63 Apartments for rent in Avon, OH

"Duck" Tape?!

Each year on Father's Day weekend in June, the city holds a three-day festival celebrating the many uses of duct tape. The tradition began in 2004, when citizens decided to arrange a citywide event. While looking for sponsors, the event committee met with representatives from Duck Tape brand duct tape owned by ShurTech Brands and the rest is history.

Complete with carnival rides, food, games, local vendors, arts and crafts, live entertainment and even duct tape giveaways, the festival is held at Avon's Veterans Memorial Park and draws roughly 60,000 visitors from all over. Even the festival's 20+ parade floats are made of duct tape.

Avon also encourages creativity from local high school students with an annual "Stuck at Prom" contest. Since the event's inception in 2000, area high school students have created prom dresses and tuxedos from duct tape. The city certainly honors its claim to fame with a variety of fun events for all ages.