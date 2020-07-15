3 Apartments for rent in Crawfordsville, IN

/
crawfordsville
504 Allen St
504 Allen Street, Crawfordsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
Single family one bedroom one bath house in Crawfordville - Nice studio house in quiet Crawfordsville neighborhood with a big front and back yard. Call for a showing 765-637-0208 (RLNE5861743)
804 S Washington St
804 South Washington Street, Crawfordsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
804 S Washington St Available 08/03/20 - Two bedroom house in Crawfordsville. Washer and dryer hooks up, with a garage. Call 765-637-0208 for a showing today No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925348)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Crawfordsville area include University of Indianapolis, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, Butler University, and Ivy Tech Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crawfordsville from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Plainfield, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.