75 Apartments for rent in Perrysburg, OH📍
Perrysburg is a city in Wood County, Ohio, with a population of 20,623. It sits along the Maumee River and is effectively a suburb of Toledo, which surpassed it in size many years ago.
If youre looking to rent an apartment in Perrysburg, good for you! With 27.5% of homes on the market as rentals, you should have no trouble finding a place you love. And the vacancy rate is low enough that it could take a month or so to find just the right place for you. The cost of homes here is slightly above the national median, so don't be surprised if you don't find a cheap-as-dirt deal. The cost of living is inexpensive though, so you can shell out a little more to rent an apartment and not have to scale back on life as much. When you start looking for an apartment, just remember to bring all your paperwork and documents with you to meet your landlord or broker. It may be a small town, but renting is serious business, and youll want to treat that relationship seriously too. Dont forget your checkbook, either! You never know; you might find the perfect place that very day.
Lime City/Five Points: The largest section of town, it takes up most of the east side. Both I-75 and I-90 go through the neighborhood, making it ideal for commuters or those desiring a little action in a bigger town every now and then.$$
Roachton: Don't let the name scare you off. The Maumee River forms the northern border of this western neighborhood, so if you're willing to pony up some extra money, you just might be able to score a rental home or apartment with river views.$$$
Downtown: The river, Riverside Park, and a walkable downtown area bring renters to this region in droves.$$
Think of Perrysburg as a quiet and smaller version of Toledo. It's inexpensive to live in and offers a lot of options in the way of dining and shopping. It has four very distinct seasons (cold winters and hot summers) like most Midwestern towns. The taxes are low, and there's plenty of room to spread out, making it ideal for the blue-haired set, or for families with lots of little ones wanting to run around. This area has some of the best schools in the state, and its residents largely love the quality of life you find here. The town has an old and historic feel, and the homes are big, affordable, and in beautiful settings.