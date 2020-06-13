63 Apartments for rent in Avon, OH📍
Avon is a city in northeastern Lorain County in northern Ohio, and its population at the time of the 2010 census was 21,193. Situated just outside of Cleveland, Avon and its 21 square miles rests along beautiful Lake Erie. Known as "the duct tape capital of the world," Avon has a rich history and a lot of charm.
You'll easily find affordable apartments for rent in Avon, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and even furnished apartments. Homes for rent in Avon are also popular. Numerous residential areas exist within the town's scope. You'll likely need a first and last month's deposit, identification and proof of income to secure the rental you desire.
The I-90/Nagel Interchange runs through Avon and allows for a smooth 22-mile commute between Avon and neighboring Cleveland. The city offers public transportation through the Lorain County Transit System, and Amtrak and Greyhound stations are within 8 miles of the city in nearby Elyria. If you need to book a flight, Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport is only 10 miles outside of the city's center.
Each year on Father's Day weekend in June, the city holds a three-day festival celebrating the many uses of duct tape. The tradition began in 2004, when citizens decided to arrange a citywide event. While looking for sponsors, the event committee met with representatives from Duck Tape brand duct tape owned by ShurTech Brands and the rest is history.
Complete with carnival rides, food, games, local vendors, arts and crafts, live entertainment and even duct tape giveaways, the festival is held at Avon's Veterans Memorial Park and draws roughly 60,000 visitors from all over. Even the festival's 20+ parade floats are made of duct tape.
Avon also encourages creativity from local high school students with an annual "Stuck at Prom" contest. Since the event's inception in 2000, area high school students have created prom dresses and tuxedos from duct tape. The city certainly honors its claim to fame with a variety of fun events for all ages.
Shoppers and architecture lovers will rejoice while visiting Olde Avon Village, described on its website as a blend of "unique shoppes and a rare combination of restored 1850s homes; where a bit of the past is mixed with a bit of the present, and where the old meets the new."
Explore the local stores here, all within walking distance of one another, and take in the historical architecture of the village's restored homes. Visitors can step back in time at the Avon Train Depot, founded in 1882, and antique lovers can look for treasures (and grab a yummy bite to eat) at the Tree House Gallery and Tea Room.
In 2009, Avon opened All Pro Freight Stadium, a 3,500-seat baseball park and recreation complex. Costing $12 million, this city-owned ballpark is home to the Lake Erie Crushers. The Crushers beat the River City Rascals to claim the mantle of Frontier League Champions in their first season in 2009.
Avon definitely offers fun and entertainment beyond just duct tape sculptures!
Parks and Recreation
For those who love the outdoors, Northgate Park in central Avon offers an outdoor fitness track, playground, fishing pond, sand volleyball, and soccer fields. It's not just for the summer sports, as it even includes a sled riding hill and outdoor skating rink when temperatures drop!
Veterans Memorial Park is home to four baseball fields, three softball fields, two soccer fields, one football field, a fishing pond and a playground. Be sure to stick around this park in June, when it hosts the Avon Heritage Duct Tape Festival.
Schwartz Park in east Avon is also a great place for recreational sports. The 67.8-acre park provides the largest number of soccer fields in the city, a baseball field, playground, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, sand volleyball, hiking and walking trails and picnic tables with grilling stations for the master grillers in your life.
Feeling the need for speed beyond your two feet? If you're good on wheels, you'll love Avon's Skate Park, which is geared for skateboarding, rollerblading and BMX biking.
Industrial Growth
Along with Avon's ShurTech Brands, the neighboring Avon Lake area includes several industrial facilities, including Lubrizol, Ford Motor Company, PolyOne Corporation and Reliant Energy.
Restaurants
Avon is also home to many restaurant offerings, including American fare at Nemo Grille and Two Bucks Avon, Mediterranean delights at Dervish Mediterranean, grilling delights at Mulligan's Pub and Grille and Moe's Southwest Grille and the Strip Steakhouse. Hungry for Hungarian? Avon has you covered with Helen & Kal's. For a town with fewer than 22,000 residents, it definitely has offerings to satisfy even the most cultured tastes.
With Cleveland less than 30 minutes away and towns like Pittsburgh and Detroit both just over two hours away, you'll never get bored with activities to try... or things to fix with duct tape.