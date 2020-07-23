/
/
portage county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
111 Apartments for rent in Portage County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$930
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
23 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
3 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4101 Siefer Dr
4101 Seifer Drive, Portage County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1622 sqft
Lovely four bedroom home, close to the heart of Rootstown and NEOMED. Available July 1. Currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard upkeep, and snow removal.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4245 Sabin Dr
4245 Sabin Drive, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 212406 Beautiful two bedroom apartment nestled in a country like setting. Apartment features two spacious bedrooms, living room, dining area and one bathroom. Coin operated laundry on third level.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY AT 5pm!! Ready for August 1move in! Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
880 Lakeview Court
880 Lakeview Court, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Available 08/15/20 A spectacular free standing condo in Brimfield. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit was built in 2008. The great room has a fireplace, and opens to a patio. The master suite has a garden tub as well as shower, and a walk in closet.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4612 Creekside Drive
4612 Crekside Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 4612 Creekside Dr, Kent, OH is a condo home that contains 1,724 square feet and was built in 2007. It contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Lightning Lane
34 Lightning Lane, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
Available 08/31/20 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- Luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Fountain Drive
19 Fountain Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
Available 08/31/20 2005 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- New luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2269 Meloy Road - 1
2269 Meloy Road, Portage County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Are you looking for a quiet place in the country to call home? Are you also looking for easy access to downtown Kent and Ravenna, and highway access to Akron? If you are looking for both these things, and want to find them in an updated townhome
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1300 Brimfield Dr Apt A-8
1300 Brimfield Drive, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
CALL FOR OPEN HOUSE TIMES Won't last long, call Cassey at 330-515-RENT(7368) Fantastic clean apartment that includes water, sewer, trash, ample parking, A/C, playgrounds, patios/balconies, community feel with lots of green, secure laundry
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairchild
290 Spaulding Drive -203
290 Spaulding Boulevard, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Portage County
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10498 Herrington Dr
10498 Herrington Drive, Reminderville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2520 sqft
Beautiful house backing to scenic views of woods and water feature. First floor offers flex room that can be a formal dinning room or a study, a two story great room with fire place, Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Portage County
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
13 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Portage County area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, John Carroll University, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cleveland, Akron, Parma, Shaker Heights, and Lakewood have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHMedina, OHAurora, OHHudson, OHStreetsboro, OHSolon, OHGreen, OHMacedonia, OH