5 Apartments for rent in Lima, OH

Life in Lima

Aside from oil, Lima’s other hot commodity is inexpensive apartments for rent. One-bedroom apartments in this teeny-tiny Ohio town range between $360 - $450 per month while two-bedrooms tend to hover between $490 and $550. Those needing a little extra space can rest assured that even a three-bedroom townhouse for rent in Lima won’t break the $700 mark.

Amenities in local Lima rentals run the gamut, from duplexes with private drives and utilities included, to luxury rentals with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens, basketball courts, clubhouses, Wi-Fi, playgrounds, and swimming pools.

Not every apartment community in Lima welcomes pets with open arms, but those that do will generally ask for a deposit ($200 - $300) and ask that you follow breed and weight restrictions. Speaking of deposits, the cost of securing your very own Lima apartment greatly depends on the rental community. While some run specials often (Towne and Country Apartments) and charge $99 for move-in, others ask for a deposit equal to one month’s rent.

Furnished apartments in Lima are a bit hard to find, and are typically reserved for student housing. Home to three college campuses (University of Northwestern Ohio, OSU-Lima, and James A. Rhodes State College) Lima has plenty of college-going residents, but it is not overrun with college apartments. In fact, many live on campus so you don’t have to worry about fighting over an apartment come leasing season.

While people love Lima for its affordable housing (the cost of living is 15% lower than the national average!), life here isn’t all about penny pinching. The downtown bakeries and coffee shops, concerts, and plethora of golf courses make living in Lima that much better. Check out the listings in our super handy apartment guide and start planning your life in Lima. There’s no better time than now!