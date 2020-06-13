/
newburgh
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Newburgh, IN📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
418 W Main Street
418 W Main St, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Move in ready, located in Downtown Newburgh! This property is only two blocks from the Downtown Newburgh Riverfront. Offers a dining area off the kitchen, and separate living room. Bedroom features two closets and an updated bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Newburgh
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
7388 County Road 584 South
7388 Brentwood Drive, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$655
830 sqft
You'll love this spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment with washer/dryer hookups and electric fireplace! Kitchen includes a flat top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash removal.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5111 Kenwood Court
5111 Kenwood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2068 sqft
Located in a convenient Newburgh location, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level duplex offers 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, large great room and eat-in kitchen on the main level.
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
5259 Oakwood Drive
5259 Oakwood Drive, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
This town home has NEW windows, flooring and a BRAND NEW roof! Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home is all electric. It includes Washer/Dryer Hookups and Off Street parking. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Newburgh
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
36 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1271 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
12 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Kathleen - Jeannette
3 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8477 Countrywood Court
8477 Countrywood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1686 sqft
Ranch with lots of room. Great room has cathedral ceiling and decorative fireplace with custom shelves on each side. This home also features a deck off the kitchen, separate laundry room, and computer room or office.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1360 Old Plank Rd
1360 Old Plank Rd, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern Duplex!! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage available! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7700 Meridian Avenue
7700 Meridian Avenue, Vanderburgh County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
This home is conveniently located on the east side on a large corner lot. Attached 1 ½ car garage for easy access into the home. Also offers 2 large bedrooms and eat-in kitchen with amply cabinetry and counter space with all appliances included.
Results within 10 miles of Newburgh
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$599
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
864 sqft
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University South
1 Unit Available
705 Runnymede Ave
705 Runnymede Avenue, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, offers an unfinished basement, and a carport.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Erie
1 Unit Available
403 Canal St.
403 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
403 Canal St. Available 06/17/20 Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
CCIA
1 Unit Available
498 Lincoln Ave
498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Erie
1 Unit Available
402 Canal St.
402 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Special with all the Upgrades $869/mo 2 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't hate where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Erie
1 Unit Available
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/01/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1408 E Oregon St
1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$585
672 sqft
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711 OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan / 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Newburgh, the median rent is $637 for a studio, $681 for a 1-bedroom, $886 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,110 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newburgh, check out our monthly Newburgh Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Newburgh area include Brescia University, and University of Evansville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newburgh from include Evansville, Owensboro, Madisonville, and Washington.