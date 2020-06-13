AL
Last updated June 13 2020

49 Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
8 Units Available
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Old West End
1 Unit Available
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
1012 sqft
Classic brick building near Canan Commons. Pleasant apartments in walkable neighborhood. Laundry hookups, air conditioning and dishwasher included. Ample on-site parking available. Carpet and ceiling fan add to comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
East Central
1 Unit Available
Jackson & Vine
619 E Jackson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$489
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic brick schoolhouse hides charming apartments in walkable neighborhood. In-unit washer-dryer hookups, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features trash valet and a parking garage. Air conditioned.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Industry
1 Unit Available
615 S Penn St A
615 S Penn St, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$391
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$391 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296425 615 S Penn Street, Muncie, IN 47302 2 beds 1 bath 1352 sq ft Lot size 1890 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old West End
1 Unit Available
514 W Main St A
514 W Main St, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$605
$605 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296462 514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305 5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sky Park
1 Unit Available
106 E Berkely Ave
106 East Berkley Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath house Muncie, IN - Property Id: 288814 This unit has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, kitchen and dining room, living room and a 1 car garage that has been converted to a usable space if needed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1911 N. Janney
1911 North Janney Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$490
496 sqft
1911 N. Janney Available 07/27/20 2 bedroom close to campus available August 2020. - This 2 bedroom house is available August 2020. This cozy home is the perfect option if you are looking to keep your utility cost low.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
216 S. College Ave
216 South College Avenue, Muncie, IN
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2059 sqft
216 S.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1100 W. Rex St.
1100 West Rex Street, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 W. Rex St. Available 08/08/20 5 Bedroom at 1100 Rex - This updated 5 bedroom home includes a washer and dryer, off street parking, large bedrooms, and a dishwasher. Call 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE5469431)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1408 N. Mann St.
1408 North Mann Avenue, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1408 N. Mann St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2001 N. Ball Ave.
2001 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
2001 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/08/20 3 bed, 1 bath - 3 bed, 1 bath located on North Ball! This house offers a spacious living space & washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2309 N Maplewood Ave.
2309 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2309 N Maplewood Ave. Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom On Maplewood - Charming 3 Bedroom on Maplewood! Hardwood floors throughout the unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1801 N. Glenwood Ave.
1801 North Glenwood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1801 N. Glenwood Ave.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1804 N. Ball Ave.
1804 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1804 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/14/20 2 Bed House! - 2 Bedroom House close to Ball State campus! Cute and cozy! A Must See! Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5170918)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1312 North Woodridge Drive
1312 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1312 North Woodridge Drive Available 08/08/20 Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Stop in our office today to schedule a viewing of this very spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom! Literally a few steps away from Campus by Robert Bell Building.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside
1 Unit Available
2413 S. Ebright St.
2413 South Ebright Street, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
2413 S. Ebright St. Available 09/14/20 2 bedroom Home at 2413 S Ebright - This 2 bed, 1 bath home includes a washer and dryer, shed, and large year. Plus, it's pet friendly!Call 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4979210)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
509 W 11TH
509 West 11th Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
822 sqft
3 Bedroom/large yard! - This house has a living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and a utility room plus an added bonus a huge back yard with storage shed! Don't miss out on this one! Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2109 N. Rosewood Ave.
2109 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
2109 N. Rosewood Ave. Available 08/14/20 Three bed one bath available near campus! - We have this three bed one bath house available for tour! Just blocks away from campus, call 765 289 7618 and schedule a tour today! (RLNE4558103)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1804 W Charles St.
1804 West Charles Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1804 W Charles St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1801 W Main St.
1801 West Main Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1801 W Main St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Come tour this nice 4 bedroom home with the luxury of an additional bathroom! Make this place your NEW HOME TODAY!! Call us at 765 289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4386946)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1304 W. Rex St.
1304 West Rex Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1304 W. Rex St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside - Normal City
1 Unit Available
1101 W. North St
1101 West North Street, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2640 sqft
1101 W.

Median Rent in Muncie

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Muncie is $558, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $734.
Studio
$515
1 Bed
$558
2 Beds
$734
City GuideMuncie
Not so Rusty in Muncie
Greetings, Hoosiers, and welcome to your Muncie, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in central Indiana 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Muncie is a manufacturing city of 70,000 that offers up quite a bit more than the typical sights. It’s a growing community and, best of all, features apartments ranging from college student crash pads to spacious luxury units that the entire family can enjoy. Are you ready to join the more than 120,000 proud peeps who call the Muncie metro area home? Then come along with us, because the apartment of your dreams is just a few clicks away…

Midwestern Manners still Prevail
One of the first questions people always ask when moving to a new city is, “What part of town should I live in?” There’s not a whole lot of distinction between the various neighborhoods in Muncie, but if you’re one of the approximately 22,000 Ball State students living here, you’re probably better off targeting one of the campus area complexes in the northwestern sector.

