morgan county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
121 Apartments for rent in Morgan County, IN📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
2 Units Available
Heather Heights
950 Cloverleaf Ct, Martinsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$569
583 sqft
At Heather Heights Apartments, you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! Dependable maintenance, friendly staff and located within walking distance of shopping and restaurants, are just three of the many reasons you'll want to call
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
2 Units Available
Heather Heights II
952 Cloverleaf Ct, Martinsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$545
752 sqft
At Heather Heights Apartments, you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! Dependable maintenance, friendly staff and located within walking distance of shopping and restaurants, are just three of the many reasons you'll want to call
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
347 East Mahalasville Road
347 Mahalasville Road, Martinsville, IN
Studio
$1,200
JUST OFF OF ST RD 37 AND OHIO ST INTERSECTION. LARGE OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE FOR RENT . 3 PRIVATE OFFICES, AND A LARGE CONFERENCE ROOM AND FRONT LOBBY. FULL KITCHEN AND BATHROOM INCLUDED AS WELL. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR PARKING.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
6380 Rockhill Court
6380 Rockhill Court, Morgan County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1286 sqft
Settle into this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Camby home. Vaulted ceilings give this open layout an even more spacious feel.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1612 E Harrison St
1612 E Harrison St, Martinsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
**Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1bath duplex in Martinsville available NOW!** - Don't miss this stunning duplex! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, all flooring updated to a water resistant vinyl.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10763 Glenayr Drive
10763 Glenayr Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1723 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10877 Glenayr Drive
10877 Glenayr Drive, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1646 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Camby
8540 Bluff Point Way
8540 Bluff Point Way, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1792 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Morgan County
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Mills
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
814 sqft
Unique apartments with a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. Recently renovated. Enjoy the onsite barbecue area. Easy access to I-74 and all the Indianapolis metro region has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
9 Units Available
Ameriplex
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$810
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1129 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E, Plainfield, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$889
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1139 sqft
Located in a quiet, picturesque area and features 2-3 bedroom apartments. Furnished units. All major appliances in unit, along with W/D hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, and 24-hour gym on site.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
2 Units Available
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
2 Units Available
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe II in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Camby
8430 Sansa Street
8430 Sansa Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1588 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a large loft. Walking in you will find the large family room, open to the kitchen and dining area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6632 Gadsen Court
6632 Gadsen Court, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1511 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5263 Brooks Bend
5263 Brooks Bend, Johnson County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
3725 sqft
Don't miss this gorgeous immaculately maintained custom 4 bedroom home in desirable Preserve @Copperleaf. Storage space abounds in this house. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Kitchen features oak hardwood floors and Miller Maid maple cabinets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes
7412 Sandawe Place
7412 Sandwave Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
Well kept single level condo with private patio on the tree line. NO STAIRS. Attached 2 car garage with extra storage room. HUGE beautiful eat in kitchen. Sunroom that has views of trees and opens to tree lined patio. End unit on the tree side.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Newton
5828 Accent Drive
5828 Accent Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6572 Dunsdin Drive
6572 Dunsdin Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Beautiful Home Features Fenced Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Newton
5916 Mosaic Place
5916 Mosaic Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1896 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 9 at 01:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley Mills
5101 Emmert Drive
5101 Emmert Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1198 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Morgan County area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers have apartments for rent.
