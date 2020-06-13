75 Apartments for rent in Perrysburg, OH

Apartment List
City GuidePerrysburg
"Meet me in the evening where the river is low. Meet me on the waters of the Ohio." (-- Patty Griffin)

Perrysburg is a city in Wood County, Ohio, with a population of 20,623. It sits along the Maumee River and is effectively a suburb of Toledo, which surpassed it in size many years ago.

Moving to Perrysburg

If youre looking to rent an apartment in Perrysburg, good for you! With 27.5% of homes on the market as rentals, you should have no trouble finding a place you love. And the vacancy rate is low enough that it could take a month or so to find just the right place for you. The cost of homes here is slightly above the national median, so don't be surprised if you don't find a cheap-as-dirt deal. The cost of living is inexpensive though, so you can shell out a little more to rent an apartment and not have to scale back on life as much. When you start looking for an apartment, just remember to bring all your paperwork and documents with you to meet your landlord or broker. It may be a small town, but renting is serious business, and youll want to treat that relationship seriously too. Dont forget your checkbook, either! You never know; you might find the perfect place that very day.

Perrysburg Neighborhoods

Lime City/Five Points: The largest section of town, it takes up most of the east side. Both I-75 and I-90 go through the neighborhood, making it ideal for commuters or those desiring a little action in a bigger town every now and then.$$

Roachton: Don't let the name scare you off. The Maumee River forms the northern border of this western neighborhood, so if you're willing to pony up some extra money, you just might be able to score a rental home or apartment with river views.$$$

Downtown: The river, Riverside Park, and a walkable downtown area bring renters to this region in droves.$$

Living in Perrysburg

Think of Perrysburg as a quiet and smaller version of Toledo. It's inexpensive to live in and offers a lot of options in the way of dining and shopping. It has four very distinct seasons (cold winters and hot summers) like most Midwestern towns. The taxes are low, and there's plenty of room to spread out, making it ideal for the blue-haired set, or for families with lots of little ones wanting to run around. This area has some of the best schools in the state, and its residents largely love the quality of life you find here. The town has an old and historic feel, and the homes are big, affordable, and in beautiful settings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Perrysburg?
In Perrysburg, the median rent is $689 for a studio, $828 for a 1-bedroom, $1,083 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,484 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Perrysburg, check out our monthly Perrysburg Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Perrysburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Perrysburg area include Owens Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Washtenaw Community College, and The University of Findlay. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Perrysburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Perrysburg from include Toledo, Ann Arbor, Westland, Ypsilanti, and Findlay.

