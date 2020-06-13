99 Apartments for rent in Schererville, IN

Enjoying Schererville

Learn to embrace small town Indiana by participating in the many yearly events. Looking for some fun with a history of success? Schererville does have a four-decade-old tradition of success: the annual corn roast. Don't laugh until you've chowed down a few buttered ears with the locals. Schererville residents are also immensely proud of their 23 parks, so be sure to put on your hiking boots and bring a picnic basket on the weekends.