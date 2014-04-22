Apartments for rent in Indiana

Life in Indiana

How did Indiana get its name? Indiana means "Land of the Indians," so named because before settlers arrived, Native Americans used the land as a traditional hunting ground. Early Kentucky settlers also referred to the land on the north bank of the Ohio River, across from Kentucky, as the land of the Indians. The name stuck. Today, from river views to patchwork farmland, from race cars to fine public art, Indiana is a state worth exploring, one with a variety of housing options appealing to families, singles, and retirees.

Moving to Indiana

Depending on where in the state you want to live -- urban, suburban or rural -- you'll need to allow between two weeks and a month to finding the place you want to call home. You'll find plenty of housing for rent in rustic areas of the state, too. The first step in finding the best place for you to live is deciding on rural, urban or suburban settings. Want to settle into a small heartland community? Indiana is the place. But it's also the place where high rises dot an urban skyline, and busy energy and transportation industries support local economies. The apartment homes in Indiana that you choose to explore could be near South Bend, Indiana's tall Chase Tower or in a small town like Fulton, with a population of only 315.

Neighborhoods in Indiana

From big cities to hamlets, tiny towns to giant urban centers, Indiana has it all (in terms of towns). And within each town in Indiana, there are also tons of neighborhoods, each offering great options for housing and appealing to lots of different peoples' sensibilities. If you want to move to the state, do some research about the best areas to end up. Some of the most popular are below!

Indianapolis: The capital and largest city is bustling Indianapolis, where hi rise apartments and house rentals abound. Fort Wayne and South Bend are also major cities with museums, entertainment and dining options in abundance. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is the hub of the central Indiana's green trail system with benches, bike rentals and drop off facilities, and local art spanning the city's cultural center.

Northwest Indiana: Neighboring Lake Michigan and considered a part of the greater Chicago metro area, this area of the state has many lakes and open spaces.

Southwestern Indiana: This area offers varied terrain from tall hills to rolling valleys. Called the four rivers area, along with these flowing waters you'll find the city of Evansville.

West Central Indiana:_ In this area you'll find rural enclaves, much agriculture, and rolling hills between communities.

Living in Indiana

Nicknamed the "crossroads of America," Indiana is a Midwestern state, one of eight in the Great Lakes region. With a diverse workforce based on agriculture and manufacturing, the state is also the home of major sports franchises such as the Pacers, the Colts and the famous Indianapolis 500 car race. If you don't like the purr of a car engine, this may not be the sports culture for you. Indianapolis takes the Indy 500 very seriously, with residents strongly believing that the race living up to its nickname of the greatest spectacle in racing. Vroom vroom.

Many rivers and streams cross the state including the Wabash River, a spectacular body of water that's the longest river flowing free east of the Mississippi. It is also known as the state's official river. With jogging paths, biking trails and parks lining its banks, the Wabash is a grand river for recreation as well as transportation.

Chilly winters and moist, warm summers are a fact of life here, and with the state's agricultural emphasis outside the cities, following the flow of the seasons is a natural occurrence.