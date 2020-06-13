Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

235 Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Mayfield Heights
25 Units Available
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1379 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Mayfield Heights
8 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Mayfield Heights
35 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1125 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Mayfield Heights
4 Units Available
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mayfield Heights
1 Unit Available
1446 Som Center Rd
1446 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH
Studio
$2,500
2200 sqft
HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Mayfield Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1385 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Brainard Rd
1927 Brainard Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1614 sqft
Spacious Century Home Ready To Move Right Into!! All The Appliances Are Included With The Rental!! Two Car Attached Garage!! Fireplace In The Living Room!! Small Basement Area With Washer And Dryer!! Huge Deck On The Side To Enjoy The Almost Acre

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Winchester Road
1608 Winchester Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1172406?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Updated Kitchen with ALL appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Mayfield Heights
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Executive Club
3434 E Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Executive Club! We are 72 garden style apartments right across from Eton Village and part of the Orange Village school district! Please visit our website, executiveclubapt.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
28 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
1 Unit Available
Almar Arms
3261 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Almar Arms, located minutes from the new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, OH. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit almararmsapt.com!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4843 Westbourne Rd
4843 Westbourne Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1428 sqft
4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.
City GuideMayfield Heights
If you're looking for pleasant stability, how can you beat a city that keeps the same leader for 28 years? First elected in 1965, Ross DeJohn served as Mayfield Heights mayor until 1993, when he was finally handed a sausage and put out to pasture.

Located a short drive from downtown Cleveland, Mayfield Heights is part of the cluster of eastside metro suburbs. The town's busy main drag might lead you to think that the place is all about retail and business, but that's only half the story. Take some turn offs and you'll discover a warren of tree-lined side streets that are simply packed with well-established family neighborhoods. There's a reason this is a popular address, and it's not just proximity to the big city.

Living in Mayfield Heights

There are five distinct neighborhoods in Mayfield Heights, each catering to a slightly different residential crowd and each offering a different blend of condo rentals, hi rise apartments and established single-family homes. Here's the rundown on each:

Lander Road West: This venerable community borders swanky Lyndhurst. Something of a melting pot, the neighborhood has fewer commuters and more local workers. It seems residents put the extra time to good use as the lawns here are awfully well maintained. $$$

Peeper Hollow Lane / Som Center Road: Let's go shopping! This neighborhood contains the sprawling Eastgate Shopping Center and lies conveniently at the foot of a big local interchange. If you're looking for rent to own homes or other special circumstances, the area's 9 percent vacancy rate means landlords might be negotiable. $$$

City Center: On the other side of the I-271 Cloverleaf lays the town center of Mayfield Heights—though it isn't precisely an urban mecca. Like the rest of the city, it's more of a shopping area with residential pockets. Rents are a little steeper, but you can get some fine pasta and primavera. $$$$

Ridgebury Boulevard / Washington Boulevard: This neighborhood is filled with older houses and apartments. On the plus side, settling for a gently used place puts a little less wear on your wallet. $$

Landerbrook Drive / Lander Road: Word is the local police have so little to do that they engage in Wiley Coyote-ish fake roadblocks to drum up business. Take it as a good thing that crime is low and life is good. Singles and retirees adore this neighborhood and create an interesting diversity.$$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mayfield Heights?
The average rent price for Mayfield Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mayfield Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Mayfield Heights area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mayfield Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mayfield Heights from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

