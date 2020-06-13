Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

227 Apartments for rent in Upper Arlington, OH

📍

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1960 Suffolk Rd
1960 Suffolk Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2120 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Mini Castle style 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath duplex in Upper Arlington - Built in 1936 this all stone Mini Castle style duplex offers all the luxuries of fine living.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
2565 Charing Road
2565 Charing Road, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Located across from The Scioto Country Club just off of Riverside Drive is a tucked away neighborhood surrounded by matured trees! Such an amazing and peaceful setting for this 3 bed, 2 full bath condo! Accented with nice upgrades and real

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1810 Ashland Avenue
1810 Ashland Avenue, Upper Arlington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
This gorgeous 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located near North Star Road and King Avenue in Upper Arlington/Grandview Heights; a great neighborhood in award-winning school district; close to OSU medical center, shopping, restaurants, and downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
2486 Cranford Road
2486 Cranford Rd, Upper Arlington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1000 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom ranch in Upper Arlington school district. Spacious family room with vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Full basement offers additional living space.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Arlington
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Marble Cliff Crossing
16 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$985
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. We are a short distance from downtown in the community of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Olentangy Commons
74 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$781
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
$
Tri-Village
7 Units Available
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$729
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
430 sqft
King Avenue Apartments residents enjoy affordable, well-maintained, apartment homes and are centrally located in the desirable Grandview community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Golfview Woods
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:35am
Kendale
6 Units Available
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$819
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
The Gables
14 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Riverside
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1795 Northwest Ct. B
1795 Northwest Court, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1140 sqft
NW condo Windgate Villate 2 br 1b hardwood,f.place - Property Id: 262622 In charming Windgate Village condos.off Northwest Blvd between UA and Grandview.,on quiet cul du sac 2 br. 1 bath,living room with fireplace,remodeled kitchen,stove ref.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
743 Harley Dr.
743 Harley Drive, Columbus, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2400 sqft
743 Harley Dr. Available 08/14/20 5 Bedroom- OSU Campus - Now accepting applications for Fall 2020- This place is awesome!! Fantastic location behind the University village area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1350 King Ave 312
1350 King Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$625
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 312 Available 07/15/20 1340-50 King Ave Studio's - Property Id: 120027 ~EACH UNIT IS SUBJECTED TO CARPET WITHOUT NOTICE~ Air condition Updated Appliances Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom Kitchens

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E
1870 Northwest Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1200 sqft
1870 Northwest Blvd Unit E Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom- Grandview Area - This is a newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home near Grandview.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Tri-Village
1 Unit Available
1543 Presidential Drive
1543 Presidential Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
825 sqft
Apartment for Sublease / Lease Contract Transfer - Move in july 24th Base Rent - $1164 plus community bills ($70 avg.) includes cable and wifi.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Governours Square
1 Unit Available
4645 Merrimar Cir E Apt G
4645 Merrimar Circle East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
2 bed 1 bath second floor apartment just outside of Upper Arlington. Great location near 315 entrance, shopping, bus line. Vaulted family room open to the kitchen. Tons of cabinet space. Balcony off family room. Very large master bed closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Governours Square
1 Unit Available
4710 Charecote Ln.
4710 Charecote Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
672 sqft
Inquire via Email for best response. 1-Bed, 1-Bath Spacious and updated. Conveniently located close to 315, bus lines and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
The Gables
1 Unit Available
1842 Fontenay Court
1842 Fontenay Court, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1306 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
2bedroom, 2bath, living room dinning room, great outside patio, Located on a quite court freshly painted, well tended

