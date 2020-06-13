/
152 Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN📍
$
Speedway
16 Units Available
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Speedway
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Speedway
101 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$681
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$737
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$756
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
$
21 Units Available
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.
Speedway
1 Unit Available
2043 Gerrard Ave
2043 Gerrard Avenue, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2800 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
Speedway
1 Unit Available
5000 Crawfordsville Road
5000 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway, IN
Studio
$950
Office Space in the Heart Of Speedway***950 Square feet Consist of 2 Private Offices, Reception Area, 4 Cubicles & Private Bathroom*** This is a Basement Office w/Private Entrance Located on High Traffic 4 Lanes of Crawfordsville Road.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Eagledale
9 Units Available
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
16 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Key Meadows
19 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
North High School
3 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$623
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Garden City
11 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$641
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$777
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Eagledale
8 Units Available
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$754
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$687
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Near Westside
1 Unit Available
1102 N GOODLET AVE
1102 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Near West side - 2 bedroom home - Two bedroom bungalow on Indy's west side. Close to downtown and the Speedway. Two car garage. Wayne Twp. Painting & Cleaning in progress....contact us now for more information. (RLNE4005670)
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
2941 Eagledale Drive
2941 Eagledale Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Recently updated this home has ceramic tile throughout, and nice sized bedrooms. Huge park-like back yard fully fenced and detached garage. Convenient to shopping, dining, and more. Professionally Managed.
Stout Field
1 Unit Available
1039 South Lyons Avenue
1039 South Lyons Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
CHARMING WEST-SIDE 3 BDRM BUNGALOW! Recently renovated to include newer flooring, neutral two-toned paint, newer lighting fixtures and faucets. Large eat-in-kitchen. Spacious laundry/mud room with gas dryer included. Huge back yard.
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
2831 Shirley Drive
2831 Shirley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
4120 Patricia Street
4120 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Eagledale blocks from Speedway! This charming ranch home has tile flooring, fresh paint and mini-blinds throughout. 3 appropriately sized bedrooms, and fresh and airy kitchen with some appliances included.
Near Westside
1 Unit Available
615 North Tibbs Avenue
615 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1550 sqft
This like-new unit is 3 bedroom and 1 bath, super clean and ready to move in. The entire development is being renovated and is an amazing community, boasting 24 security camera monitoring, and all units have had total makeovers.
Near Westside
1 Unit Available
608 North Moreland Avenue
608 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$545
934 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need.
Near Westside
1 Unit Available
622 North Moreland Avenue
622 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
934 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need.
Near Westside
1 Unit Available
620 North Moreland Avenue
620 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
934 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need.
Summerfield South
1 Unit Available
6795 Azalea Drive
6795 Azalea Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
1886 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
3161 CHRYSLER ST
3161 Chrysler Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1306 sqft
Eagledale - 3 bedroom with bonus room. - Spacious three bedroom, one story home with bonus sun room in Eagledale. Gas Heat. Washer dryer hookup. (RLNE3928167)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Speedway rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
Some of the colleges located in the Speedway area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Speedway from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.
