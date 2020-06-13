103 Apartments for rent in Akron, OH

Neighborhoods: History meets Re-invention

Although the areas around here may be offer something a bit different from the others, that feeling of small town America is prominent as ever. The history is rich in this Ohio city, and the tire companies have certainly left their mark (yes, Goodyear and Firestone seriously have their own namesake neighborhoods), but there is no doubt that being neighborly is essential to being an Akronite.

Highland Square: The streets here are lined with unique shops, such as boutiques, antique and vintage stores. It’s a lively and active neighborhood made up of older, often Craftsman-style homes and apartment buildings from the 1920s. Just as the type of housing here ranges in size, so does the price tag. It is in close proximity to downtown and to University Park

Goodyear Heights: Named after the tire company that once called Akron its home, Goodyear Heights has single-family housing surrounded by an easily walkable area. Goodyear Heights also features Metropolitan Park, which provides plenty of outdoor space for jogging, biking and the like. Housing and apartments are older here (built in and around the 1940s), and the “affordable housing” idea that the community was built on is still relevant today.

Downtown: As with most cities, Downtown Akron is the city’s business and commerce center. Downtown has seen a resurgence – or reinvention (see what we did there?) – in the past few years as old warehouse buildings near Canal Park have been converted into new, modern lofts and luxury apartments. In addition to these newer, swankier pads are older, single-family homes. There are tons of activities to keep you busy as well. Whether dining out at one of the restaurants/bars, taking in a concert at Lock 3 Park or exercising on the nearby bike paths, living here means never having a dull moment.

Northwest Akron: The area of Northwest Akron features a large amount of single-family homes, mostly on large lots, as well as apartment buildings in Portage Path and near the North Hawkins area. Community centers and parks pepper the area.

Firestone Park: As one of Akron’s largest neighborhoods, Firestone Park has everything a nuclear family could ever want: various stores and even a few parks. We’re under the impression that you’ll have a difficult time finding a good reason to travel elsewhere.

Elizabeth Park: Located within walking distance to Akron’s downtown, this area is perfect for those who want a little suburb and a little city. Developed around the old Ohio & Erie Canal (many residents have old canal locks in their back yards), the homes here were built either in the 1920s or in the housing boom of the 1940s. While Elizabeth Park does feature many single-family homes, it is also very possible to find townhomes, apartments and larger homes for rent. Thanks in part to the bike and hiking paths in the area, Elizabeth Park is a scenic neighborhood that isn’t just a cozy spot to settle into, but an active one too.