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Misty Meadows
1 Unit Available
5705 Dorsey Drive
5705 Dorsey Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1916 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Dublin Schools. Prefer 2+ year leases but will consider 1 year. Listing agent is a member of the ownership entity. No Smoking. Pets negotiable.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
2945 Leatherlips
2945 Leatherlips Trail, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1366 sqft
Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!! Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!!
City GuideUpper Arlington
Located in the shadow of a major city (Columbus) and university (Ohio State), Upper Arlington, Ohio, holds its own with its idyllic small-town feel. It's also the breeding ground of uber-talented individuals. You know, people like Jack Nicklaus, Chris Spielman, and George Smoot, to name a few. So if New York is the concrete jungle where dreams are made of, you can bet those dreams were born and bred from somewhere else -- and Upper Arlington’s a good guess.
Finding an Apartment in Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington is a predominantly white-collar city with self-confessed "urban sophisticates" as residents. While the rent in this part of Ohio leans toward the expensive, you can still find a good deal with some research. Let's get you the home of your dreams!

How much will it cost?

Good question; though the answer's not that definite. That three-bedroom home in Upper Arlington could fall within a wide range of monthly costs, depending on several factors including location.

When should you start looking?

Since there are a good number of rental homes in this area, a month should be enough time to scour the city for a good apartment to rent.

What documents will you need?

To start the rental application process, the usual paperwork is needed -- reference, employment verification or proof of income, credit history, and your pet's records, if your landlord allows pets and you happen to have Professor Bananas in tow.

Upper Arlington Neighborhoods

Not all neighborhoods are created equal. Here's a brief overview of the different communities of Upper Arlington.

Riverside Dr./Cambridge Blvd:If you’re pretty inclined to the urban lifestyle, you’re well within your element in this neighborhood. Residents in this community have a taste for the finer things in life, particularly the arts, dining, and, yes, shopping. The best thing is that you get to enjoy all this without the hefty rental rate you'll find in other neighborhoods.

Lane Rd./Riverside Dr:If you’re an executive and you want to keep the same company, this neighborhood should be on top of your list. You'll find plenty of stately and charming city apartments and single-family homes in this neighborhood.

City Center:You'll have an easy time in your quest to look for an apartment or condo for rent in Upper Arlington in this neighborhood. With a 16 percent vacancy rate, you’ll find a wide range of vacant high-rise apartments, single-family homes, and small apartment buildings to choose from. Just be prepared to pay the price for such luxury.

Riverside Dr./W. Lane Ave:If established homes built in the 1940s to 1960s fascinate you, this neighborhood is a must-see. With 80% of the residential houses built in this era of American history, you could easily feel like you’re on the set of Mad Men when you’re driving through this neighborhood. Then again, the rental rate in this area is not something to joke about.

Riverside Dr./McCoy Rd:One of the top 3.8 percent wealthiest communities in America, this neighborhood could be for you. The rental rates in this area are sky-high as well.

Kenny Rd./McCoyRd:Going for a furnished apartment in this area is a smart plan, and you’ll have geniuses for your neighbors. Residents in this community are well-accomplished in the academics arena: they have PhDs, MDs, Master's, and law degrees attached to their name. Thus, if you are highly educated yourself, you might find a lot of common ground with people in this area.

Northwest Blvd./Zollinger Rd:This neighborhood is good for anyone who wishes to live the executive lifestyle to the hilt. This is where executives find their much needed rest after a busy day at work. Moreover, this area is a very good choice for students as well.

Fishinger Rd./N Star Rd:With this neighborhoods percentage of highly educated seniors, diverse housing options, tranquil surroundings, and relatively low rental rates, its easy to see why many consider this a haven for retirement. In fact, the neighborhood is considered more retiree-friendly than 98 percent of the communities in Ohio.

Zollinger Rd./Riverside Dr:A 5.7 percent vacancy rate means that this neighborhood has relatively lower vacancies than in other parts of the city.

Upper Arlington Residents: How they Roll

The general populace lives the executive lifestyle: long, busy days that go well over into the night. However, they also know how to play, and since they have the means, they usually splurge on swanky restaurants, luxury items, and grand vacations. So if you live by the work hard/play hard ethos, you're in the right place here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Upper Arlington?
The average rent price for Upper Arlington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,770.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Upper Arlington?
Some of the colleges located in the Upper Arlington area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Upper Arlington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Upper Arlington from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.

