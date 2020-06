235 Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH

Living in Mayfield Heights

There are five distinct neighborhoods in Mayfield Heights, each catering to a slightly different residential crowd and each offering a different blend of condo rentals, hi rise apartments and established single-family homes. Here's the rundown on each:

Lander Road West: This venerable community borders swanky Lyndhurst. Something of a melting pot, the neighborhood has fewer commuters and more local workers. It seems residents put the extra time to good use as the lawns here are awfully well maintained. $$$

Peeper Hollow Lane / Som Center Road: Let's go shopping! This neighborhood contains the sprawling Eastgate Shopping Center and lies conveniently at the foot of a big local interchange. If you're looking for rent to own homes or other special circumstances, the area's 9 percent vacancy rate means landlords might be negotiable. $$$

City Center: On the other side of the I-271 Cloverleaf lays the town center of Mayfield Heights—though it isn't precisely an urban mecca. Like the rest of the city, it's more of a shopping area with residential pockets. Rents are a little steeper, but you can get some fine pasta and primavera. $$$$

Ridgebury Boulevard / Washington Boulevard: This neighborhood is filled with older houses and apartments. On the plus side, settling for a gently used place puts a little less wear on your wallet. $$

Landerbrook Drive / Lander Road: Word is the local police have so little to do that they engage in Wiley Coyote-ish fake roadblocks to drum up business. Take it as a good thing that crime is low and life is good. Singles and retirees adore this neighborhood and create an interesting diversity.$$$