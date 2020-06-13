/
olde west chester
103 Apartments for rent in Olde West Chester, OH📍
Olde West Chester
42 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,095
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,298
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Results within 5 miles of Olde West Chester
37 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Wetherington
25 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Beckett Ridge
14 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,086
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Sharonville
Contact for Availability
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
16 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.
1 Unit Available
5777 Lisa Ct
5777 Lisa Court, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2370 sqft
5777 Lisa Ct Available 07/25/20 Large 4 Bedroom Home in Mason - Gorgeous Mason Home with Hardwood Floors, Large Open Kitchen with Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Opening to Family Room.
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
1482 Continental Drive
1482 Continental Drive, Sharonville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1080 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
11966 Stillwind Drive
11966 Stillwind Drive, Highpoint, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1614 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
5550 Butler Warren Road
5550 Butler Warren Road, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1534 sqft
This lovely little Mason home just received a facelift throughout and is ready for its first tenant. Convenient location, just across the street from Wiggly Field Dog Park and Voice of America Metro Park. New carpet and fresh paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
7907 Furrow Court
7907 Furrow Court, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
3120 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
5060 Tri County View Drive - 1
5060 Tri County View Drive, Butler County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
***IF YOU SEE THIS AD ITS AVAILABLE *** ONLINE Application Link AVAILABLE Great place to RENT. Owner pays Water/Sewage/Trash
Blue Ash
1 Unit Available
10423 Rachel Anne Court
10423 Rachel Anne Court, Blue Ash, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3317 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/3.5bath ranch in desirable Blue Ash Estates! Gourmet kitchen w/marble counter tops & SS appliances. Lovely 3 seasons rm that leads to covered deck w/outdoor kitchen & retractable screens.
1 Unit Available
6466 Jamison Way
6466 Jamison Way, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1281 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath Liberty Twp Lakota Fenced Yard - Property Id: 343 Attached 2 car garage, with garage door opener and additional attic storage! Fenced in Back Yard with storage shed and Second driveway.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
12128 Audie Court
12128 Audie Court, Springdale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
11139 Spinner Avenue,
11139 Spinner Avenue, Sharonville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
11139 Spinner Avenue, Available 04/24/20 11139 Spinner Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharoville, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
7713 Hunt Club Drive
7713 Hunt Club Drive, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3551 sqft
Open/Airy Zachary plan w/over 3500 sq Ft of living area. 2 bay windows/2ft exten in FR. 16x10 morning rm.Granite countertop, huge Master BR. Brand new refrigerator & dishwasher.Finished basement.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Olde West Chester rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
Some of the colleges located in the Olde West Chester area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Olde West Chester from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.
