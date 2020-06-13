/
/
norwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 PM
153 Apartments for rent in Norwood, OH📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
2214 Lawn Avenue - 06
2214 Lawn Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2214 Lawn Avenue - 06 in Norwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
2016 Wayland Avenue
2016 Wayland Avenue, Norwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1818 sqft
This newly renovated student housing property will have you ecstatic. Tons of space and lot's of old charm.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
2012 Wayland Avenue - 1
2012 Wayland Avenue, Norwood, OH
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
This newly renovated student housing property will have you ecstatic. Beautiful new flooring, fresh paint, and recently updated fixtures.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
1933 Hudson Avenue - 1
1933 Hudson Avenue, Norwood, OH
7 Bedrooms
$4,199
2000 sqft
Student Housing! Renovated 7 Bed 2 Bath Available Near Xavier! Value living in a home that is totally renovated and close to academics and entertainment! - New cabinets - Granite countertops - New splash - New flooring - In-unit laundry - New
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Oakley
9 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$759
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
Columbia Square Apartments
2728 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Great location located right on the square! Large kitchen with lots of storage. Your new apartment home is located in a secure building. You'll also find us to be a pet friendly community.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pleasant Ridge
9 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pleasant Ridge
3 Units Available
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 8 at 11:03am
Evanston
4 Units Available
Idlewild Apartments
3623 Clarion Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Idlewild Apartments in Cincinnati. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2560 Madison Apartments
2560 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
650 sqft
2560 MADISON RD APT 3 Available 07/06/20 Charming Studio Apartment - 2560 Madison has old world charm located in the heart of Hyde Park. Beautiful gas fireplaces and french doors lead to an elegant sun room, where you can enjoy a quiet moment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
$
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Hyde Park
15 Units Available
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,246
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated January 14 at 12:09pm
Hyde Park
4 Units Available
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bond Hill
1 Unit Available
1201 Franklin Ave 8
1201 Franklin Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
700 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed in Bond Hill Area - Property Id: 188801 Completely renovated building - gorgeous upgrades. Nothing like it in the area, on the bus route, literally right off the 562. Close to everything. This 2 bedroom unit over 700 sq ft.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3342 Spokane Avenue,
3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1750 sqft
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 06/19/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
2004 Hewitt Avenue,
2004 Hewitt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1073 sqft
2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3524 Hudson Avenue 2
3524 Hudson Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Spacious 2 Family Near I71, Xavier, Hyde Park - Property Id: 229931 Spacious 4 bedroom on 2nd and 3rd floors of a 2 family home. Carpeted on 3rd floor. Hardwood floors on 2nd floor. Central A/C. Coin-op laundry in basement.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1472 sqft
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Pleasant Ridge
1 Unit Available
5729 Montgomery Road
5729 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Los Angeles style living...right here in Cincy! New Luxury Finishes designed and built by our Los Angeles based team. W/D in unit, stainless steel appliances, Quartz Ctps, Dedicated Fiber WiFi. This unit has a balcony and is available June 22.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Oakley
1 Unit Available
4221 Brownway Ave - 6
4221 Brownway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
NEW listing in downtown Oakley! Schedule your tour today! · Modern finishes · Walking distance to all things Oakley! · Resident parking lot · Hardwood floors, granite countertops · 2 beds, 1 full bath · Resident laundry room 4221 Brownway Avenue |
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
3868 Isabella Ave
3868 Isabella Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is the second floor of a 2 story home. The unit has been updated - bathroom, carpet, kitchen (need new pics!). Lots of closets and storage. Large deck and backyard. Animal-friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Norwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,850.
Some of the colleges located in the Norwood area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norwood from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.