columbus received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Columbus?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Columbus received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Columbus?
    Columbus renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Columbus did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Columbus?
    Columbus renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Columbus did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Columbus?
    Some of the colleges located in the Columbus area include Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, Ohio State University-Main Campus, and Mount Carmel College of Nursing. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Columbus?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbus from include Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, Gahanna, and Reynoldsburg.

    Similar Pages

    Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
    Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
    Columbus Studio Apartments