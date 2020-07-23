/
hendricks county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
114 Apartments for rent in Hendricks County, IN📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,053
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
17 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
22 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
32 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
21 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
9 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
5 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E, Plainfield, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$889
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1139 sqft
Located in a quiet, picturesque area and features 2-3 bedroom apartments. Furnished units. All major appliances in unit, along with W/D hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, and 24-hour gym on site.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1294 sqft
White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
2 Units Available
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
2 Units Available
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe II in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
2 Units Available
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1105 sqft
When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
294 Windward Circle
294 Windward Circle, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1760 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6632 Gadsen Court
6632 Gadsen Court, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1511 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1396 Brigade Circle
1396 Brigade Circle, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1386 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups and is freshly painted.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5890 Aho Drive
5890 Aho Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1627 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10417 Yosemite Lane
10417 Yosemite Lane, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2359 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Meadows At Eagle Crossing neighborhood & part of the Brownsburg School District, this home is beautiful and spacious both inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hendricks County area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers have apartments for rent.
