Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Avon, OH

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Results within 1 mile of Avon
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
35134 Spruce St
35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1667 CEDARWOOD DR UNIT 309
1667 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
834 sqft
2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT - 2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT. 1 FULL BATH. All appliances stay! Close to major highways, Cleveland Hopkins Airport, hospitals, Crocker Park and Downtown Cleveland.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,104
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
317 High Street
317 High Street, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom Colonial with New Kitchen. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3119 Sterling Road
3119 Sterling Rd, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1199 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom cape cod on secluded dead end street. - Home has vinyl siding, windows, and newer roof. As you walk in from the front door you enter the living room with picture window. Next is the cozy kitchen with oak cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
945 DOVER CENTER RD
945 Dover Center Road, Westlake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2134 sqft
945 DOVER CENTER RD Available 08/15/20 4BDRM HOUSE FOR RENT - 4BDRM HOUSE FORE RENT. 2 1/2 BATH.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bay Village
1 Unit Available
27854 Knickerbocker Rd
27854 Knickerbocker Road, Bay Village, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1242 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Bay Village Rental Opportunity! Come and Enjoy this completely renovated home with Newer Kitchen! You'll love the Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops! Newer Bathrooms too. Grrrreat Appliances...

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
42815 North Ridge Rd
42815 N Ridge Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$7,000
Excellent opportunity. This building can be rented as a whole or sectioned off to suit your needs. Private and public restrooms available, kitchen area, new carpet and paint throughout. New windows and roof. A large basement for additional storage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….

Median Rent in Avon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Avon is $1,072, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,336.
Studio
$896
1 Bed
$1,072
2 Beds
$1,336
3+ Beds
$1,756
City GuideAvon
Life in Avon, Ohio, guarantees that you'll never run out of duct tape, and they even have a festival to prove it.

Avon is a city in northeastern Lorain County in northern Ohio, and its population at the time of the 2010 census was 21,193. Situated just outside of Cleveland, Avon and its 21 square miles rests along beautiful Lake Erie. Known as "the duct tape capital of the world," Avon has a rich history and a lot of charm.

Moving In

You'll easily find affordable apartments for rent in Avon, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and even furnished apartments. Homes for rent in Avon are also popular. Numerous residential areas exist within the town's scope. You'll likely need a first and last month's deposit, identification and proof of income to secure the rental you desire.

Transportation Around the City

The I-90/Nagel Interchange runs through Avon and allows for a smooth 22-mile commute between Avon and neighboring Cleveland. The city offers public transportation through the Lorain County Transit System, and Amtrak and Greyhound stations are within 8 miles of the city in nearby Elyria. If you need to book a flight, Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport is only 10 miles outside of the city's center.

"Duck" Tape?!

Each year on Father's Day weekend in June, the city holds a three-day festival celebrating the many uses of duct tape. The tradition began in 2004, when citizens decided to arrange a citywide event. While looking for sponsors, the event committee met with representatives from Duck Tape brand duct tape owned by ShurTech Brands and the rest is history.

Complete with carnival rides, food, games, local vendors, arts and crafts, live entertainment and even duct tape giveaways, the festival is held at Avon's Veterans Memorial Park and draws roughly 60,000 visitors from all over. Even the festival's 20+ parade floats are made of duct tape.

Avon also encourages creativity from local high school students with an annual "Stuck at Prom" contest. Since the event's inception in 2000, area high school students have created prom dresses and tuxedos from duct tape. The city certainly honors its claim to fame with a variety of fun events for all ages.

Olde Avon Village

Shoppers and architecture lovers will rejoice while visiting Olde Avon Village, described on its website as a blend of "unique shoppes and a rare combination of restored 1850s homes; where a bit of the past is mixed with a bit of the present, and where the old meets the new."

Explore the local stores here, all within walking distance of one another, and take in the historical architecture of the village's restored homes. Visitors can step back in time at the Avon Train Depot, founded in 1882, and antique lovers can look for treasures (and grab a yummy bite to eat) at the Tree House Gallery and Tea Room.

Lake Erie Crushers

In 2009, Avon opened All Pro Freight Stadium, a 3,500-seat baseball park and recreation complex. Costing $12 million, this city-owned ballpark is home to the Lake Erie Crushers. The Crushers beat the River City Rascals to claim the mantle of Frontier League Champions in their first season in 2009.

Living in Avon

Avon definitely offers fun and entertainment beyond just duct tape sculptures!

Parks and Recreation

For those who love the outdoors, Northgate Park in central Avon offers an outdoor fitness track, playground, fishing pond, sand volleyball, and soccer fields. It's not just for the summer sports, as it even includes a sled riding hill and outdoor skating rink when temperatures drop!

Veterans Memorial Park is home to four baseball fields, three softball fields, two soccer fields, one football field, a fishing pond and a playground. Be sure to stick around this park in June, when it hosts the Avon Heritage Duct Tape Festival.

Schwartz Park in east Avon is also a great place for recreational sports. The 67.8-acre park provides the largest number of soccer fields in the city, a baseball field, playground, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, sand volleyball, hiking and walking trails and picnic tables with grilling stations for the master grillers in your life.

Feeling the need for speed beyond your two feet? If you're good on wheels, you'll love Avon's Skate Park, which is geared for skateboarding, rollerblading and BMX biking.

Industrial Growth

Along with Avon's ShurTech Brands, the neighboring Avon Lake area includes several industrial facilities, including Lubrizol, Ford Motor Company, PolyOne Corporation and Reliant Energy.

Restaurants

Avon is also home to many restaurant offerings, including American fare at Nemo Grille and Two Bucks Avon, Mediterranean delights at Dervish Mediterranean, grilling delights at Mulligan's Pub and Grille and Moe's Southwest Grille and the Strip Steakhouse. Hungry for Hungarian? Avon has you covered with Helen & Kal's. For a town with fewer than 22,000 residents, it definitely has offerings to satisfy even the most cultured tastes.

With Cleveland less than 30 minutes away and towns like Pittsburgh and Detroit both just over two hours away, you'll never get bored with activities to try... or things to fix with duct tape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Avon?
In Avon, the median rent is $896 for a studio, $1,072 for a 1-bedroom, $1,336 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,756 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Avon, check out our monthly Avon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Avon?
Some of the colleges located in the Avon area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Avon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Avon from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

