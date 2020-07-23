/
/
henry county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
56 Apartments for rent in Henry County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
14 Units Available
Jamestown Village
1001 W Colonial Dr, New Castle, IN
1 Bedroom
$579
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1100 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters, just minutes from I-70 in New Castle. Units feature air conditioning, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents have access to pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Historic Jennings Apartments
1331 Broad Street, New Castle, IN
1 Bedroom
$566
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$765
1129 sqft
Building something beautiful. Located in downtown New Castle the Historic Jennings Apartments are renovated and offer luxurious living at an affordable price.
Results within 1 mile of Henry County
1 of 9
Last updated April 17 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4603 East 200 South
4603 East 200 S, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1734 sqft
Coming soon!! Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath family home in the quiet city of Anderson. New vinyl flooring and fresh paint with brand new stainless steel appliances to fit all your family needs. Large back yard, great space for family gatherings.
Results within 5 miles of Henry County
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4801 E County Rd 67 248
4801 E County Road 67, Chesterfield, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$699
Beautiful home in a great community! - Property Id: 312065 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
134 Mullberry Road
134 Mulberry Drive, Chesterfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1718 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Mullberry Road in Chesterfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Henry County
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
3 Units Available
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Old West End
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
1051 sqft
Classic brick building near Canan Commons. Pleasant apartments in walkable neighborhood. Laundry hookups, air conditioning and dishwasher included. Ample on-site parking available. Carpet and ceiling fan add to comfort.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$633
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Central Avenue
309 Central Ave, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
776 sqft
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 776 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, central
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Central Avenue
307 Central Avenue, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
776 sqft
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 776 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, central
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1129
1129 Columbus Avenue, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
1129 Pearl Street - Property Id: 314950 Three bedroom townhome close to Donner Park and Centrally located in historical district of Columbus Indiana.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2378 north oak st
2378 Oak Street, Arlington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
two bedrooms one bathroom detached garage - Property Id: 76836 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2378-north-oak-st-arlington-in/76836 Property Id 76836 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5974685)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
3512 S Dayton Ave
3512 South Dayton Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$925
3512 S Dayton Ave Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom 1.5 bath - NEW paint NEW flooring! - This 4 bedroom house has new paint and new flooring! 4th bedroom could also be used as a family room and has a beautiful decorative fire place.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Industry
615 S Penn St A
615 S Penn St, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$391
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$391 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309539 615 S Penn Street, Muncie, IN 47302 2 beds 1 bath 1352 sq ft Lot size 1890 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old West End
514 W Main St A
514 W Main St, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$605
$605 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309549 514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305 5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
700 N. Kettner Dr
700 North Kettner Drive, Yorktown, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
Shaded lot in Yorktown over half an acre and 2 garages. - Spacious 3 bedroom house with 2 Garages - YORKTOWN SCHOOLS - 3 bedroom house with a large yard and 2 outbuildings. This house has a lot of charm and is in a great school district.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitely
1520 E Highland Ave
1520 East Highland Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$598
2 bedroom house for sale on contract - This beautiful 2 bedroom home has a living room, kitchen, washer and dryer hook-up, bathroom with tub and shower, front porch, off street parking, back porch. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
2528 W Memorial
2528 West Memorial Drive, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$599
Cute 2 bedroom house with NEW carpet! - This 2 bedroom house has an entry/foyer area, a living room, an eat-in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator provided. Bathroom with shower & bathtub. Partially fenced in back yard that is good size.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
216 S. College Ave
216 South College Avenue, Muncie, IN
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2059 sqft
216 S.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1727 N Colson Dr.
1727 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
1727 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVALIBLE AUGUST 2020 -- 3 bedroom close to BSU - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 3 bedroom 2 bath with BONUS room, within walking distance to BSU.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2001 N. Ball Ave.
2001 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
2001 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/08/20 3 bed, 1 bath - 3 bed, 1 bath located on North Ball! This house offers a spacious living space & washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1408 N. Mann St.
1408 North Mann Avenue, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
Plenty of Space and Close to many Amenities - Spacious house, with lots of cozy rooms that give you all the space you can dream of. Need an office or a craft room, you can have it.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Henry County area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INFairfield, OHHamilton, OHWestfield, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INOxford, OHGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INYorktown, INConnersville, INPendleton, INRichmond, INCumberland, IN