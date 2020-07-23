/
/
whitley county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
28 Apartments for rent in Whitley County, IN📍
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 N Main St C
120 Main Street, Churubusco, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Churubusco Aparment C - Property Id: 144095 One bedroom, one bath apartment located in a beautiful building at Main Street in Churubusco, Indiana. Utilities are NOT included in the rent. Utilities around $125 per month.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Ravenwood
758 Sommerset Trail, Whitley County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$811
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$879
1630 sqft
The Ravenwood edition (Phase 2) has a prime location on the Southeast of Columbia City. The homes are on a culdesac and benefit from country views and accessibility to town and Highway 30.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
595 S 950 W 92
595 South 950 W-92, Whitley County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Private farmhouse in a quiet setting off the road. Newly updated with remodeled bathrooms. Large kitchen with island. Central AC, dishwasher and Laundry hookups. Plenty of storage in basement and included utility shed. Possibility of a third bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Whitley County
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
19 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14933 Knobcone Ct
14933 Knobcone Court, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
4bed! 2.5 bath! 3 car garage! **AVAILABLE NOW** - This house is only 15 years old and is a great home.
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1879 Woodlark Dr
1879 Woodlark Drive, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2192 sqft
**Available Now**Brand New large home for rent with landscaping included!!! - Beautiful brand new built home for rent! Right when walk in the space is immediately open, you are welcomed with high ceilings, and lots of light.
Results within 5 miles of Whitley County
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9628 Knoll Creek Cove
9628 Knoll Creek Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in Southwest Neighborhood - 3 bedroom ranch in The Shores of Rock Creek features cathedral ceiling in great room and eat-in kitchen, corner natural wood-burning brick fireplace in great room, separate laundry room, and all seasons
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Hamilton Meadows Cove
305 Hamilton Meadows Lane, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
305 Hamilton Meadows Cove -SOUTHWEST ALLEN- 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home! *Available Now* - Don't miss out on this well maintained home in coveted SWAC schools that sits on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two stories boast 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9625 Angelini Dr
9625 Angelini Drive, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2335 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**One Year Old Beautiful 4 Bedroom Lancia Build Completely Upgraded! - A MUST SEE four bedroom 2 story executive rental in the coveted SouthWest Allen County School District.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6917 Amber Road
6917 Amber Road, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3018 sqft
Escape to the peaceful park like setting of this fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on full finished walkout basement. Park-like 2 acre wooded lot with creek and trails throughout. Enjoy the wildlife from the 300 sq.ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
15804 Aboite Rd
15804 Aboite Road, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2001 sqft
A nice home & 3 qtr acre lot located in the country right beside Indiana's leading regenerative farm Seven Sons Farms while being perfectly located 10 minutes away from coventry FW, 15 minutes form Huntington, 4 minutes from Roanoke.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4002 E Saddle Dr
4002 East Saddle Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1373 sqft
4002 E Saddle Dr Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath in Mature SWACS neighborhood - This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath is great home for starting a family and getting established in Allen county's premier school district.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6030 Cheswick Cove
6030 Cheswick Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
COMMING SOON 3 bedroom 2 bath Beautiful Ranch with New Updates - A well maintained ranch with comfortable first floor living in a very nice neighborhood. Great room with large fire place. Newly installed sliding glass door.
Results within 10 miles of Whitley County
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Warsaw
3023 Murwood Pl, Warsaw, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1394 sqft
Opening Fall 2019! Contact us for more details.Redwood Warsaw is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
3 Units Available
Orchard Ridge Apartments
75 N Orchard Dr, Warsaw, IN
1 Bedroom
$734
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$843
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Orchard Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. All apartments are pet-friendly and come with laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Access to parking and a pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
157 Units Available
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
993 sqft
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
2 Units Available
Parkview
1334 Memorial Ln, Huntington, IN
1 Bedroom
$479
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$619
1211 sqft
Parkview is exactly what the name implies, because the beauty of Huntington's City Park is right next door. It's a lovely apartment community designed for the ultimate in comfortable living.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12204 Indianapolis Rd
12204 Indianapolis Road, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$699
New HOME in a great community! - Property Id: 290296 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11152 Indianapolis Rd
11152 Indianapolis Road, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2400 sqft
11152 Indianapolis Rd Available 09/01/20 Home for rent by Capital Property Management - This stunning four bedroom three and a half bath sits on a 9 acre ranch.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
703 W Main Street
703 West 300 North, Albion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
New Listing!!! - Ranch style duplex located in Albion. Spacious living room/dining area. Washer/dryer hook up in the kitchen. One car attached garage. Enjoy Central AC for those hot summer days. Sorry no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4932026)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Fairway
4631 West Jefferson Blvd
4631 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
1217 sqft
**Available Now**Three bedroom home with large yard near Jefferson Pointe! - Come see this adorable 3 bedroom home in walking distance from Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. Features a one car detached garage and a work/storage shed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7905 Shady Lake Ct
7905 Shady Lake Court, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4800 sqft
Perfect short to mid-term rental! Located in the HEART of Downtown Indy, where EVERYTHING is nearby. Off-street parking is available in well-lit lot. Unit is 20 minutes to Castleton & 25 minutes to Fishers.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
10438 N 800 E
10438 North 800 East, Kosciusko County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
702 sqft
This charming chalet is a weekly vacation rental on beautiful Lake Wawasee. The 2 bedroom 1 bath home sleeps 4 in beds comfortably. There is room for 2 boats at the pier and plenty of parking. Come, stay, and make memories!
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
9189 East Crooked Mile Road Unit B
9189 East Crooked Mile Road, Kosciusko County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
860 sqft
Nice Lake Access 2-Bedroom Apartment Available near Lake Wawasee - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4505495)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Whitley County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, and Indiana University-Kokomo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Wayne, Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, and Kokomo have apartments for rent.