clark county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
58 Apartments for rent in Clark County, OH📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Red Coach Village
Red Coach Village
199 The Post Rd, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished homes with private patios/balconies and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grilling station, clubhouse and pool on-site. Close to Buck Creek State Park. Easy access to US Route 68.
Last updated January 14 at 12:13 PM
9 Units Available
The Hill Apartments
1540 Faux Satin Dr, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$909
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments and a beautifully wooded setting make The Hill Apartments a great place to call home. Amenities include an Olympic-sized pool, comfortable Community Building, a quiet surrounding and friendly neighbors.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3319 Upper Valley Pike
3319 Upper Valley Pike, Clark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
Two bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. - Two bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. Tenant pays, gas and electric. Trash is paid. Well water This is a nonsmoking unit. Section 8 is not accepted at this property.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
1108 Russell
1108 Russell Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
Three bedrooms, one bathroom single in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one bathroom single in Springfield.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
338 West Euclid Avenue
338 West Euclid Avenue, Springfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
1275 sqft
Recently renovated half of a duplex with new flooring and paint. Please apply at www.millscorealestate.com and the property manager will reach out to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
333 N Limestone Street
333 North Limestone Street, Springfield, OH
Studio
$2,400
1147 sqft
3,036 Square Feet of professional, Class A office space with an atrium and elevator. Eight private offices, large conference room, 12 work stations and reception area, storage, 2 bathrooms and full kitchen. $2400.00 per month.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7590 Dayton Springfield Road
7590 Dayton Road, Clark County, OH
Studio
$1,200
6841 sqft
Great Location on Datyon-Springfield Rd right outside of Enon! Listed at $1,200 per month Full Service lease; All utilities included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Hearthstone
2169 Amarillo Ave
2169 Amarillo Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1048 sqft
2169 Amarillo - Stand alone 3 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home situated on .23 acres with a 2 car attached garage. 1048 square feet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
350 Upper Valley Pike-R
350 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
Three bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. Resident is responsible for electric and trash- the property is all electric & is on a well.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
320 W Euclid Ave
320 West Euclid Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$595
1434 sqft
Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield.
Results within 5 miles of Clark County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
7680 Remmick Lane
7680 Remmick Lane, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1170 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home located in Huber Heights.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6746 harshmansville Rd.
6746 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1300 sqft
Single house near Dayton Air force Base - Property Id: 132795 Single house near Dayton Air force 3 bedrooms , 2 bath New flooring Central air conditioning and heating Attached garage W/ refrigerator, ranger, w/d.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Flintridge Drive
607 Flintridge Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
744 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Fairborn - Spacious 2 bedroom ranch in Fairborn with larger than average rooms. This home provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Located on a corner lot with a HUGE storage shed.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
326 W. Xenia Drive
326 West Xenia Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$690
1200 sqft
2 bdrm, 1 bath Remodeled Townhome, walking distance to WPAFB - 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome style unit in Fairborn w/ approx. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Brand new kitchen and bath. Refrigerator and stove included. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Clark County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
3 Units Available
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$814
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
845 sqft
A charming community with a modern update. This community is located off State Route 35 and I-675. Apartments are pet-friendly with spacious rooms and updated appliances. Flexible lease terms available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
9 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1236 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
2 Units Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clark County area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, Columbus College of Art and Design, University of Dayton, and Franklin University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Westerville, and Dublin have apartments for rent.
