120 Apartments for rent in Stow, OH

Finding an apartment in Stow

The median rent for rental properties in Stow is only slightly greater than the national average... which is a pretty good deal considering the rent for apartments with good amenities, in some of the more hoity-toity neighborhoods, can take a large portion of your monthly paycheck. Renter occupancy versus owner occupancy is also quite fair, with a 79 percent owner-occupancy level. The vacancy level in Stow is quite low, with a 4 percent vacancy level, but this is not as bad as some of the more populated cities in the nation with as little as a 1 percent vacancy level! With such a low vacancy level, finding an apartment might be a bit of a challenge, but if you follow the tips below, you will be able to find good rental property.

Estate Agent or No Estate Agent

In situations where the rental vacancy in a city is low, using an estate agent might increase your chances of finding a suitable place. This is because they have more contacts, and even in Ohio, it's all about who you know! Some of these agents have contacts with the management of apartments who let them know when there are any vacancies, so they can help with finding renters. Of course, the almighty buck is what talks around these parts, so you may have to pay them a commission, and this varies according to the agreement between the parties. Not to worry, though, if your budget is too stretched to afford an estate agent, you can still find apartment listings online, or you could get off the couch and look around for places that aren't listed on the Internet. Yeah... a little leg work. We're looking at YOU.

Amenities and Utilities

Before you reach any agreement with any landlord or rental management, find out the specific types of amenities and utilities they offer. The management of some apartments offer perks like free Wi-Fi, free water, free electricity, or free gas. In some cases, the apartment might be partly furnished with amenities like dishwashers, microwave ovens, refrigerators, televisions, carpeting, and so on. If they come with a bed already furnished, go ahead and think of getting your own. Seriously, you don't know where that thing has been.

What to Expect

Most of the landlords in Stow, just like in other American cities, will require you to fill out a rental application, put down a security deposit, provide proof of income, and will carry out a credit check. Keep in mind, a credit check isn't like a test in high school. If your score is anywhere around 100, that's not a good thing!