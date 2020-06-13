99 Apartments for rent in Schererville, IN

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5124 Pine Island Dr. Ste K
5124 Pine Island Court, Schererville, IN
Studio
$1,192
900 sqft
Retail unit now available for lease. Great location on Route 30 bordering Crown Point & Schererville. At stop light Pine Island Drive & Route 30 for easy access into plaza. Over 42,000 cars pass by Pine Island Plaza per INDOT.
Results within 1 mile of Schererville

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
705 S. Wheeler St. Ste. 2
705 S Wheeler St, Griffith, IN
Studio
$1,900
3000 sqft
3,000 Sq' Shop space includes 12x12 office with heat and a/c, bathroom, shop furnace, shop sink, water heater, new lighting, security lighting on exterior of building. Newly renovated insulated building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3950 W 76th Ln
3950 West 76th Lane, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
DO NOT REPLY THROUGH SITE! I WILL NOT REPLY! Thank you. NO SECTION 8. Very clean apartment, nice neighborhood. Close to Southlake Mall and restaurants. $35 in person application fee per person 18 and over.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of

1 of 10

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3620 W 73rd Court
3620 West 73rd Court, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with plenty of parking including one covered spot. Laundry on site,Individual storage shed. Make this your home today. Section 8 welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Schererville

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$895
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 N. Jay St
860 North Jay Avenue, Griffith, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath house with HARDWOOD and QUARTZ counter tops, full basement 2 car garage, spacious rooms and yard! - **4th of JULY SAVINGS: $500 off your First Months Rent** Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4134 Fillmore Street
4134 Fillmore Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Glen Park Living! Some Utilities Included! Available Now! - Cozy 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home on One Level in Glen Park in Gary, IN! All Tile Flooring! Freshly Painted Interior! American Water and Gary Sanitation Bill Included in Rent! Gated In

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
627 S. Main Street Apt. 1
627 South Main Street, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two bedroom main floor apartment - Large two bedroom one bath main floor apartment conveniently located in central Crown Point. Unit features plenty of closets/storage, kitchen with appliances, living room and office or extra living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7125 W. 127th Lane
7125 West 127th Place, Cedar Lake, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath homebr Newly remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows and new kitchen cabinetsbr Eat-in kitchen and living roombr Large yard with a big shedbr Quiet neighborhoodbr Close to shopping, grammar school and boys & girls

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2119 221st
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7549 Broadway
7549 Broadway, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
7549 Broadway is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 1,500 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a spacious backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Black Oak
1 Unit Available
2867 Colfax Street
2867 Colfax Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Includes stove fridge and washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance is included at the present time. Call Curt at 219 798 2913. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1556 178th Place
1556 178th Place, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
1556 178th Place is a beautiful single-family home located in Hammond, IN. The 2 bedrooms and living room are complete with central air and wood vinyl flooring. The 1 bathroom is newly remolded and has a shower surround.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7203 Carolina Avenue
7203 Carolina Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
935 sqft
7203 Carolina St is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and central air through out. This is a perfect single family with a fenced-in yard! Apply today at www.rentcaps.

Median Rent in Schererville

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Schererville is $840, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $989.
Studio
$724
1 Bed
$840
2 Beds
$989
3+ Beds
$1,264
City GuideSchererville
Looking for a place to spread the love? Schererville, Indiana may be just the place for you. After all, it’s the birthplace of Lee Bernstein, creator of the famous "I Love You" song from Barney & Friends.

Schererville may currently be a bedroom community for southern Chicago, but it's growing into an independent, self-sustaining town. In 2007, Money Magazine agreed with our assessment of Schererville's potential and named it one of the "100 Best Places to Live in the U.S." Agree or disagree, you're considering living in this fair town, so let's discuss the basics.

Renting in Schererville

Schererville's relatively close proximity to Chicago keeps vacancies low. However, it seems like every month there's a new apartment complex or house announced. If you're looking for a one-bedroom apartment for rent, start your apartment search at small complexes. Good credit and pay stubs will often yield a discount on the first month's rent.

Neighborhoods to Consider

Town Center: Stay to the east of the Town Center neighborhood to find plenty of townhomes, houses and small apartments. The center of this area is devoted to a smattering of retail shops, restaurants and other small businesses.

Hartsdale: Looking for a brand new home? Most housing in this area was built within the past 20 years.

New Elliott/Rolling Hill Estates: The term "rolling hill" may be a bit misleading, but a large amount of the houses in this area are new construction. These homes tend to have four bedrooms and up.

West Lincoln Highway/Burr Street/Woodland Court: This area hosts the town library.

West Avenue H/Central Avenue: This small slice of Schererville contains the Crossroads Shopping Center, Redar Park and a bit of the Hoosier Prairie State Nature Preserve.

Enjoying Schererville

Learn to embrace small town Indiana by participating in the many yearly events. Looking for some fun with a history of success? Schererville does have a four-decade-old tradition of success: the annual corn roast. Don't laugh until you've chowed down a few buttered ears with the locals. Schererville residents are also immensely proud of their 23 parks, so be sure to put on your hiking boots and bring a picnic basket on the weekends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Schererville?
In Schererville, the median rent is $724 for a studio, $840 for a 1-bedroom, $989 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,264 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Schererville, check out our monthly Schererville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Schererville?
Some of the colleges located in the Schererville area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Schererville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Schererville from include Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Joliet, and Bolingbrook.

