43 Apartments for rent in Portage, IN

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2591 Parkview Unit 4
2591 Parkview St, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent and security deposit due before occupancy.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
270 Michigan Avenue
270 Michigan Avenue, Hobart, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Pathway To Ownership! Ask About Our Rent-To-Own Program! Walk through the front door to find the unique arched doorway and beautiful stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aetna
1 Unit Available
4134 E. 5th Pl
4134 East 5th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4134 E. 5th Pl Available 06/15/20 PHENOMENAL NEIGHBORHOOD, EXCELLENT HOME, SUPER CONVENIENT COMMUTING - This is a beautiful home in a fantastic area. You will not be disappointed. Nice 3 bedroom with an open floor plan and all new paint throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.

1 of 7

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
3614 E 35th Avenue
3614 East 35th Avenue, Lake Station, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom home with ceramic tile throughout. New furnace and hot water heater in 2016. Roof only 5 years old. Huge fenced back yard. All appliances included. Move-in ready!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:25am
8 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
5421 Marcella Road
5421 Marcella Road, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
Looking for a Single Family Home to rent? This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level. Master bedroom has a bath with a stand-alone shower.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
7549 Broadway
7549 Broadway, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
7549 Broadway is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 1,500 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a spacious backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5435 Georgia Street
5435 Georgia Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
819 sqft
5435 Georgia Street is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville, IN. This home comes with central air and kitchen appliances. Schedule your showing today at www.rently.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$895
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1056 E 43rd Ave
1056 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt! EVERYTHING was brand new! We are talking all new plumbing, electrical, roof, hot water heater, furnace, fixtures, vanities, everything in bathroom, everything in

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

Median Rent in Portage

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Portage is $800, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $942.
Studio
$690
1 Bed
$800
2 Beds
$942
3+ Beds
$1,204
City GuidePortage
Hey Boo Boo! Portage, Indiana is the proud home of Yogi Bears Jellystone Park.

More than 36,900 people call Portage, Indiana, home. Portage is the largest city in Porter County, with fairly consistent weather that reaches an average high of 77F in July and a low of 32F in February. Overall, the cost of living in Portage is quite reasonable in comparison with other cities in Indiana and on par with the national cost of living index. Rental costs at 6 percent below the national rate is even better news for those in the market for an apartment in Portage.

Finding an Apartment in Portage

Your move to Portage doesn't need to be stressful, and at a 5 percent rental vacancy rate, you can at least be a little selective. The specific prices for apartments vary according to the exact location in Portage where you'll eventually choose to settle down. To up the chances of finding the apartment of your dreams, follow these tips:

Decide Whether You Need an Estate Agent

The decision to use an agent is a personal one and depends on a lot of factors, such as your proximity to Portage, whether you can afford the fee, and your priorities. Even though an agent can help you find your perfect apartment in Portage, you can still dig in and do the research to find your home yourself.

Where to Search

You can search reputable real estate websites and other places with listing of apartments for rent. Exercise caution when using certain sites, especially if the offer sounds too good to be true. We hate to be cynical, but they usually are. If Portage is accessible to you, you can combine some good exercise with scouring the area for rental apartments. Sometimes, landlords don't place vacant apartments online, and you might be lucky enough to find a sweet little pad this way.

What You Need

Most landlords or property managers will require a rental application, proof of income (usually your paychecks), a security deposit, and the first months rent. In most cases, they will also conduct a credit check.

Portage Neighborhoods

The specific neighborhood you pick matters because this will affect your everyday life in Portage. Some areas have more amenitiesnad have higher rental prices than others. Here are brief descriptions for the major neighborhoods in Portage:

City Center: Just like the name implies, this is the center of Portage, with a reasonable average monthly rent rate. You can expect to find complexes containing apartments with one, two, or three bedrooms. Other rental properties include single-family homes and apartments in high-rises.

Garyton: Garyton is a moderate-income neighborhood, with residents who cut across the financial spectrum from low to middle income. Rental properties range from small apartment buildings to single-family homes, and the vacancy level is almost 10 percent, so you'll have your pick of the litter!$$

Willow Creek:The majority of rental properties here are apartments with one, two, or three bedrooms, mobile homes and single-family homes. Again, you'll find reasonable rental rates in this neck of the woods.

Airport Rd/Robbins Rd: This neighborhood has an average rental rate that is quite high for Indiana. This area is composed of small apartments and single-family homes. Mobile homes for rent are also available in this area.

Life in Portage

Most people in Indiana consider owning a car a necessity rather than a luxury, though a small percentage either carpool or take public transportation. If you're looking for fast-paced city life, then keep looking. Life in this city proceeds at a more leisurely pace. The citizens of Portage represent many ethnic groups. The nearest commercial airport is the Gary/Chicago International Airport, located in Gary, Indiana.

Residents of Portage enjoy sports and outdoor activities such as hiking and fishing, and Portage has a public marina for those with boat If small-city living is what you are looking for, Portage might be the perfect setting for your next home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Portage?
In Portage, the median rent is $690 for a studio, $800 for a 1-bedroom, $942 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,204 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Portage, check out our monthly Portage Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Portage?
Some of the colleges located in the Portage area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Portage?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Portage from include Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Glenview, and Orland Park.

