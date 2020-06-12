/
/
connersville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Connersville, IN📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
334 Hickory Dr.
334 Hickory Drive, Connersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1212 sqft
334 Hickory Dr. Available 06/15/20 Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath coming soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an attached garage. Large bedrooms, a dining room with lots of natural light. The master bedroom has his and her closet with a master bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Barbara Ln.
1709 Barbara Lane, Connersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1639 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house with garage. - Beautiful 3 bedroom Brick Ranch with lots of space.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
716 W. 21st St.
716 West 21st Street, Connersville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
816 sqft
Two bed room single family home - Here we have a cute 2 bed room 1 bath single family home in a quiet neighborhood in the Grandview school district.
Results within 10 miles of Connersville
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7115 Tice Rd
7115 Tice Road, Wayne County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1792 sqft
This beautiful home offers secluded country living in the Centerville School District. Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and almost 1,800 sq. ft. of space make this home quite comfortable. A fridge, stove, washer, & dryer all come included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Connersville rentals listed on Apartment List is $860.
Some of the colleges located in the Connersville area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, Union Institute & University, and Ball State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Connersville from include Cincinnati, Fishers, Muncie, Columbus, and Middletown.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INMiddletown, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYShelbyville, INAnderson, IN
Oxford, OHGreenfield, INNew Castle, INForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHBurlington, KYLawrenceburg, INNorth Vernon, INRichmond, IN