120 Apartments for rent in Stow, OH📍
Located in Summit County, Ohio, Stow is home to more than 34,670 people. The cost of living index for the state of Ohio is less than the national median cost of living, but the cost of living index for Stow is slightly above the Ohio median. This makes Stow an affordable city, especially for those moving to this part of the country from other cities with a higher cost of living index, while still ensuring you're in one of the more pleasant areas of Ohio. Fancy! The weather in Stow is pretty predictable, with hot summers and average lows of up to 27°F in February.
The median rent for rental properties in Stow is only slightly greater than the national average... which is a pretty good deal considering the rent for apartments with good amenities, in some of the more hoity-toity neighborhoods, can take a large portion of your monthly paycheck. Renter occupancy versus owner occupancy is also quite fair, with a 79 percent owner-occupancy level. The vacancy level in Stow is quite low, with a 4 percent vacancy level, but this is not as bad as some of the more populated cities in the nation with as little as a 1 percent vacancy level! With such a low vacancy level, finding an apartment might be a bit of a challenge, but if you follow the tips below, you will be able to find good rental property.
Estate Agent or No Estate Agent
In situations where the rental vacancy in a city is low, using an estate agent might increase your chances of finding a suitable place. This is because they have more contacts, and even in Ohio, it's all about who you know! Some of these agents have contacts with the management of apartments who let them know when there are any vacancies, so they can help with finding renters. Of course, the almighty buck is what talks around these parts, so you may have to pay them a commission, and this varies according to the agreement between the parties. Not to worry, though, if your budget is too stretched to afford an estate agent, you can still find apartment listings online, or you could get off the couch and look around for places that aren't listed on the Internet. Yeah... a little leg work. We're looking at YOU.
Amenities and Utilities
Before you reach any agreement with any landlord or rental management, find out the specific types of amenities and utilities they offer. The management of some apartments offer perks like free Wi-Fi, free water, free electricity, or free gas. In some cases, the apartment might be partly furnished with amenities like dishwashers, microwave ovens, refrigerators, televisions, carpeting, and so on. If they come with a bed already furnished, go ahead and think of getting your own. Seriously, you don't know where that thing has been.
What to Expect
Most of the landlords in Stow, just like in other American cities, will require you to fill out a rental application, put down a security deposit, provide proof of income, and will carry out a credit check. Keep in mind, a credit check isn't like a test in high school. If your score is anywhere around 100, that's not a good thing!
Darrowville: This is a suburban neighborhood, with townhomes and single-family residences. The rent for this part of town is a little more expensive than most neighborhoods in Stow, but come on, that means it must be awesome, right?
City Center: You will have better luck with finding apartments in City Center where there are high-rise apartments and apartment complexes. Good luck finding any of these in Darrowville. The rent here is also considerably lower than in Darrowville.
Hudson Dr / Graham Rd: This is another suburban neighborhood, and its rental rates are slightly lower than in the Darrowville area. Those in the market for an apartment in Stow will also find apartment complexes and high rises, in addition to single-family homes. It's like a combination of Darrowville and City Center, and come on, two is always better than one. $$$$
One of the notable factors about Stow is that the per capita income here is quite high when viewed from the perspective of the Ohio average in the various communities. Another interesting fact is that a high percentage of the adult residents are college graduates who work in different professional capacities. That's right... professional capacities. Spiffy and all. Most of the residents own their own private vehicles, but a large percentage still make use of public transportation. And no, it's not filthy like in some other cities. Phew! We hope you find a great apartment in Stow!