72 Apartments for rent in Merrillville, IN📍
A shopping and dining hub, Merrillville is home to a large concentration of big-box stores, as well as one of the largest shopping malls in Indiana. Also proudly calling Merrillville home is Chicagoland's largest water park, the Deep River Waterpark. Of course, there's more to do around here than just spend money, although you wouldn't know it by just passing through. For instance, Hidden Lake Park and Independence Park are two popular spots, both big and beautiful with small lakes and a great view of the fireworks on the 4th of July. Forest Hill Park is closer to the city center and, although it’s located beneath an Interstate, is still a nice, green area to take the dog out for a run.
Rental rates vary greatly in this city. There are few studio apartments that rent for about $300. However, inexpensive apartments go fast around here, and most apartments for rent will be more than $600. There are also a few rental homes in the $600 - $800 range. Of course, you can always find a roommate and rent a much bigger apartment with more luxury amenities for about $700 to $1,200, or get a nice, big townhouse in a quiet neighborhood for $1,200+.
What kind of amenities are you looking for? If you need a swimming pool, volleyball court, tennis court, clubhouse, picnic area, laundry room, and parking, then you will be happy to know that all of these amenities come with the more affordable apartments. Things that drive prices up around here are location, size, privacy, and units with special features, such as an in-unit washer and dryer, a garage, or a fireplace. Some apartments rent at higher rates because of the access to hiking and bike trails, lakefront, or nearby shopping and entertainment. Others are just ridiculously big and feature fancy conveniences, such as apartment cleaning and on-site dry cleaning.
Looking for a pet friendly pad? Well, you’re in luck. Not only does Merrillville have plenty of pet friendly apartments, there are also pet friendly apartments with small, fenced in yards, which makes for a very dog friendly feature. Or, you could always check out the houses for rent, although there are many different landlords with many different degrees of puppy love.
So, that's the guide to renting and living in Merrillville. Enjoy!
June 2020 Merrillville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Merrillville Rent Report. Merrillville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Merrillville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Merrillville rents increased slightly over the past month
Merrillville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Merrillville stand at $982 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,155 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Merrillville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Merrillville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Merrillville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Merrillville, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Merrillville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.4% in Indianapolis.
- Merrillville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,155 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Merrillville.
- While Merrillville's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Merrillville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Merrillville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.