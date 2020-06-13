/
huber heights
79 Apartments for rent in Huber Heights, OH📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$796
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7742 Harshmanville Road,
7742 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2052 sqft
7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/19/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Huber Heights
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2418 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 5 miles of Huber Heights
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
270 E Nottingham Rd
270 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Move in Ready! (RLNE5298552)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wright View
1 Unit Available
152 N Cherrywood Ave
152 North Cherrywood Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath Duplex Appliances includes fridge & stove. Over 900+ sq ft living space. No pets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
120 S Monmouth St
120 South Monmouth Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Appliances includes: Fridge, Stove. No pets No section 8. Recently updated unit. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1385 Maplegrove Drive
1385 Maplegrove Dr, Fairborn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1636 sqft
1385 Maplegrove Drive Available 06/19/20 1385 Maplegrove 3BR/1.5BA (Fairborn) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Fairborn, Ohio.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2034 Leo Street
2034 Leo Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
888 sqft
Make yourself at home in this clean 2-bedroom home! - This cute 2-bedroom brick home is freshly painted and has all new windows! Now accepting applications. We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
155 Grove Ave
155 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Burgess Avenue,
41 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
41 Burgess Avenue, Available 06/19/20 41 Burgess Ave 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Huber Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Huber Heights area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, University of Dayton, and Union Institute & University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Huber Heights from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.
