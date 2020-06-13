Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

5 Apartments for rent in Lima, OH

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
North Lake Village
1741 Lucille Dr, Lima, OH
1 Bedroom
$809
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1132 sqft
Located between Highway 65 and N Sugar Street. Modern apartment homes with some paid utilities, air conditioning and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1109 Essex Dr
1109 Essex Drive, Lima, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
1109 Essex Dr. - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family House (RLNE5857937)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
580 Harrison
580 Harrison Ave, Lima, OH
3 Bedrooms
$399
Available 08/01/20 Student ONLY. Rental.. Nice .. Nice .. Nice - Property Id: 71458 This rental can only be rented to college students.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated
1212 Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
660 sqft
Highly desired, newly renovated two bedroom unit in The Coachman East building on Bellefontaine Avenue in Lima, Ohio.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished
140 North Jameson Avenue, Lima, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom apartment in fully secured, quiet building only one block West of St. Rita's hospital. The majority of tenants are professionals in the area who are on shorter term contracts. Month-to-Month leases available.
Results within 1 mile of Lima

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 Jacobs Ave
360 Jacobs Avenue, Allen County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$420
Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom rental available. Student friendly - Property Id: 10106 You're going to love this Ranch nestled into a wooded neighborhood. It's a great little secret neighborhood I have lived in for years. Currently occupied.

Median Rent in Lima

Last updated Jun. 2017
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lima is $500, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $654.
Studio
$497
1 Bed
$500
2 Beds
$654
City GuideLima
Situated in northwest Ohio, Lima was once a city coveted and sought out for its oil. These days, people of all ages live in Lima for the quality of life. It’s been the fictional setting for movies and TV shows (the Glee kids suffer through teen angst in Lima) but there’s nothing fictional about how easy it is to find a great place to live in Lima at a very reasonable price. Interested in finding a happy new home around here? You’ve come to the right spot. Let’s get started.
Life in Lima

Aside from oil, Lima’s other hot commodity is inexpensive apartments for rent. One-bedroom apartments in this teeny-tiny Ohio town range between $360 - $450 per month while two-bedrooms tend to hover between $490 and $550. Those needing a little extra space can rest assured that even a three-bedroom townhouse for rent in Lima won’t break the $700 mark.

Amenities in local Lima rentals run the gamut, from duplexes with private drives and utilities included, to luxury rentals with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens, basketball courts, clubhouses, Wi-Fi, playgrounds, and swimming pools.

Not every apartment community in Lima welcomes pets with open arms, but those that do will generally ask for a deposit ($200 - $300) and ask that you follow breed and weight restrictions. Speaking of deposits, the cost of securing your very own Lima apartment greatly depends on the rental community. While some run specials often (Towne and Country Apartments) and charge $99 for move-in, others ask for a deposit equal to one month’s rent.

Furnished apartments in Lima are a bit hard to find, and are typically reserved for student housing. Home to three college campuses (University of Northwestern Ohio, OSU-Lima, and James A. Rhodes State College) Lima has plenty of college-going residents, but it is not overrun with college apartments. In fact, many live on campus so you don’t have to worry about fighting over an apartment come leasing season.

While people love Lima for its affordable housing (the cost of living is 15% lower than the national average!), life here isn’t all about penny pinching. The downtown bakeries and coffee shops, concerts, and plethora of golf courses make living in Lima that much better. Check out the listings in our super handy apartment guide and start planning your life in Lima. There’s no better time than now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lima?
In Lima, the median rent is $497 for a studio, $500 for a 1-bedroom, $654 for a 2-bedroom, and $857 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lima, check out our monthly Lima Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lima?
Some of the colleges located in the Lima area include The University of Findlay. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lima?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lima from include Findlay, Sidney, Tipp City, Greenville, and Troy.

