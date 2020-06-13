235 Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH📍
Located a short drive from downtown Cleveland, Mayfield Heights is part of the cluster of eastside metro suburbs. The town's busy main drag might lead you to think that the place is all about retail and business, but that's only half the story. Take some turn offs and you'll discover a warren of tree-lined side streets that are simply packed with well-established family neighborhoods. There's a reason this is a popular address, and it's not just proximity to the big city.
There are five distinct neighborhoods in Mayfield Heights, each catering to a slightly different residential crowd and each offering a different blend of condo rentals, hi rise apartments and established single-family homes. Here's the rundown on each:
Lander Road West: This venerable community borders swanky Lyndhurst. Something of a melting pot, the neighborhood has fewer commuters and more local workers. It seems residents put the extra time to good use as the lawns here are awfully well maintained. $$$
Peeper Hollow Lane / Som Center Road: Let's go shopping! This neighborhood contains the sprawling Eastgate Shopping Center and lies conveniently at the foot of a big local interchange. If you're looking for rent to own homes or other special circumstances, the area's 9 percent vacancy rate means landlords might be negotiable. $$$
City Center: On the other side of the I-271 Cloverleaf lays the town center of Mayfield Heights—though it isn't precisely an urban mecca. Like the rest of the city, it's more of a shopping area with residential pockets. Rents are a little steeper, but you can get some fine pasta and primavera. $$$$
Ridgebury Boulevard / Washington Boulevard: This neighborhood is filled with older houses and apartments. On the plus side, settling for a gently used place puts a little less wear on your wallet. $$
Landerbrook Drive / Lander Road: Word is the local police have so little to do that they engage in Wiley Coyote-ish fake roadblocks to drum up business. Take it as a good thing that crime is low and life is good. Singles and retirees adore this neighborhood and create an interesting diversity.$$$