Most of the city’s economic and housing growth has occurred in the northwest in recent years while the more well-established neighborhoods are mostly located in the formerly industrialized eastern and southern districts. We recommend you spend plenty of time in a neighborhood to make sure you’re comfortable with it before pursuing a lease.

Hoosiers get Footloose
The historic downtown arts and culture district in Muncie is dotted with quality art galleries, museums, eateries, watering holes, and eclectic shopping hotspots. Other attractions include a performing arts theater and symphony orchestra, while outdoors enthusiasts can enjoy a plethora of campgrounds, an arboretum (nothing sounds cooler than an arboretum), botanical gardens, and numerous parks, gardens, and trails. Ball State University football games are popular events for students and diehard locals alike, while the famed Indianapolis Speedway (don’t forget your Dale, Jr. t-shirt and mesh hat!) and Colts and Pacers stadiums are located only about an hour away.

Pounding the Proverbial Pavement
One of the most attractive aspects of living in Muncie is its above-average public transportation system. The MITS city buses run 15 routes Monday through Saturday and hit up the majority of the city’s business districts, so it’s quite possible for apartment dwellers living within walking distance of a MITS stop to rely almost entirely on public transit to get around. Still, having your own set of wheels remains the most convenient way to work, shop, dine, socialize, and just plain live conveniently. Fortunately, traffic is minimal, parking spots are a dime a dozen, and the average commute to work takes less than 20 minutes. Because so many apartments are located within easy walking distance of BSU, students can easily survive in Muncie without a car of their own.

New Tricks for Old Apartments
A few things you should know before embarking on your apartment hunting adventures in Muncie:

  • Scoring an apartment in Muncie isn’t as difficult as, say, passing that advanced trig class you’ve been struggling with all semester. Waiting lists are rare but occupancy rates do spike drastically just before the fall semester and drop off at the end of the academic year in early June. If you’re targeting a campus area pad, begin your hunt no later than March to make sure you have the pick of the litter.

  • Most leases in Muncie are for a full year and most begin in August, although a limited number of short-term and corporate leasing options are available as well. Because the university and the bulk of the city’s employment opportunities are located in the northwest quadrant, your best bet might be to target one of the numerous rentals in that area.

  • Muncie is one of the Midwest’s most affordable cities; you couldn’t spend more than $1000 on an apartment if you tried. Studios and modest 1BR units near campus are readily available in the $500 range, while even super-spacious, 3BR luxury rentals can be found in abundance for less than $800. Amenities at various properties run the gamut from minimal to lavish, so do some preliminary research about a property’s perks before scheduling a walkthrough.

  • Obviously, many of the apartments surrounding BSU are inhabited largely by students. This is great for co-eds but can be a bit aggravating for those who have already matriculated and, for some strange reason, have a problem with things like raucous, all-night parties preventing their pre-work beauty rest (how unreasonable!). If you’re unsure about an apartment complex’s tenants, just call in advance and ask a leasing agent what sort of, ahem, clientele live there.

  • Pet polices can be vastly different from complex to complex. Some landlords allow cats but not dogs, others frown at the idea of a mere goldfish living with you, while others could probably care less if a 600 pound Bengal tiger shares your living space. Again, do some preliminary research and read your lease carefully to make sure you’re comfortable with a landlord’s pet policies and other rules.

  • Because apartments turn over so frequently in Muncie, landlords sometimes end up overlooking minor or even major blemishes in your new humble abode. Take your move-in checklist seriously and make note of even the most minor flaws, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting imperfection.

And now it’s time to scour the listings and hit the streets in search of your dream dwellings. Best of luck and welcome to Muncie!

Rent Report
Muncie

June 2020 Muncie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Muncie Rent Report. Muncie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muncie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Muncie rent trends were flat over the past month

Muncie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Muncie stand at $559 for a one-bedroom apartment and $735 for a two-bedroom. Muncie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Muncie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Muncie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Muncie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Muncie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Muncie's median two-bedroom rent of $735 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Muncie.
    • While Muncie's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Muncie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Muncie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Muncie?
    In Muncie, the median rent is $515 for a studio, $558 for a 1-bedroom, $734 for a 2-bedroom, and $958 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Muncie, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Muncie?
    Some of the colleges located in the Muncie area include Ball State University, Huntington University, University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, and Marian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Muncie?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Muncie from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, and Lawrence.

