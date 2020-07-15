/
/
boardman
34 Apartments for rent in Boardman, OH📍
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.
817 cook ave
817 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
Boardman - Property Id: 74732 Senior Citizens discount. Large 2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning. Nice neighbors. Some background required, references and verifiable income. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
71 Woodrow Ave
71 Woodrow Avenue, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home.
756 Nellbert Ln
756 Nellbert Lane, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1805 sqft
Huge Family room with a fire place. This home will surprise you when you look inside. It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance.
Results within 1 mile of Boardman
Lansingville
577 East Avondale Ave
577 East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
960 sqft
This single family home features a big kitchen w/ eating area, large 1st floor laundry, and extra storage space. Nice size bedrooms. Ranch style home with no steps, all one floor. 2 car garage and a nice front and back yard.
Newport
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an upstairs 2 bedroom apartment, has a balcony with two extra closets,freshly painted, new carpeting, high ceilings, original woodwork.
Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.
Newport
435 Parkcliffe Ave
435 Parkcliff Avenue, Youngstown, OH
5 Bedrooms
$750
6 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE 5 Bedroom home for rent!! These are hard to come by! Beautiful arched entry ways, fireplace with built-in shelving, hardwood flooring in dining and living areas. Darling country style kitchen with tile counter-tops and built in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Boardman
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.
Landsdowne
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$610
3572 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part.
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
Downtown Youngstown
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
619 sqft
Fully furnished studio apartment located in downtown Youngstown. Rent includes all utilities, cable, internet and the units come fully furnished. Uncovered parking in our parking deck is also included. Lease term runs 12 month.
Wick Park
55 W Woodbine
55 Woodbine Avenue, Youngstown, OH
8 Bedrooms
$395
2800 sqft
This very spacious 8 bedroom house has been completely remodeled inside and out.
Warren
119 West Earle Ave
119 West Earle Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
Very spacious and welcoming! Large front porch, large welcoming foyer with super sized closet. Beautiful wood work throughout. Spacious living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with pantry or small breakfast room.
Kimberly Acres
5411 Willow Crest
5411 Willow Crest Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
5411 Willowcrest - Beautiful ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has new hardwood floors and carpeting to add to the beauty of this house. There is a built in vanity in the master bedroom for added convenience.
North Heights
262 granada ave
262 Granada Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$900
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious house for rent near YSU and Downtown. - Property Id: 319893 Cape Cod located in Youngstown's beautiful Historic Distract. Newly Renovated Kitchen, Bathroom and Bedrooms. Fenced in back yard with a two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Boardman
319 North Main St
319 North Main Street, Columbiana, OH
Studio
$1,625
6624 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to move your business to Columbiana. Excellent exposure with property located on Main Street. Multiple suites available which could fit any number of busineses (medical, insurance and retail among others.
264 West Liberty St
264 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 264 West Liberty St in Hubbard. View photos, descriptions and more!
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309599 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.
973 West Liberty St
973 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,740
4 office spaces for rent. Space 1 and 2 are 108 Sq Ft. office space 3 is 180 Sq Ft. Office Space 4 is 1500 Sq Ft. All offices are fully furnished including desk, chairs and filing cabinets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Boardman area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Kent State University at Kent, Duquesne University, and Community College of Allegheny County. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boardman from include Pittsburgh, Akron, Stow, Kent, and Canton.
