99 Apartments for rent in Schererville, IN📍
Schererville may currently be a bedroom community for southern Chicago, but it's growing into an independent, self-sustaining town. In 2007, Money Magazine agreed with our assessment of Schererville's potential and named it one of the "100 Best Places to Live in the U.S." Agree or disagree, you're considering living in this fair town, so let's discuss the basics.
Schererville's relatively close proximity to Chicago keeps vacancies low. However, it seems like every month there's a new apartment complex or house announced. If you're looking for a one-bedroom apartment for rent, start your apartment search at small complexes. Good credit and pay stubs will often yield a discount on the first month's rent.
Town Center: Stay to the east of the Town Center neighborhood to find plenty of townhomes, houses and small apartments. The center of this area is devoted to a smattering of retail shops, restaurants and other small businesses.
Hartsdale: Looking for a brand new home? Most housing in this area was built within the past 20 years.
New Elliott/Rolling Hill Estates: The term "rolling hill" may be a bit misleading, but a large amount of the houses in this area are new construction. These homes tend to have four bedrooms and up.
West Lincoln Highway/Burr Street/Woodland Court: This area hosts the town library.
West Avenue H/Central Avenue: This small slice of Schererville contains the Crossroads Shopping Center, Redar Park and a bit of the Hoosier Prairie State Nature Preserve.
Learn to embrace small town Indiana by participating in the many yearly events. Looking for some fun with a history of success? Schererville does have a four-decade-old tradition of success: the annual corn roast. Don't laugh until you've chowed down a few buttered ears with the locals. Schererville residents are also immensely proud of their 23 parks, so be sure to put on your hiking boots and bring a picnic basket on the weekends.