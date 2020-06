99 Apartments for rent in Schererville, IN

Looking for a place to spread the love? Schererville, Indiana may be just the place for you. After all, it’s the birthplace of Lee Bernstein, creator of the famous "I Love You" song from Barney & Friends.

Schererville may currently be a bedroom community for southern Chicago, but it's growing into an independent, self-sustaining town. In 2007, Money Magazine agreed with our assessment of Schererville's potential and named it one of the "100 Best Places to Live in the U.S." Agree or disagree, you're considering living in this fair town, so let's discuss the basics.