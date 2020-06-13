227 Apartments for rent in Upper Arlington, OH

Finding an Apartment in Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington is a predominantly white-collar city with self-confessed "urban sophisticates" as residents. While the rent in this part of Ohio leans toward the expensive, you can still find a good deal with some research. Let's get you the home of your dreams!

How much will it cost?

Good question; though the answer's not that definite. That three-bedroom home in Upper Arlington could fall within a wide range of monthly costs, depending on several factors including location.

When should you start looking?

Since there are a good number of rental homes in this area, a month should be enough time to scour the city for a good apartment to rent.

What documents will you need?

To start the rental application process, the usual paperwork is needed -- reference, employment verification or proof of income, credit history, and your pet's records, if your landlord allows pets and you happen to have Professor Bananas in tow.