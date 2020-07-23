/
/
shelby county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:36 AM
148 Apartments for rent in Shelby County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Place
1713 Cimarron Place Dr, Shelbyville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cimarron Place in Shelbyville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Loper Commons
919 Lewis Creek Ln, Shelbyville, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1083 sqft
Welcome to Loper Commons Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Shelbyville, Ind. offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in accordance with low income housing tax credit guidelines.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2110 Kent Road
2110 Kent Road, Shelbyville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1640 sqft
Step right in to our beautifully rehabbed brick ranch. New wood laminate flooring in the living room, bathroom and kitchen. Lovely tiled flooring in family room. Flow through Kitchen is remodeled with white cabinets and black appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 E Locust
126 East Locust Street, Shelbyville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath home in Shelbyville. Weekly Payments!! - 2 bed, 1 bath home in Shelbyville! This cozy gem is in the heart of town convenient to shopping, dining, and sits in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
420 S Pike
420 South Pike Street, Shelbyville, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
1 Bed, 1 Bath Unit-Weekly Payments! - 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit, hardwood floors & front entry! Weekly Payment arrangements accepted!!! Application Approval REQUIRED Before A Showing Will Be Schedule To View the Home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
529 West Taylor
529 West Taylor Street, Shelbyville, IN
Studio
$750
Very large 2br with tiled kitchen and bath. And entire upstairs is yours! Private entrance and front porch access. Off street parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2160 Ashford Place
2160 Ashford Place, Shelbyville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2160 Ashford Place in Shelbyville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
102 South Harrison Street
102 South Harrison Street, Shelbyville, IN
Studio
$2,000
Great location in downtown Shelbyville! Council just approved $19M in renovations for downtown to promote businesses, foot traffic, shopping, and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
333 West 500 N
333 West 500 N, Shelby County, IN
Studio
$995
A wooded, mature lot just off SR9 & not far from I70, I74, Greenfield, Indy, Morristown and Shelbyville. Located on the north side of Shelby Co., the business possibilities for this property are bountiful.
1 of 20
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
228 South Noble
228 South Noble Street, Shelbyville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
2080 sqft
Still has the new house smell! The home has had several new updates including new kitchen, baths, and flooring. Awesome 2BR opportunity near downtown and schools/parks. Has a large covered from porch, privacy hedges, and sits on a full basement.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
844 West Franklin Street
844 West Franklin Street, Shelbyville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Beautiful 2 bedroom single family house available in Shelbyville!!! - HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Single family house with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a fenced backyard. Large living room with and extra family room.
1 of 17
Last updated March 23 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
7022 East US Highway 52
7022 Main Street, Shelby County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1878 sqft
Cute older home with plenty of space. 3 Bedrooms plus a large bonus room with Walk-in Closet--could be 4th BR or Family/Game Room. Updated bath is spacious with laundry closet. Nice country kitchen with newer laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Shelby County
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
7911 Huff St
7911 Huff Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Available for showings and move-in end of August**** For only $650 per month you will enjoy living in Acton, with access to Franklin Township schools. This is the unit in the back of the duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Shelby County
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
29 East Main Street
29 East Main Street, New Palestine, IN
2 Bedrooms
$735
725 sqft
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 753 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and is freshly painted. Minutes away from US-52. Pet friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2378 north oak st
2378 Oak Street, Arlington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
two bedrooms one bathroom detached garage - Property Id: 76836 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2378-north-oak-st-arlington-in/76836 Property Id 76836 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5974685)
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Wanamaker
10518 Pintail Lane
10518 Pintail Ln, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2186 sqft
Offered as a lease-to-own. Fantastic 3BR home with large fenced yard. Attractive and easy care scraped hardwood laminate, stainless steel appliance package, including double oven. Center island with breakfast bar.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4056 South Arbor Lane
4056 South Arbour Lane, Hancock County, IN
Studio
$1,791
Executive office space in New Palestine professional office complex. Established and well maintained on US 52 immediately west of and adjacent to the new Hancock Wellness Center scheduled to open at the end of 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
8532 Sweet Birch Dr.
8532 Sweet Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1319 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: S. Franklin Rd. & Shelbyville Av. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family ranch home with living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room.
1 of 21
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Wanamaker
9101 Lloyd Street
9101 Lloyd Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1274 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Located in Franklin Township off Post Rd and Northeastern this home is minutes to Wanamaker, I-74, restaurants, shops and more! Home features cute kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
8703 Shelbyville Road - A
8703 Shelbyville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
575 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in a carriage house on a secluded lot in Franklin Township. Private entrance with garage parking. Apartment has been recently updated with all new flooring, bathroom and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Shelby County
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Quail Run
1182 Quail Run Dr, Columbus, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1242 sqft
Floor plans range from spacious one-bedrooms to three-bedroom townhomes on expansive, landscaped grounds that include a gym, pool, and basketball court. Just two miles from Cummins Headquarters and across the street from Greenbelt Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
16 Units Available
Charleston Square
2410 Charleston Place, Columbus, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
Charleston Square is located in the heart of Columbus, Indiana, the town that Lady Bird Johnson once called "Athens on the Prairie".
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Eastside
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$654
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shelby County area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INFranklin, INGreensburg, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, INBargersville, IN