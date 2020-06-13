43 Apartments for rent in Portage, IN

Finding an Apartment in Portage

Your move to Portage doesn't need to be stressful, and at a 5 percent rental vacancy rate, you can at least be a little selective. The specific prices for apartments vary according to the exact location in Portage where you'll eventually choose to settle down. To up the chances of finding the apartment of your dreams, follow these tips:

Decide Whether You Need an Estate Agent

The decision to use an agent is a personal one and depends on a lot of factors, such as your proximity to Portage, whether you can afford the fee, and your priorities. Even though an agent can help you find your perfect apartment in Portage, you can still dig in and do the research to find your home yourself.

Where to Search

You can search reputable real estate websites and other places with listing of apartments for rent. Exercise caution when using certain sites, especially if the offer sounds too good to be true. We hate to be cynical, but they usually are. If Portage is accessible to you, you can combine some good exercise with scouring the area for rental apartments. Sometimes, landlords don't place vacant apartments online, and you might be lucky enough to find a sweet little pad this way.

What You Need

Most landlords or property managers will require a rental application, proof of income (usually your paychecks), a security deposit, and the first months rent. In most cases, they will also conduct a credit check.