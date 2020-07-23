/
porter county
44 Apartments for rent in Porter County, IN📍
3 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$780
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
7 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$855
2 Bedrooms
$965
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
2 Units Available
Lake Pointe
3471 Sunnyside Dr, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$979
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Pointe Apartments is Portage, Indiana's premiere luxury community.
2 Units Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
$925
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.
5 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
1 Unit Available
1848 Truman Street
1848 Truman Street, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Looking for the best apartment? We got you covered! This apartment comes with kitchen appliances, an air conditioning unit, shared washer/dryer and off-street parking! There is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with 750 square footage and built in 1976.
1 Unit Available
1719 Woodland Bluff
1719 Woodland Bluff Drive, Porter County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1938 sqft
1719 Woodland Bluff Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/ 4 bath home with Lake Views - Come and view this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Valparaiso.
1 Unit Available
205 Fieldstone Drive
205 Fieldstone Drive, Porter, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1840 sqft
Beautifully maintained town-home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 story foyer and living room with skylight. Kitchen boasts plenty of warm oak cabinetry and a breakfast bar that could easily seat six.
1 Unit Available
2828 Eleanor Street
2828 Eleanor Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bed 1 bath ranch with large living room and galley style kitchen with garbage disposal, newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
1 Unit Available
356 Mayfield Avenue - C
356 Mayfield Ave, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
1 Unit Available
699 Carla Drive - B
699 Carla Drive, Chesterton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1028 sqft
Located 5 minutes from 80/94, the South Shore Line, and Indiana Dunes National Park, this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Chesterton.
1 Unit Available
5831 Creekview, Unit 1
5831 Creekview Ct W, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Completely remodeled, open concept Main Level 2 bed 1 bath unit. Kitchen includes appliances and granite counters. Coin Laundry in building Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease.
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
1 Unit Available
2117 Yorktowne Drive
2117 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso - Very nice 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso.
1 Unit Available
3216 Rustic Lane
3216 Rustic Lane, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
Available August 1st. This is the rental you have been looking for! Located in the gated community of Lakes of the Four Seasons, close to shopping, expressways and more yet tucked away with a ton of outdoor activities.
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~
1 Unit Available
118 Faulkner St
118 Faulknor Street, Michigan City, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom ranch with large backyard!! - Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom ranch style home with an open floor plan available for rent in Michigan City.
1 Unit Available
213 California
213 California Avenue, Michigan City, IN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1944 sqft
GET AWAY FROM THE CITY AND RELAX ON THE BEACH! MICHIGAN CITY INDIANA IS OPEN! LAKE MICHIGAN AWAITS YOU! Waterfront 3 bedroom 3 level town home w/ balconies or patio on each level and party deck on roof.Just steps away from the beach.
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
1 Unit Available
3614 E 35th Avenue
3614 East 35th Avenue, Lake Station, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom home with ceramic tile throughout. New furnace and hot water heater in 2016. Roof only 5 years old. Huge fenced back yard. All appliances included. Move-in ready!
1 Unit Available
Ambridge Mann
806 Garfield Street
806 Garfield Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1006 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home in Gary, IN! Large Open-Concept Living Room and Dining Room! Spacious Master Bedroom! Large Basement with One of the Three Bedrooms here! All Hardwood Flooring, Tile, and cement flooring in basement! Rental
1 Unit Available
910 West 56th Avenue
910 West 56th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1431 sqft
Pathway to Ownership! Ask George at 219-629-9231 about our Rent-to-Own program. 910 West 56th Avenue has 4 bedrooms 1 & 1/2 bathrooms and located in Merrillville. This property is newly remolded and has everything you need.
1 Unit Available
Aetna
1321 Dakota Street
1321 Dakota St, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
720 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approximately 720 Sq. Ft. Just a few miles away is Lake Michigan without the high rental prices of living so close to Lake Michigan and the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Park and it's thousand of acres.
1 Unit Available
1027 West 62nd Avenue
1027 West 62nd Avenue, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
844 sqft
1027 West 62nd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 844 and this home was built in 1947.
