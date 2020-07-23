/
/
jackson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Jackson County, IN📍
Burkhart Crossing
1021 Stoneridge Dr, Seymour, IN
1 Bedroom
$841
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1453 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Burkart Crossing in Seymour Indiana offers brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments with attached garage options, granite countertops, wood-style flooring and walk-in closets.
2300 Lakecrest Dr.
2300 Lakecrest Drive, Columbus, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2136 sqft
Now Showing this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home at 2300 Lakecrest Dr., Columbus, IN - Columbus: W 200 S & S 150 W Two story single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, family room, dining room, bonus room and laundry room.
4272 Old State Route 261
4272 Old State Road 46, Brown County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
1001 sqft
4272 Old State Route 261 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath $869/mo***Newburgh, IN*** No Deposit $0 - Free Application! Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom- 2 Bath 1,004 Sq ft.
2013 Creekstone Dr.
2013 Creekstone Drive, Columbus, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2662 sqft
Now Showing a 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home located in Columbus, IN. - COLUMBUS - COUNTY ROAD 200S and Jonesville Rd. Must see this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story with Living room / dining room combo, Family room, breakfast nook and kitchen.
2507 Middle View Dr.
2507 Middle View Drive, Columbus, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Columbus: W. 200 S & Jonesvillle Rd. Ranch single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson County area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Bellarmine University, and University of Louisville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Louisville, Bloomington, Greenwood, and Columbus have apartments for rent.
