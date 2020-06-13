Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Stow, OH

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2593 Cherry Blossom
2593 Cherry Blossom Circle, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath house for rent (RLNE5831530)

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3678 Darrow Rd
3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
5167 STOW RD
5167 Stow Road, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST 2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see Living Room 1 9 X 18 Dining Room 1 9 X 13 Kitchen 1 9 X 8 Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25 2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.
Results within 1 mile of Stow
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
731 North Munroe Road
731 North Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2694 sqft
This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
210 N. Main St-A-2C
210 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$885
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Fairchild
1 Unit Available
200 Spaulding Drive -4
200 Spaulding Dr, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Fairchild
1 Unit Available
290 Spaulding Drive -203
290 Spaulding Boulevard, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
476 BRENTWOOD
476 Brentwood Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
1000 sqft
************** Rent $745. ********** Brentwood Townhomes With washer/dryer hookups for 745.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st Without washer/dryer hookups for 695.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st plus flat fee water and sewer of 50.
Results within 5 miles of Stow
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,215
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Merriman Valley
6 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Chapel Hill
106 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
3 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.

Median Rent in Stow

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stow is $753, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,001.
Studio
$653
1 Bed
$753
2 Beds
$1,001
3+ Beds
$1,287
City GuideStow
One visit to this comfortable town, and you'll want to "stow" away in Ohio.

Located in Summit County, Ohio, Stow is home to more than 34,670 people. The cost of living index for the state of Ohio is less than the national median cost of living, but the cost of living index for Stow is slightly above the Ohio median. This makes Stow an affordable city, especially for those moving to this part of the country from other cities with a higher cost of living index, while still ensuring you're in one of the more pleasant areas of Ohio.  Fancy! The weather in Stow is pretty predictable, with hot summers and average lows of up to 27°F in February.

Finding an apartment in Stow

The median rent for rental properties in Stow is only slightly greater than the national average... which is a pretty good deal considering the rent for apartments with good amenities, in some of the more hoity-toity neighborhoods, can take a large portion of your monthly paycheck. Renter occupancy versus owner occupancy is also quite fair, with a 79 percent owner-occupancy level. The vacancy level in Stow is quite low, with a 4 percent vacancy level, but this is not as bad as some of the more populated cities in the nation with as little as a 1 percent vacancy level! With such a low vacancy level, finding an apartment might be a bit of a challenge, but if you follow the tips below, you will be able to find good rental property.

Estate Agent or No Estate Agent

In situations where the rental vacancy in a city is low, using an estate agent might increase your chances of finding a suitable place. This is because they have more contacts, and even in Ohio, it's all about who you know! Some of these agents have contacts with the management of apartments who let them know when there are any vacancies, so they can help with finding renters. Of course, the almighty buck is what talks around these parts, so you may have to pay them a commission, and this varies according to the agreement between the parties. Not to worry, though, if your budget is too stretched to afford an estate agent, you can still find apartment listings online, or you could get off the couch and look around for places that aren't listed on the Internet.  Yeah... a little leg work.  We're looking at YOU. 

Amenities and Utilities 

Before you reach any agreement with any landlord or rental management, find out the specific types of amenities and utilities they offer. The management of some apartments offer perks like free Wi-Fi, free water, free electricity, or free gas. In some cases, the apartment might be partly furnished with amenities like dishwashers, microwave ovens, refrigerators, televisions, carpeting, and so on. If they come with a bed already furnished, go ahead and think of getting your own.  Seriously, you don't know where that thing has been. 

What to Expect

Most of the landlords in Stow, just like in other American cities, will require you to fill out a rental application, put down a security deposit, provide proof of income, and will carry out a credit check.  Keep in mind, a credit check isn't like a test in high school.  If your score is anywhere around 100, that's not a good thing!

Neighborhoods in Stow, OH

Darrowville: This is a suburban neighborhood, with townhomes and single-family residences. The rent for this part of town is a little more expensive than most neighborhoods in Stow, but come on, that means it must be awesome, right? 

City Center: You will have better luck with finding apartments in City Center where there are high-rise apartments and apartment complexes.  Good luck finding any of these in Darrowville. The rent here is also considerably lower than in Darrowville.

Hudson Dr / Graham Rd: This is another suburban neighborhood, and its rental rates are slightly lower than in the Darrowville area. Those in the market for an apartment in Stow will also find apartment complexes and high rises, in addition to single-family homes.  It's like a combination of Darrowville and City Center, and come on, two is always better than one.  $$$$

Life in Stow, OH

One of the notable factors about Stow is that the per capita income here is quite high when viewed from the perspective of the Ohio average in the various communities. Another interesting fact is that a high percentage of the adult residents are college graduates who work in different professional capacities. That's right... professional capacities.  Spiffy and all.  Most of the residents own their own private vehicles, but a large percentage still make use of public transportation. And no, it's not filthy like in some other cities.  Phew!  We hope you find a great apartment in Stow!

 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stow?
In Stow, the median rent is $653 for a studio, $753 for a 1-bedroom, $1,001 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,287 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stow, check out our monthly Stow Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stow?
Some of the colleges located in the Stow area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stow?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stow from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

