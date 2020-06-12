/
michigan city
3 Apartments for rent in Michigan City, IN
1 of 19


426 Hendricks
426 Hendricks Street, Michigan City, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious Bungalow with Fully Fenced Backyard Available Immediately - Welcome home! Available for rent, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently updated and is move-in ready! Restored hardwood floors throughout the main floor living space & 2
1 of 11


813 Main St
813 Main Street, Michigan City, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious Single Family Home with Great Backyard and W/D! - You will love this cozy home in Michigan City. This clean, well maintained home features three bedrooms + a bonus space which could be used as a playroom, office or additional living room.
1 of 16


521 S CALUMET AVE
521 South Calumet Avenue, Michigan City, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1401 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Michigan City rentals listed on Apartment List is $830.
Some of the colleges located in the Michigan City area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Michigan City from include Chicago, South Bend, Mishawaka, Valparaiso, and Hammond.
