101 Apartments for rent in Whitestown, IN📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6096 Meadowview Drive
6096 Meadowview Dr, Whitestown, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2536 sqft
Brand new home for rent available June 15th 2020 in Clark meadows. Home features 4 bedroom 21/2 Baths w/loft & 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Whitestown
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
32 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$984
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6252 Farlin Drive
6252 Farlin Dr, Zionsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3559 sqft
Recently constructed by Westport Homes! Great home for lease! Welcome to the Denali at Westwood Landing.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6753 Lexington Circle
6753 Lexington Circle, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
Zionsville Schools and Royal Run Amenties (pool/tennis/parks/play grds). This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is available and move-in ready. Master on the main and 2 bedrooms on upper level with full bath.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3685 Perry Worth Road
3685 Perry Worth Road, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
825 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom 1 bath totally remodeled home. Hardwood & tile flooring, updated cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are included too! Easy access to I-65, immediate occupancy, don't miss out!
Results within 5 miles of Whitestown
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
262 South Ford Road
262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$2,925
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
570 West Oak Street
570 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Nicely updated rental in Zionsville Village- short walk to Main St. shopping and dining, and parks and trails and Eagle elementary. 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Good sized living room, and large eat-in kitchen with laundry hook ups.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
110 South 4th Street
110 South 4th Street, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$4,524
Lower level space with high ceilings. Former town hall, insurance company occupies main level. Off street parking lot accommodates 30+ cars. Park at your door convenience with less than 5 minute walk to downtown Zionsville Village.
Results within 10 miles of Whitestown
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
83 Units Available
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Aspen Ridge
3 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Crooked Creek
22 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Snacks - Guion Creek
7 Units Available
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North High School
4 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$636
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North High School
13 Units Available
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$697
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Speedway
14 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$756
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,046
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
10 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$600
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Whitestown, the median rent is $831 for a studio, $965 for a 1-bedroom, $1,195 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,602 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Whitestown, check out our monthly Whitestown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Whitestown area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Whitestown from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.