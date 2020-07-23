/
lake county
Last updated July 23 2020
158 Apartments for rent in Lake County, IN📍
1 of 26
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Ambridge Mann
806 Garfield Street
806 Garfield Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1006 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home in Gary, IN! Large Open-Concept Living Room and Dining Room! Spacious Master Bedroom! Large Basement with One of the Three Bedrooms here! All Hardwood Flooring, Tile, and cement flooring in basement! Rental
910 West 56th Avenue
910 West 56th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1431 sqft
Pathway to Ownership! Ask George at 219-629-9231 about our Rent-to-Own program. 910 West 56th Avenue has 4 bedrooms 1 & 1/2 bathrooms and located in Merrillville. This property is newly remolded and has everything you need.
Aetna
1321 Dakota Street
1321 Dakota St, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
720 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approximately 720 Sq. Ft. Just a few miles away is Lake Michigan without the high rental prices of living so close to Lake Michigan and the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Park and it's thousand of acres.
1027 West 62nd Avenue
1027 West 62nd Avenue, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
844 sqft
1027 West 62nd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 844 and this home was built in 1947.
9135 Southmoor Avenue
9135 Southmoor Avenue, Highland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1034 sqft
9135 Southmoor Avenue is a stunning home located in Highland. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, central air & washer/dryer hookups. The flooring throughout the home is a beautiful hardwood-like vinyl flooring.
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.
Westside
1013 Stevenson St
1013 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
HT - Property Id: 301557 Beautiful property located on the west side of Gary slab ranch style home quite neighborhood, section 8 ok, bus route. Minutes away from train and hi way. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
9123 W 133rd Dr.
9123 West 133rd Drive, Cedar Lake, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Remodeled 3BR/2BA Home - You will fall in love with this completely remodeled home! From the floors up, everything is brand new! The front room is HUGE, with tons of opportunity! It is completely open with plenty of space to make your
Glen Park
4221 massachusette
4221 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
single family - Property Id: 149951 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4221-massachusette-gary-in/149951 Property Id 149951 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5951265)
Downtown Gary
840 Lincoln St
840 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
840 Lincoln St Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY AUGUST 1ST! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater,
Glen Park
4200 Van Buren St
4200 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$900
4200 Van Buren St Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater,
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.
Midtown
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.
Brunswick
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/24/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.
Pulaski
2754 Central Drive
2754 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO! Everything has been redone and in newer condition.
10845 Forestdale North Unit
10845 Forestdale Street, St. John, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
10845 Forestdale North Unit Available 07/24/20 2 bedroom duplex - Freshly painted unit along with a newly remodeled bathroom in this 2 bed one bath St. John duplex. Bedrooms have wood floors and large closets, newer carpet in living room.
Pulaski
2908 Central Drive
2908 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2908 Central Drive Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt as a brand new home! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water
Westside
1026 Matthews St
1026 Matthews Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
FULLY REMODELED HOME BRAND NEW EVERYTHING JUST 1 YEAR AGO! - This home has been gutted and rebuilt! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater, dual pane windows, fixtures,
Glen Park
3325 Connecticut Street
3325 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
3325 Connecticut Street Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt less then 2 years ago. .
Ambridge Mann
301 Hayes St
301 Hayes Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
301 Hayes St Available 08/04/20 Recently Remodeled Great Brick Home in a Great Neighborhood - Beautiful clean home with new updates throughout! This home was just rebuilt and remodeled 2 years ago.
Glen Park
200 E 50th Ave
200 East 50th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
200 E 50th Ave Available 08/04/20 SPECTACULAR OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU! - Coming Soon! A great 3 bedroom brick home with a basement. Lots of space for entertaining friends and family inside and out.
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake County area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
