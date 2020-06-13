43 Apartments for rent in Portage, IN📍
More than 36,900 people call Portage, Indiana, home. Portage is the largest city in Porter County, with fairly consistent weather that reaches an average high of 77F in July and a low of 32F in February. Overall, the cost of living in Portage is quite reasonable in comparison with other cities in Indiana and on par with the national cost of living index. Rental costs at 6 percent below the national rate is even better news for those in the market for an apartment in Portage.
Your move to Portage doesn't need to be stressful, and at a 5 percent rental vacancy rate, you can at least be a little selective. The specific prices for apartments vary according to the exact location in Portage where you'll eventually choose to settle down. To up the chances of finding the apartment of your dreams, follow these tips:
Decide Whether You Need an Estate Agent
The decision to use an agent is a personal one and depends on a lot of factors, such as your proximity to Portage, whether you can afford the fee, and your priorities. Even though an agent can help you find your perfect apartment in Portage, you can still dig in and do the research to find your home yourself.
Where to Search
You can search reputable real estate websites and other places with listing of apartments for rent. Exercise caution when using certain sites, especially if the offer sounds too good to be true. We hate to be cynical, but they usually are. If Portage is accessible to you, you can combine some good exercise with scouring the area for rental apartments. Sometimes, landlords don't place vacant apartments online, and you might be lucky enough to find a sweet little pad this way.
What You Need
Most landlords or property managers will require a rental application, proof of income (usually your paychecks), a security deposit, and the first months rent. In most cases, they will also conduct a credit check.
The specific neighborhood you pick matters because this will affect your everyday life in Portage. Some areas have more amenitiesnad have higher rental prices than others. Here are brief descriptions for the major neighborhoods in Portage:
City Center: Just like the name implies, this is the center of Portage, with a reasonable average monthly rent rate. You can expect to find complexes containing apartments with one, two, or three bedrooms. Other rental properties include single-family homes and apartments in high-rises.
Garyton: Garyton is a moderate-income neighborhood, with residents who cut across the financial spectrum from low to middle income. Rental properties range from small apartment buildings to single-family homes, and the vacancy level is almost 10 percent, so you'll have your pick of the litter!$$
Willow Creek:The majority of rental properties here are apartments with one, two, or three bedrooms, mobile homes and single-family homes. Again, you'll find reasonable rental rates in this neck of the woods.
Airport Rd/Robbins Rd: This neighborhood has an average rental rate that is quite high for Indiana. This area is composed of small apartments and single-family homes. Mobile homes for rent are also available in this area.
Most people in Indiana consider owning a car a necessity rather than a luxury, though a small percentage either carpool or take public transportation. If you're looking for fast-paced city life, then keep looking. Life in this city proceeds at a more leisurely pace. The citizens of Portage represent many ethnic groups. The nearest commercial airport is the Gary/Chicago International Airport, located in Gary, Indiana.
Residents of Portage enjoy sports and outdoor activities such as hiking and fishing, and Portage has a public marina for those with boat If small-city living is what you are looking for, Portage might be the perfect setting for your next home.