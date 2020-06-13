13 Apartments for rent in Shelbyville, IN

/
Shelbyville
Apartments for rent in Shelbyville, IN
Shelby's Landing
753 Shelbys Crst, Shelbyville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$814
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1308 sqft
Your Home: Shelby's Crest & Landing in Shelbyville, Indiana offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included.
Water Dance
1700 Morningside Dr, Shelbyville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Water Dance Apartments were designed and built as a community that reflects stability, prestige and convenience.
Loper Commons
919 Lewis Creek Ln, Shelbyville, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1083 sqft
Welcome to Loper Commons Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Shelbyville, Ind. offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in accordance with low income housing tax credit guidelines.
2110 Kent Road
2110 Kent Road, Shelbyville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1640 sqft
Beautifully rehabbed brick ranch in Shelbyville. - Step right in to our beautifully rehabbed brick ranch. New wood laminate flooring in the living room, bathroom and kitchen. Lovely tiled flooring in family room.
916 Belvedere Drive
916 Belvedere Drive, Shelbyville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2060 sqft
916 Belvedere / 4 bed, 2.
420 S Pike
420 South Pike Street, Shelbyville, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit! - 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit Hardwood floors Front entry Weekly Payment arrangements accepted!!! Application Approval REQUIRED Before A Showing Will Be Schedule To View the Home.
484 West Mechanic Street
484 West Mechanic Street, Shelbyville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1768 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2160 Ashford Place
2160 Ashford Place, Shelbyville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2160 Ashford Place in Shelbyville. View photos, descriptions and more!
102 South Harrison Street
102 South Harrison Street, Shelbyville, IN
Studio
$2,000
Great location in downtown Shelbyville! Council just approved $19M in renovations for downtown to promote businesses, foot traffic, shopping, and dining.
228 South Noble
228 South Noble Street, Shelbyville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
2080 sqft
Still has the new house smell! The home has had several new updates including new kitchen, baths, and flooring. Awesome 2BR opportunity near downtown and schools/parks. Has a large covered from porch, privacy hedges, and sits on a full basement.
844 West Franklin Street
844 West Franklin Street, Shelbyville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Beautiful 2 bedroom single family house available in Shelbyville!!! - HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Single family house with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a fenced backyard. Large living room with and extra family room.
333 West 500 N
333 West 500 N, Shelby County, IN
Studio
$995
A wooded, mature lot just off SR9 & not far from I70, I74, Greenfield, Indy, Morristown and Shelbyville. Located on the north side of Shelby Co., the business possibilities for this property are bountiful.
Results within 10 miles of Shelbyville
3461 S 50 W
3461 50 W, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home in the Country - Country Living! This home is over 2000 sq ft with a spacious outbuilding. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Beautiful kitchen, living room, and a family room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Shelbyville, the median rent is $528 for a studio, $613 for a 1-bedroom, $759 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,018 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Shelbyville, check out our monthly Shelbyville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Shelbyville area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Ball State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shelbyville from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.
