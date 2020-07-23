/
cuyahoga county
424 Apartments for rent in Cuyahoga County, OH📍
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
31 Units Available
East Cleveland
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$575
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
7 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
44 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
18 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
46 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$840
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
25 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
Detroit - Shoreway
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,584
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
10 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,595
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1205 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
5 Units Available
The Edge
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
5 Units Available
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
910 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
45 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,385
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
45 Units Available
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
5 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
770 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
18 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
5 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
647 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
46 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$748
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
27 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$742
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
27 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
13 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
24 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cuyahoga County area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cleveland, Akron, Parma, Shaker Heights, and Lakewood have apartments for rent.
