/
/
ontario
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Ontario, OH📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
1 Unit Available
Concord Square Apartments
500 Lexington Springmill Rd N, Ontario, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$595
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Concord Square Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Results within 5 miles of Ontario
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Mansfield
900 Max Avenue, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1432 sqft
Redwood® Mansfield is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
465 Howard St Richland
465 Howard Street, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
1196 sqft
465 Howard St., Mansfield - 465 Howard St. $550 mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep. Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, small ranch with basement, 1st floor laundry, basement, garage, partially fenced small yard. ALL ELECTRIC, Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
262 Superior St Richland
262 Superior Street, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
896 sqft
262 Superior St- Mansfield Available Soon - 262 Superior St $525 month/$525 deposit/$100 water deposit Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, ranch on a hill, dining room, basement, off street parking in the back. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
415 Spayer Richland
415 Spayer Lane, Mansfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
415 Spayer- Mansfield - 415 Spayer $500 mo./$500 dep./$100 water dep 3 bedroom, ranch, no basement, eat in kitchen, nice yard. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
357 Newman St Richland
357 Newman Street, Mansfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$550
1663 sqft
357 Newman St., Mansfield- Available Soon - 357 Newman St. $550mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep. 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, Huge house completely remodeled, eat in kitchen & dining room, 1st floor laundry, off street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Ontario
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
124 N. Henry St Crawford
124 North Henry Street, Crestline, OH
5 Bedrooms
$795
LARGE CRESTLINE HOME FOR RENT TO OWN - AVAILABLE NOW RENT TO OWN 5 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS GARAGE BUILT INS CORNER LOT LARGE FRONT PORCH SORRY NO METRO RENT TO OWN NUMBERS 4395 DOWN PAYMENT 795 PER MONTH 100 CREDIT 89,900 PURCHASE PRICE 30 MONTH
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ontario rentals listed on Apartment List is $600.
Some of the colleges located in the Ontario area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ontario from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Gahanna, and Newark.