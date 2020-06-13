3 Apartments for rent in New Castle, IN

/
new castle
Apartments for rent in New Castle, IN
Jamestown Village
1001 W Colonial Dr, New Castle, IN
1 Bedroom
$539
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1150 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters, just minutes from I-70 in New Castle. Units feature air conditioning, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents have access to pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Historic Jennings Apartments
1331 Broad Street, New Castle, IN
1 Bedroom
$566
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$765
1129 sqft
Building something beautiful. Located in downtown New Castle the Historic Jennings Apartments are renovated and offer luxurious living at an affordable price.
8888 South Birchwood Drive
8888 S Birchwood Dr, Henry County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1464 sqft
Are you looking for a spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home? This will be the home for you. Newly remodel cozy ranch home with a very inviting open kitchen with new stove. New updated flooring and fixtures throughout the home. Attached garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for New Castle rentals listed on Apartment List is $710.
Some of the colleges located in the New Castle area include University of Indianapolis, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Ball State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Castle from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.