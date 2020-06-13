Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:27 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Akron, OH

Merriman Valley
University Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merriman Valley
6 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Chapel Hill
106 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr
1667 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1667 - Pelican

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1681 - Quail

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr
1827 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
870 sqft
1827 - Robin Deluxe

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1623 - Robin

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr
1651 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1651 - Robin

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1567 Hampton Knoll Dr
1567 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1567 - Pelican SPECIAL $925

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1000 sqft
1687 - Quail Deluxe

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1715 - Quail

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
578 Hoye Ave
578 Hoye Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$599
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 578 Hoye Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
116 Dodge Ave
116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Akron
1 Unit Available
675 Virginia Ave
675 Virginia Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
440 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Fenced in yard. $550 deposit and $550 rent. Move in ready! Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t No credit check. $50 app fee per adult to pull a criminal and eviction history. Answer within 48 hours.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
811 East Wilbeth Rd
811 East Wilbeth Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
1 bedroom 1 bath apt on E. Wilbeth. Newly painted, flooring, etc. $575 rent $575 deposit waived if moved in by 3-31-20. No credit check. Only State and national check on evictions and criminal history. $50 app fee per adult. Answer in 48 hours.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Hill
1 Unit Available
596 Frederick Ave
596 Frederick Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 596 Frederick Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
258 South Portage Path
258 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
4 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 258 South Portage Path in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
683 Grifton Ave
683 Grifton Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
Recently renovated two bedroom home on Grifton Ave! This ranch style home features fresh paint, new carpet will be installed in the living and dining rooms, new kitchen flooring, spacious back yard, off-street parking, and a one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
279 Grove St
279 Grove Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This is one side of a cozy duplex located in the West Hill Neighborhood. It sports 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, The large kitchen has a stove and a refrigerator. There is no basement, this is a slab property. The rent is $550.

Median Rent in Akron

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Akron is $624, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $827.
Studio
$540
1 Bed
$624
2 Beds
$827
3+ Beds
$1,064
City GuideAkron
Akron began as a canal town. Known as the “Rubber Capital of the World,” Akron is no longer home to the many tire companies it once nurtured, but instead is home to more than 200,000 residents who love this city for its plethora of activities, friendly neighborhoods and that oh-so-friendly Midwestern attitude we all know and envy.

When it comes to important contributions to society, Akron has no shortage. The “City of Invention” (Yes, this city has several nicknames) has given America some of its most beloved possessions: Quaker Oats, an abundance of rubber, and Lebron James. So pack the car (check the tires), hit the highway and see just what Akron can contribute to you.

Neighborhoods: History meets Re-invention

Although the areas around here may be offer something a bit different from the others, that feeling of small town America is prominent as ever. The history is rich in this Ohio city, and the tire companies have certainly left their mark (yes, Goodyear and Firestone seriously have their own namesake neighborhoods), but there is no doubt that being neighborly is essential to being an Akronite.

Highland Square: The streets here are lined with unique shops, such as boutiques, antique and vintage stores. It’s a lively and active neighborhood made up of older, often Craftsman-style homes and apartment buildings from the 1920s. Just as the type of housing here ranges in size, so does the price tag. It is in close proximity to downtown and to University Park

Goodyear Heights: Named after the tire company that once called Akron its home, Goodyear Heights has single-family housing surrounded by an easily walkable area. Goodyear Heights also features Metropolitan Park, which provides plenty of outdoor space for jogging, biking and the like. Housing and apartments are older here (built in and around the 1940s), and the “affordable housing” idea that the community was built on is still relevant today.

Downtown: As with most cities, Downtown Akron is the city’s business and commerce center. Downtown has seen a resurgence – or reinvention (see what we did there?) – in the past few years as old warehouse buildings near Canal Park have been converted into new, modern lofts and luxury apartments. In addition to these newer, swankier pads are older, single-family homes. There are tons of activities to keep you busy as well. Whether dining out at one of the restaurants/bars, taking in a concert at Lock 3 Park or exercising on the nearby bike paths, living here means never having a dull moment.

Northwest Akron: The area of Northwest Akron features a large amount of single-family homes, mostly on large lots, as well as apartment buildings in Portage Path and near the North Hawkins area. Community centers and parks pepper the area.

Firestone Park: As one of Akron’s largest neighborhoods, Firestone Park has everything a nuclear family could ever want: various stores and even a few parks. We’re under the impression that you’ll have a difficult time finding a good reason to travel elsewhere.

Elizabeth Park: Located within walking distance to Akron’s downtown, this area is perfect for those who want a little suburb and a little city. Developed around the old Ohio & Erie Canal (many residents have old canal locks in their back yards), the homes here were built either in the 1920s or in the housing boom of the 1940s. While Elizabeth Park does feature many single-family homes, it is also very possible to find townhomes, apartments and larger homes for rent. Thanks in part to the bike and hiking paths in the area, Elizabeth Park is a scenic neighborhood that isn’t just a cozy spot to settle into, but an active one too.

Get Your Motor Running

Just as you’d expect from a city that built its reputation on tires, the main form of transportation here is the automobile. Public transportation options (the METRO bus system and trolleys) are available, however, but most residents rely on their own set of wheels and two major interstates (I-76, I-77) to navigate through the city. Those going to and from the downtown area, or any major business district, rely on the Akron Innerbelt, a six-lane highway that also connects drivers to the other interstates.

With countless entertainment options, housing in every type of neighborhood and plenty of parks and green spaces, it’s easy to see why so many Akronites proudly reside here. What are you waiting for? Reinvention is just one apartment search away. Get hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Akron?
In Akron, the median rent is $540 for a studio, $624 for a 1-bedroom, $827 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,064 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Akron, check out our monthly Akron Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Akron?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Akron include Merriman Valley, and University Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Akron?
Some of the colleges located in the Akron area include University of Akron Main Campus, Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Akron?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Akron from include Cleveland, Shaker Heights, Parma, North Royalton, and Strongsville.

