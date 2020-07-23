/
/
st joseph county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:01 AM
76 Apartments for rent in St. Joseph County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,157
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
23 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
10 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$890
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
8 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
7 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$752
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
5 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
8 Units Available
Rum Village
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
137 N Edison Ave
137 North Edison Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$699
952 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has covered front porch, newly finished hardwood flooring full unfinished basement, off street parking. Filter delivery charge additional $12/month. Move in fee $600.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
River Park
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
51800 Wembley Drive
51800 Wembley Drive, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone villa will cross off every box for you! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Great Room, Formal Dinning Room and Eat in Kitchen. The home office doubles as a third bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
601 N. LaFayette Blvd. A
601 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BR Apt very close to Memorial Hospital & ND Univ - Property Id: 237178 Updated one bedroom unit located cross street from Memorial Hospital. Updated bath room. Perfect for a single person working at Memorial Hospital or Graduate student at ND.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
216 E Cripe St
216 East Cripe Street, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
623 sqft
The Landings at Notre Dame - Property Id: 283437 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/216-e-cripe-st-south-bend-in/283437 Property Id 283437 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5944701)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY CLEAN, all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY CLEAN-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1150 Congress Ave.
1150 Congress Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
1150 Congress Ave. Available 09/20/20 Completely furnished home close to Unv.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1222 Arbor Lane
1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home! There are two bedrooms upstairs,
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3733 Whitcomb Ave.
3733 Whitcomb Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
3733 Whitcomb Ave.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Joseph County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Valparaiso University, Kalamazoo College, Western Michigan University, and Bethel College-Indiana. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Mishawaka, Kalamazoo, South Bend, Elkhart, and Valparaiso have apartments for rent.