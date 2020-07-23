/
warren county
115 Apartments for rent in Warren County, OH📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1762 sqft
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$982
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
5 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
29 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
7 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
26 Units Available
Landen
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Landen
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
13 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,360
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1199 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
4 Units Available
Ashgrove
1 Ashgrove Court, Franklin, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashgrove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Ashgrove is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Franklin Area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Landen
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Last updated July 16 at 03:07 PM
4 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lebanon
870 Franklin Rd., Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1274 sqft
Redwood Lebanon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated April 30 at 08:59 PM
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Last updated January 14 at 12:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Lebanon West Apartments
108 Rough Way, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1200 sqft
2BR 2BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833368)
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6320 Redwood Court
6320 Redwood Court, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2052 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Shady Pines Avenue
3 Shady Pines Ave, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2106 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5777 Lisa Ct
5777 Lisa Court, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2370 sqft
5777 Lisa Ct Available 07/25/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Mason - Gorgeous Mason Home with Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Opening to Family Room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
148 Fieldstone Way
148 Fieldstone Way, Lebanon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2798 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths house with over 2,798 sq ft living space. Central air. 2 car attached garage. Appliances includes: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. No Pets. Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Elmwood Drive
309 Elmwood Dr, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1428 sqft
Gorgeous Condo with Garage AND Pool - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is ready for you to call home. Spacious master suite features his and her closets and attached bath.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Latitude at Deerfield Crossing I & II
5265 Natorp Blvd, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1851 sqft
Luxury Condo 3-bedroom unit for rent with a big living room. Bedrooms and Living Room all have amazing lake views. 2.5 bathrooms, total 1851 sqft.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5408 Harbourwatch Way
5408 Harbourwatch Way, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1504 sqft
Great Location, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms Condominium, With Amazing Pond view. Neutral Colors, Vaulted Ceiling, New flooring in Kitchen, Laundry rm and Bathrooms.Garage, Nice Community with Tennis Court, Swimming pool & Walking trail.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1076 Weeping Willow Lane
1076 Weeping Willow Ln, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1770 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Warren County area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cincinnati, Dayton, Beavercreek, Middletown, and Mason have apartments for rent.
