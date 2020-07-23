/
elkhart county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM
55 Apartments for rent in Elkhart County, IN📍
Homer
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$631
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1152 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Homer
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
238 Winchester Trails 238
238 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1216 sqft
2020 3BR/2BH Home W/Front Porch - Property Id: 322271 This Beautiful Champion Home is a 2020 home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms for a Total of 1,216 Square Feet.
400 Winchester Trails
400 Winchester Trail, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1216 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Homes - Property Id: 310290 SNEAK PEAK of the Brand New 2020 Champion Homes that were brought to the Winchester Trails Community! These Homes are BEAUTIFUL & Spacious with Open Floor Plans.
46 Winchester Trails Lot #46
46 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$48,000
1216 sqft
2017 Clayton Home FOR SALE ONLY - Property Id: 295438 Winchester Trails in Goshen has a 2017 Clayton Pulse Home FOR SALE! Asking Price $50,000.00 Its a 3BR/2BH with 1,216 total Sq.Ft.
121 The Willows
121 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1344 sqft
Downsize to Beautiful New Home. Only 1 Left - Property Id: 309121 Gorgeous, new energy efficient home at The Willows community in Goshen. Stimulus Deal on now.
West Central
509 W High St
509 West High Street, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Elkhart Apartments - Property Id: 311710 Experience Elkhart living at 509 W High St. 509 W High St offers a blend of style and comfort. Newly renovated 2 bedrooms & 3 bedrooms available.
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
212 Haines Dr
212 Haines Drive, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1825 sqft
Villas at Lexington Landing - Property Id: 315034 For Lease, with access to St. Joseph River, 55 and old, no smoking, pets welcome with $75 per month fee. Beautiful setting and landscaped for privacy. Drive by now for to check this beauty out.
68261 County Road 127
68261 County Road 127, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE5874158)
1323 S. 8th Street Unit 3
1323 South 8th Street, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
620 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment Near Goshen College Available - • Refrigerator • Gas Oven • Stackable Washer & Dryer (Electric Only) Hook-up • Rent Includes Gas for Heat • Rent Inlcudes Water and Sewer • Tenant Must Have Gas/Electric Transferred into
Sherman
418 North 2nd Street Apt 1
418 North 2nd Street, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment For Rent Near Downtown Elkhart - • Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Downstairs Apartment • Utilities Not Included In Rent - Add $160 for Gas/Electric & Water/Sewer • Lockable and Secure Front Gate • Secure
57081 CR 35
57081 County Road 35, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex in Middlebury! - Love small town living? Then you'll want to act fast for this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Middlebury! Property comes with stove, refrigerator, water softener, microwave, washer/dryer hook up and 1 stall attached
Riverview East
3531 Gordon Road
3531 Gordon Road, Elkhart, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
- (RLNE3791655)
134 Tulip Blvd*
134 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1193 sqft
134 Tulip Blvd* Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Gardens! - Newer Main Level - 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo! It is furnished with a microwave, dishwasher, 1-car attached garage, and has a washer/dryer hook-up. Tenant pays utilities.
521 Dewey Ave. Apt # 3
521 Dewey Avenue, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
450 sqft
Second floor 1 BR apartment in a quiet area just West of Downtown Goshen - This is a second floor unit, with off street parking in a quiet area of Goshen. Perfect for a college student or young couple wanting a place of their own.
214 New Street*
214 New Street, Goshen, IN
4 Bedrooms
$995
1472 sqft
214 New Street* Available 08/14/20 Large 4 Bedroom Single Family Home In Goshen! - This 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers a large Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The home still has the original moldings and tall ceilings.
158 Tulip Blvd
158 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1507 sqft
158 Tulip Blvd Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath Condo Overlooking Pond! - Enjoy living here and not having the responsibility of mowing the yard! This beautiful condo overlooks a pond with a fountain. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.
523 E. Douglas Apt # 3
523 East Douglas Street, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
$535
480 sqft
Nice 1-Bedroom Apartment Located in Goshen - • 1-Bedroom Apartment • Refrigerator • Electric Oven/Range • Carpeted Living Room & Bedrooms • Air Conditioner • Apply at No Charge at www.5Star-Team.
427 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt 8
427 South Silverwood Lane, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
545 sqft
Nice 2-Bedroom Upstairs Apartment In Goshen Close to Model School & Pringle Park - • 2-Bedroom • 1-Bath • Tenants Must Have Gas and Electric Transferred Into Their Name • Water & Sewer Not Included In Rent; Budgeted at $40 (1 Person) Add $25 Per
128 Redspire Blvd.*
128 Redspire Boulevard, Goshen, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2770 sqft
128 Redspire Blvd.
65719 SR 15*
65719 Indiana Highway 15, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
65719 SR 15* Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Spacious Ranch Home in Goshen - This spacious home features a formal living room with a great picture window, a dining Room, kitchen, & 3-seasons room, 3 Bedrooms, and a full bathroom.
614 Middlebury Street Apt # B
614 Middlebury St, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
$535
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice and Affordable 1-Bedroom Basement Apartment (Water & Sewer Incl in Rent) - • 1-Bedroom Downstairs Apartment • Off Street Parking • No Smoking • 1-Year Lease and Security Deposit Required • Apply at No Charge at www.5Star-Team.
152 North Main Street Apt B
152 North Main Street, Nappanee, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
580 sqft
Spacious 2nd Foor Apartment in the Heart of Nappanee - This spacious 2nd floor apartment is located accross from the Library in Nappanee. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and a large living room.
Some of the colleges located in the Elkhart County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, and University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Wayne, Mishawaka, Kalamazoo, South Bend, and Battle Creek have apartments for rent.